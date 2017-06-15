Energy And The Search For Yield

The American energy sector has always been marked by solid dividend-paying stocks. However, what some might not realize is that the Canadian energy sector also contains many strong dividend-paying companies. In fact, some even pay generous monthly payouts. This article will focus on three of them: TransCanada (NYSE:TRP), Imperial Oil (NYSEMKT:IMO), and Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA).

First, TransCanada is a Canadian pipeline company. The firm has been in the media a lot the last several years due the Keystone XL pipeline. As of March 24, 2017, the U.S. approved a permit to construct the pipeline on the U.S. side. Much like my previous article on Enbridge (one of TransCanada's competitors), TransCanada makes its money through the energy transfer business and is somewhat commodity price independent. Energy infrastructure companies essentially collect "tolls" as oil and natural gas move from point A to point B. Essentially, what this means for investors is steady, reliable payouts -- in this case, a quarterly payment.

Looking under the hood a little bit, the projected yield of the company weighs in at roughly 3.8% with a trailing 12 months (TTM) payout ratio of 429.6%, which is a little alarming. As a general rule, investors should pause when more than 100% of profits are paid out in the form of dividends. However, pipeline companies tend to operate a little differently. Arguably, that's due to the reliability of revenue streams again for "toll" collection, unlike profits largely dependent on commodities (i.e., oil and natural gas). Also, TransCanada's trailing P/E of roughly 97 makes shares expensive even by energy infrastructure standards.

When we examine TransCanada's financials, its total current assets as of March 2017 were $88,639 million CAD and its total liabilities came in at $64,228 million CAD. In my estimation, a financially healthy company should have a 2:1 ratio between assets and liabilities. However, pipeline companies tend to be the exception rather than the rule. Again, their reliable income streams increase their ability to service debt. Another key element central to our analysis is: "Does this company have an in-demand product or service?" At least for the time being, the answer is "yes." While oil and natural gas continue to power the global economy, increasingly more emphasis has begun to shift toward renewables. More specifically, TransCanada is investing in wind and electricity, just to name a few.

Next we'll examine Imperial Oil, Canada's second-biggest integrated oil and natural gas company. Using the same metrics, Imperial yields 1.65% and sports a payout ratio of roughly 31% of profits. So, although not a high yield, Imperial certainly has room to grow its distributions. The company has a trailing P/E of roughly 12.7. Total assets list at $41,410 million CAD while total liabilities weigh in at $16,106 million CAD as of March 2017, which is a good sign. Unfortunately, studying the last several years of Imperial's dividend history yields disappointing results. The company's dividend in some years not only didn't increase, it actually went down.

In 2014, the firm's dividend was $0.13 CAD; in 2015 it was roughly $0.11 CAD per share. Also, in 2015 the dividend was paid biannually instead of its usual quarterly payouts -- not a reliable income producer. In addition to this, Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) owns a roughly 70% stake in Imperial. Exxon is yielding about 3.7% with annual increases and a strong balance sheet. Therefore, I think I'll pass on Imperial.

Last up is Pembina Pipeline, which is also an energy infrastructure company, but it differs from the former companies in that it pays monthly dividends. Much like TransCanada, the business model is essentially the same collecting tolls as oil and natural gas goes from point A to point B. However, unlike TransCanada, Pembina is less diversified. It relies largely on revenue from oil and natural gas mostly across Canada, but also in parts of North Dakota. The company sports a projected yield of 4.53% with a payout ratio of roughly 151% TTM. So even though it has a high yield, that's perhaps a sign of caution. However, as I mentioned earlier, pipeline companies are known for reliable revenue streams and are commodity price resistant. Whether the price of oil is up or down, it needs to be transported from one location to another. Total assets list at $15,625 million CAD and total liabilities at $7,198 million CAD, so it's pretty solid as of March 2017. In terms of dividends, the trend has been upward. In 2017, it was $0.17 CAD per share; in 2016, $0.16 CAD per share; and in 2015, $0.145 CAD -- again, these payouts are monthly.

Therefore, having taken all stated factors into consideration, I believe TransCanada is the company that's best positioned currently as well as in the future. Imperial Oil did not pass muster due to its relatively small payouts and lack of strong dividend payment increases. What I like about TransCanada most is that it's diversified and its Keystone XL pipeline, which is now approved. This, together with its focus on renewables, makes its prospects rather promising. While Pembina's yield and monthly payouts are attractive, its overreliance on its oil and natural gas assets leaves something to be desired. So, of the three, my pick is TransCanada -- the best of breed.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.