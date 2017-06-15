Why Shell Is A Solid Buy

Shell's shares have not really responded to the lower oil prices, which indicates a very positive sentiment for the stock.

Shell has improved its business over the last few years by cutting costs, lowering CAPEX, and raising cash.

Has performed well despite oil price decline

It looks like Royal Dutch Shell’s (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) shares have become more resilient to a declining oil price. I have written two articles about this stock before quite recently, and since then, the oil price has been losing ground. But Shell has actually been performing quite well and outperformed the oil price easily during this period.

Shell’s efforts to improve its business

After a significant oil price drop encountered since 2014, Shell has worked hard on cutting back CAPEX, lowering costs, and raising cash in order to not get into any trouble. This caused more breathing room for Shell. Especially now that oil prices have risen again, the company is starting to benefit from its great efforts. The company is FCF positive, can pay down debt, is seeing good revenue growth, and is starting to see production volumes pick up. I talk about this a bit more in this article. Shell’s own management said this about its efforts in the Q4 earnings call:

"Compared to 2014, and that's including BG, our underlying operating costs have been reduced by $10 billion on an annual basis, and our capital investments have been reduced by $20 billion on an annual basis. end of 2016, we are running the underlying operating cost of the combination of Shell and BG below $40 billion, so that is lower than what we used to run Shell on as a standalone company less than 24 months ago. In 2017, it's expected to be lower again."

Just last quarter, the company saw its revenue increase by a whopping 47.9% yoy. A clear bottom can be seen when looking at historical revenue:

Shell’s successful efforts to improve its business have not gone unnoticed. RBC Capital recently reiterated its outperform rating on the stock, stating that its cash flow generation potential is underappreciated by investors.

But recently, the operating environment in the industry started to deteriorate once again.

OPEC production cut

The whole oil industry has been feeling some pressure again lately due to declining oil prices. Investors were a bit disappointed when OPEC (and certain non-OPEC countries) announced a prolonging of the oil production cuts instead of an increase of the production cuts. The extension of the production cut that was announced last month will last a total of nine months. It is safe to say that this did not please investors as the oil price declined 4% after the announcement.

Another point of concern that comes from OPEC members is the fact that not all countries are participating in the production cuts. This resulted in an output increase among OPEC members in May as the countries exempt from the supply cut ramped up their oil production. Nigeria and Libya saw their combined production increase by over 350,000 bpd in May, landing the total OPEC average to 32.14m bpd vs. 31.8m bpd the month before.

US cannot wait to fill up the gap

The US has been standing in OPEC’s way for quite some time now in its efforts to boost oil prices. As OPEC cuts its productions, US companies are quick to fill the gap. This can be clearly seen in the graph below that depicts the Baker Hughes US Oil Rigs Count.

The activity has been steadily increasing since the first half of last year. Since the start of the OPEC deal to cut back production, this upward trend in the number of active oil rigs in the US only seems to pick up steam. The combination of an increasing oil production coming from the US, a failure to increase the production cut by OPEC, and certain OPEC members that simply do not participate in the cuts, has put pressure on the oil prices and limited its advance.

Shell’s shares remain steady

Despite the increasingly negative sentiment surrounding the oil price outlook, Shell’s share price has been quite resilient. In the graph below, we can see Shell’s share price plotted in red with the oil price movement plotted in blue. A clear outperformance by Shell can be seen quite clearly lately.

Source: tradingview.com

I believe that this indicates that investors are getting more comfortable with the position the company is in. In my opinion, it is a good sign that Shell’s efforts that increase production and profitability are clearly showing success.

Shell offers a lot of value

If the oil price declines further, this could limit the upside potential for Shell. But as explained in this article and my two previous articles about this stock, Shell is a healthy company that offers investors quite a bit of safety in difficult industry times while presenting upside in times where the oil price recovers. Its dividend of 6.9% is an example of this superior value compared to other companies. And, this 6.9% dividend yield is highly sustainable as the company is able to pay all of this with its FCF.

Therefore, I do not believe that investors have anything to worry about as Shell’s efforts to improve its business have resulted in downside protection and caused upward potential when the oil price increases. I still believe Shell to be a good long-term buy with an exceptional yet sustainable dividend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: If you liked this article, please hit "follow".