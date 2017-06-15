A DRIP Strategy With Oaktree Capital

Re-investing dividends can be an attractive and simple way for investors to save for retirement. There are two ways investors can easily reinvest their dividends. First, is a traditional Dividend Reinvestment Plan otherwise known as a DRIP. Second, for companies that do not have a DRIP program, some brokerages create the equivalent by automatically re-investing dividends received back into additional shares. For this article, the difference between the two is irrelevant. They achieve the same end goal: namely, taking dividends received and purchasing more shares in the underlying security. I will be using the term DRIP interchangeable for a "DRIP" like program offered by a brokerage company.

Reinvesting dividends can be an attractive way for individuals to save for retirement because they can force investors to think longer-term. Most investors are familiar with a cash dividend. If you elect to receive the dividend in cash, then your brokerage account will show an increase to the cash portion of your portfolio. When an investor re-invests the dividend he/she will show the same dividend being paid and then they will show a purchase of the shares for the total amount of the dividend received.

DRIPs can be cost effective because there is no commission charged.

One great aspect of a DRIP is that when you purchase the additional shares there is often no charge for a commission. Normally when you purchase stock you are forced to pay a commission. The next great feature is that with a DRIP you can purchase fractional shares. So, let's say you receive a dividend of $4.00 per share, but the stock is priced at $40.00. Then your account will show you purchased .10 shares. Note: Some companies may charge a fee for doing a DRIP, but it is not that common. And when fees are charged they are usually significantly less than commissions to purchase new stock.

Why I like DRIPs?

Besides being a cost-effective way to increase share ownership, DRIPs offer some psychological benefits to investors as well. DRIPs act as a forced savings plan. The dividends are not piling up and used to purchase other items. The DRIP is automatic, and it allows the investor to reinvest in the business without having to do anything. This can be attractive to a casual investor who does not want to be actively manage his/her portfolio.

This "forced savings" plan as I like to call it, can focus the investors time horizon to longer periods of time. Imagine if you just left a DRIP on for the next 30 years. To me DRIPs can be a more attractive middle ground between active investing and passive indexing. The ideal DRIP situation is where the company shares are undervalued, those shares pay a dividend, and the company or a brokerage offers a DRIP program.

You can also sometimes start a DRIP with only owning one share. This means your initial investment can be minimal. I personally like DRIPs as a way to get kids involved in understanding stocks, savings, and compounding interest.

Do I use DRIPs?

Yes, I personally have two of my securities setup to reinvest the dividend. One of my favorite long ideas is also set up to reinvest the dividends I receive. Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE: OAK). I own this stock and purchased additional shares about a week ago. I have thought about writing a complete long report on Oaktree, but I haven't done so yet. But I will offer a brief rational on why I like the stock.

The business model is fairly simply to understand. Oaktree raises money from outside investors, and then invests that money based upon a variety of strategies. Oaktree makes money by charging management fees and performance fees. Not all accounts pay a performance fee. To raise money, Oaktree gets capital commitments from investors, but does not charge a fee on this money until the commitment is called. Oaktree is an asset manager who is typically described as a distressed debt investor. They invest money on behalf of individuals, pensions, foundations, etc. in the debt of companies.

Little to equity exposure.

Oaktree, unlike many of their private equity brethren, does not focus on equity markets.

From their most recent investor presentation, I was able to pull the two infographics provided above. These show the growth in AUM, and the that listed equities are a tiny portion of the overall assets under management.

This means that Oaktree is looking to generate its investment returns from the debt of companies. Note the debt can take many forms, and does not necessarily have to be bonds. Much of what Oaktree is investing in, would be hard for individual investors to purchase directly. So, I like that I am gaining exposure to a different part of the market.

Oaktree is also a very conservatively run investment firm, and forgoes growing for growth's sake. Howard Marks one of the founders of Oaktree writes great investment letters explaining the Oaktree investment philosophy. This philosophy is centered on a risk reward analysis, and forgoing making investments when that relationship is not skewed in their favor.

The dividend that one receives from Oaktree is tied to the management fees Oaktree's charges to its investors, and the performance fee earned. Because the performance fee is variable, and influenced by how their investment returns perform, the dividend received by shareholders will fluctuate up and down over time.

Oaktree has put together a long track record of outperformance. The chart below provides with a look at some of that outperformance.

Oaktree funds tend to do better when the markets are in dislocation. Or in other words when the economy is doing bad. In these environments, Oaktree can quickly and efficiently lend money to companies at high rates of return. That means the last couple of years it has been hard for Oaktree to really outperform. But should the economy deteriorate Oaktree will thrive. And to me that is an attractive addition to my portfolio because I am uncomfortable with current equity valuations.

What do Dividend Reinvestment plans look like?

