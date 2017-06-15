CalAmp: Has It Run Far Enough?

I used to track CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) (pun certainly intended) a few years ago, right before shares started to climb very sharply towards the $30s fueled by the M2M (machine-to-machine) and IoT (Internet of Things) enthusiasm. A series of mishaps ensued, with OEM accounts underperforming and the non-core satellite business unwinding faster than expected.

The stock dropped fast to the teens by the second quarter of 2014, never to trade outside that range again.

After a 35% run YTD, however, CAMP is gearing up to finally break the $20/share ceiling for the first time since 2014. Crossing that line would help to pare the losses of patient investors who have hung on to their shares during that rough three-year period.

To buy or not to buy?

In my view, deciding whether to invest in CAMP today involves carefully considering a number of pros and cons.

On the plus side, last year's acquisition of LoJack has injected into CalAmp's top line a much-needed dose of adrenaline, as the Irvine-based company was able to log robust revenue growth in each quarter of fiscal 2017, despite the ending of its small satellite business. LoJack also opened up an opportunity for future international expansion, as CalAmp's non-U.S. sales grew 90% YOY last quarter.

I also appreciate CalAmp's exposure to potentially favorable trends in connected vehicle and industrial IoT, which could help to carry growth momentum going forward. Not only that, but the gradual shift to a recurring revenue model (17% of total revenues in fiscal 2017, up 39% YOY) suggests that the company's sales might become "stickier" than they have been in the past.

On the flip side of the coin, fiscal 1Q18 will be the first quarter in which the previous year's revenues will have already included the results from the LoJack acquisition, making comps much harder to beat going forward. The days of double-digit revenue growth will soon be a thing of the past. And considering LoJack generated what I estimate to be the equivalent of only $122 million in fiscal 2017 (-6% YOY compared to the previous year's $130 million), I believe expectations for 5% revenue CAGR through fiscal 2019 could prove to be a bit too aggressive.

Also, CAMP's valuations have risen to the highest levels of the past year. Not only is the stock sitting at the top of the 52-week price range, forward P/E has risen from 12x in November 2016 to over 16x today (see graph below). Even though that multiple compares favorably against those of peers like Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) and Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN), CAMP's is the only one now reaching 12-month highs.

Conclusion

At the end of the day, I see CalAmp as a solid company exposed to favorable trends that could continue to perform well in the next couple of years. But I fear that much of the upside, from a top-line growth and stock valuation perspectives, has already been realized.

As a result, I do not see CAMP as a high-conviction buy, as comps become tougher in fiscal 2018 and valuation reaches a 12-month peak. In my view, the stock is most likely a "hold," as I do not believe that there is much alpha to be captured at the current share price.

