Frontier Communications: New $1.5 Billion Debt Issue Is Good News, Not Bad News

On June 1 Frontier Communications (NYSE:FTR) announced the issuance of a new secured debt issue of $1.5 billion. The money will be used to pay off short-term, high-interest debt maturing before 2020.

Even though the deal was expected the stock fell as the new debt stabilized at about the issue price rather than above it. At a variable interest rate of about 5.5% the seven-year (due 2024), $1.5 billion loan will be used to pay off high-rate (greater than 8%) debt due before 2020 thus giving FTR at least a three-year pause in bond principal payments.

In this article I will show why this new loan is going to help FTR, not hurt it.

FTR will use the new loan plus cash from dividend cuts to minimize future bond principal payments.

During the Q1 earnings call FTR announced they were reducing the dividend from .105 to .04 per share. All or almost all of that money will be used to reduce more high-rate debt. So borrowing $1.5 billion now will not affect the plan to reduce debt by a significant amount no later than 2021.

"The reduction in our quarterly dividend from $0.105 to $0.04 per share will create approximately $1.9 billion of additional available cash through 2021, and we will use this primarily to repay debt."

In fact between the two sources ($3.4 billion) virtually all of the high-debt bonds due by the end of 2021 already are scheduled to be paid. Therefore, no significant bond principal will need to be paid for another four years. This gives FTR a very long four-year runway to get their debt/EBITA ratio down to the desired 3.5 times.

Here is a list of bonds from FTR 2016 10K:

Notice that with the new $1.5 billion seven-year secured note and the $300-400 million per quarter dividend savings applied to bond principal FTR manages to free itself from any principal payments all the way out to 2021. And, in addition, it saves over $500 million in interest payments.

So I would argue both the new $1.5 billion loan and the dividend reduction are both very good news for FTR investors and management should be applauded for these efforts.

Now management can concentrate on customers.

Now that the capital risk for the next few years is handled the next management problem is the customer churn. Obviously FTR cannot continue to lose customers and their associated revenue for much longer. And in that regard I think management knows sales and customer service both require high-priority attention from all employees.

The first evidence that management does indeed recognize the customer issues is the following chart from the Q1 analysts' presentation. "CTF" stands for California, Texas and Florida where most of the new Verizon properties are found.

The fact that senior management includes a chart outlining the pattern of customer service indicates to me they know it is a serious problem. They also know by including it in the list of slides they are setting themselves up for future scrutiny on the status of the service issues. To me this means going forward every FTR employee will be focused on improving Customer Service. And that indeed is what needs to be done.

Also on Wednesday, May 17, Frontier Communications announced the hiring of Victoria Boston as Vice president of Sales and Retention. This is a great move showing to customers and employees (and investors) that customer service is indeed a priority. Ms. Boston comes from Verizon so is already knowledgeable of Verizon's FiOS fiber network (FTR acquired 1.6 million FiOS customers) and the customer base purchased from Verizon last year.

From Buisnesswire:

"Victoria has a proven track record for leading large high performing customer service centers and has extensive knowledge of the FiOS product suite. "

Cecilia McKenney, Frontier's Executive Vice President, Consumer Sales and Marketing, said this about Ms. Boston:

"I'm delighted to welcome Victoria to Frontier. She knows it is critical to provide exceptional customer experience, and develop compelling offers and solutions to retain and grow our customer base. Given her expert FiOS customer service experience, she will hit the ground running, and will leverage her strong relationships with employees, vendors and customers."

Then on June 4th FTR announced the resignation of McKenney and the hiring of her replacement John Maduri as Executive Vice President of Consumer Sales, Marketing and Product. Maduri has decades of experience as an executive in the telecom business (see here). Obviously FTR is concentrating their efforts in the areas of customer service and marketing as they should.

Conclusion:

There is no doubt FTR knows what needs to be done. This isn't rocket science. By reducing bond payments and concentrating efforts on customer service and marketing they have an excellent chance to return the company to profitability by the end of next year.

For six more reasons why FTR is a buy see my previous article on FTR here.

As recently as Feb. 28, 2017, FTR was over $3.00 per share. If they can level sales off and minimize churn they could easily get back to that price by the end of next year or sooner.

FTR is a strong buy with a price target of $3.00 by the end of 2018.

