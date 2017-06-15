Can Apple Disrupt Automotive Manufacturing?

"We take steel, raw steel, and turn it into a car. They have no idea what they're getting into if they get into that." Dan Akerson, ex-CEO of GM, outlined the challenge Apple faced in manufacturing cars.

In a Bloomberg interview published on Tuesday, Apple (AAPL) CEO Tim Cook for the first time elaborated on the company’s autonomous car technology and systems effort. While it has been a widely known that Apple was working on such a product, it is nevertheless a confirmation that Apple is still committed to this project.

A few salient quotes from the interview:

“We are focusing on autonomous systems and clearly one purpose of autonomous systems is self driving cars, there are others.”

“We are not really saying from product point of view what we will do but it is the core technology that we view as being important.”

While Tim Cook’s language is measured, there should be very little doubt that Apple will get into autonomous car manufacturing. The reasons are as follows:

Firstly, Apple is a product company and not an IP or components company. Selling autonomous car software to other companies as an end goal is simply not Apple’s DNA.

At Apple’s size, licensing IP or selling small subsystems makes little sense.

The size of Project Titan has been rumored to be several hundred people to over thousand people. Such an investment makes no sense for a subsystems business.

With Google’s (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Waymo already in the business of selling autonomous subsystems today, Apple has very little to add by coming to market in the 2020 time frame.

Nvidia (NVDA) already is in the business of selling hardware for autonomous systems at a component level and has announced numerous design wins. Intel (INTC)/Mobileye (MBLY) and AMD are on a similar path. We expect other vendors will follow. It would make little sense for Apple to sell subsystems with this competitive dynamic.

The bottom line here is that Apple’s goals appear much bigger than what Tim Cook’s measured language suggests. We suspect that Apple’s goals are very wide ranging. Note that Time Cook talks about autonomous systems and presents cars as a subset - this implies Apple’s product goals go beyond cars.

We have written about Apple's autonomous car effort in the past, outline our rationale for why Apple can be successful. Nevertheless, there is substantial doubt in investors' mind as to if Apple can succeed. After all, a Bay Area counterpart, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), after spending billions of dollars in investor money, has yet to show a path to profitability.

So, how can Apple succeed where Tesla, after billions of dollars of investment, is likely to fail?

When it comes to auto manufacturing, the prevailing view is that it is heavily capital intensive and cannot be disrupted. The skepticism behind new entrants being successful in this industry can be seen from GM (NYSE:GM) ex-CEO Dan Akerson's quote above.

The thinking behind "the auto industry cannot be disrupted" has been well articulated by many people. We refer readers to a recent article (Utopia Revisited: 5 Tesla Myths To Consider At All-Time Highs) and a somewhat older blog post One More Time: You Can't Disrupt The Car Market (Unless "Decades" Count As A Timescale) from fellow Seeking Alpha contributor Tales From The Future.

To be sure, there is a lot of merit to this argument. It is telling that, Tesla, a company widely perceived to be a remarkable success in the automotive business, has a miniscule share of the automotive market even after 13 years in business. In fact, we are increasingly pessimistic about Tesla and see bankruptcy risk increasing by the day. Forget about being a disruptor, Tesla may not even be a survivor.

But is the thinking that the auto industry cannot be disrupted still valid in the face of the emerging changes in the auto business? Is there a case to be made that the auto industry can be disrupted?

We believe there is.

First, let us point out that this article is not about whether autonomous electric vehicles, or AEVs, will disrupt the transportation industry. That the autonomous electric transportation will fundamentally change the world is not in dispute and that is not what we will be discussing in this article. The dialogue is about whether AEVs can be the catalyst that disrupts the manufacturing process itself.

A disruption in automobile manufacturing process would have been highly unlikely if not for the fact that the fundamental nature of the automobile will be changing with AEVs. An AEV would bring the following major changes to the automobile features and automobile manufacturing supply chain.

- In their purest form, autonomous vehicles, like the Google Waymo Firefly prototypes, will not sport a steering wheel. The need to customize a car for a right hand drive or a left hand drive would disappear. What this means is that, for the first time in the auto industry, a global vehicle based on a single design may be possible. This change by itself will have a dramatic impact on the ability of many small and niche manufacturers across the globe to compete in the world markets. The uniformity in design will reduce the barriers to entry and increase commodification.

- Most of the regional differentiation in vehicles, such as signs, languages, menus, and metrics can be expressed through software and displays. Once again, this is a recipe for hardware commodification.

- Batteries would become the highest cost component of a typical automobile. The suppliers of these batteries are unlikely to be any of the traditional auto players and are far more likely to be new entrants from China, Korea and Southeast Asia. Change in batteries and charging technologies would drive the need to change car designs at a pace never before seen in the auto industry. This will mean that many car manufacturers and battery suppliers will fall by the wayside as they will be unable to keep up with the cost and technology curves.

- The autonomous sensor set and the compute engine will likely become the second most expensive part of the automobile. These compute components will likely be provided by companies such as Nvidia, Intel, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), and Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM).

- The change to electric drivetrains is also likely to shift the supply chain significantly from traditional engine manufacturers.

- A very high percentage of the functionality of the car would migrate to software. Hardware would play a far smaller role in the car than it does today.

- The dynamics discussed above change the priority and value of suppliers in the supply chain.

The amalgam of these factors means that the AEV manufacturing and supply chain will shift radically and, due to the high compute hardware and software content, will move closer to that of computing and networking equipment.

When the manufacturing dynamics change this profoundly, there is an opportunity for disruption.

We believe this disruption will come in the form of contract manufacturing. Many traditional manufacturers will be unable to keep up with the rapid changes and will be unable to respond to the market needs quickly. Instead, they will move to outsource the key areas of manufacturing to third parties.

Outsourcing is not new to the auto industry in the sense that the industry already uses contract manufacturers such as Magna Steyr and Valmet. The industry also uses subcontractors like Bosch and LG to build many of the functional modules. However, the big brands prefer to manufacture internally and contract manufacturers form a relatively insignificant part of the auto industry. We expect this to change dramatically. As in other parts of the tech industry, there will be a distant decoupling between brands and manufacturing.

Going forward, in addition to existing contract manufacturers like Magna Steyr and Valmet, we expect top computer and networking related contract manufacturers such as FoxConn, Flextronics (NASDAQ:FLEX), and Jabil (NYSE:JBL) to steadily grow their share of the auto business.

These changing dynamics profoundly advantage a deep pocketed, technologically savvy brand familiar with outsourced manufacturing. This new comer, by definition, has no regard for the status quo and will be willing to exploit the changes to its advantage.

When viewed this way, only one name comes to mind: Apple. While challenges abound, Apple appears to be the player that is most ideally positioned to disrupt the automotive manufacturing business.

Automotive industry should watch out. The threat to auto industry is not Tesla but Apple!