I wanted to provide readers with a tangible look at how the reinvesting the dividends works. The easiest way to show this was to use Oaktree as an example. Oaktree's shares started trading on April 12, 2012. In my example, I assume someone invests $10,000 in Oaktree. Oaktree does not offer a DRIP, but Charles Schwab allows you to accomplish the equivalent. I also assume that the person purchased those shares at the closing price. The person has not purchased anymore shares themselves. Then I took all the dividends he/she would have received and have it set up that those dividends were used to purchase additional shares on the days in which the dividends were paid. The price used for additional purchases was the closing price on the day in which dividends were paid.

Note this is a hypothetical example. The numbers presented are for illustrative purposes, and not 100% representative of what would have happened. For example, I am using the date the dividend paid to determine the closing price, but in my account, there is a 3 day delay before the shares are purchased. The approach I am using just makes it easier to see accumulation in the number of shares owned.

You can see from the chart provided above, that I have created two accounts. The account on the left labeled "Reinvestment of Dividends" assumes we reinvest all the dividends earned back into stock, and the account on the right labeled, "Cash Dividends" assumes that we simply took our dividends in the form of cash. On Day 1, our portfolios look identical. In the beginning, we purchased approximately 235 shares in both accounts. But if we fast forward to June 14, 2017, you can see that our "Reinvestment" portfolio would show ownership of 322.4 shares. And are cash dividend account shows ownership of 235 shares. But the cash dividend account would also have a line item for cash in the amount $4,230.00. Because we kept reinvesting our dividends our reinvestment account shows a cash balance of $0.00.

Taking this a step further, we can see the total value of the accounts on June 14, 2017.

We can see that in the case of Oaktree, we can see that the value of the total portfolio is slightly higher in the Cash Dividend account. The Cash Dividend total value assumes that someone left the cash sitting in the account untouched over the entire period. That means that the account could have been higher or lower had the person chosen to invest the cash.

Before you think start to think that doing this type of investing is a bad idea consider the following. In 2016 Oaktree paid dividends of $2.25 per share. Assuming that Oaktree will pay this dividend, amount going forward we can see the following.

We can see that because we own more shares in the reinvestment account we would be entitled to receive $725.41 in dividends per year. In contrast in our Cash Dividend account we would only receive $528.75 per year. This is growing dividend amount may be an attractive cash flow someone in 20-30 years. You can imagine where the yearly dividend would help subsidize someone's expenses without having to sell underlying stock.

My main thesis for owning Oaktree is that the shares are undervalued and the dividend is low due to the cycle of the funds they manage. Overtime I expect the dividend to increase at a faster pace then it has been. I am happy to own the shares of Oaktree, and at the current prices, I am happy that every time I get a dividend I am purchasing more shares.

Negatives of DRIPS:

Like anything there is a negative side of doing a dividend reinvestment plan. The biggest issue is that the purchase of stock is happening irrespective of the relationship between price and value. This violates the main principles of value investing. However, an investor can reevaluate the dividend reinvestment every 6 months or every year, to ensure that the repurchases are happening only when the price of the stock is below the company's intrinsic value. If the price is above the intrinsic value, the investor can simple turn off the reinvestment.

The other big concern with this type of strategy is the opposite of what makes it so attractive. Namely not having to do anything. Investors need to make sure that they continue to monitor the overall prospects of the company, and don't get lulled into a sense of ease. Just because a company has paid dividends in the past, does not mean they are going to be able to pay them in the future. The fundamentals of the business can and often do change.

With regard to Oaktree specifically, the company issues a K-1 because it is a limited partnership company. For investors who are not use to K-1s this can create tax burdens when you go to filing your taxes. You can remove this issue by holding Oaktree in a non-taxable retirement account.

Tax Liability Remains the Same:

Readers should be aware that tax liability does not change. It does not matter that you are reinvesting the dividends rather than collecting them in cash. There is no delay in taxes owed because you reinvested the money back into the business. You would have to come up with cash for the amount of taxes you own on stock acquired through a DRIP, assuming the DRIP is acquired in a taxable account.

Where can you find more information?

All an investor has to do is Google "DRIPS" or "DRIP companies" and there are a variety of sites that will list which companies offer DRIP programs. Here is one example, from Computershare. (Note: I have no connection to this site, nor do I endorse it.) Also, if you go to the homepage of many dividend paying stocks, you will often see a question about whether or not the company offers a DRIP under the FAQ section of Investor Relations page.

Conclusion:

Creating a simple way to ensure that your money is growing can be attractive. Reinvesting dividends through a form of automatic reinvestment is one way to ease some of the burdens of investing. Reinvesting dividends requires patience and long-term thinking that is positive for investors.

Also, Oaktree does not actually pay "dividends" but rather they pay "distributions." It is a distinction not worthy of explaining, but I wanted to make readers aware in case they searched Oaktree documents for the word dividend.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OAK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.