Hitting Singles And Doubles Revisited

The Core Portfolio has a beta of just 0.30 on price and 0.10 on NAV with an 8% current yield.

Be aware of future returns as the next five to seven years look truly dreadful.

Investors instinctively want to hit the ball out of the park every time they bat. But clipping coupons consistently is a more favorable approach.

We first wrote about the concept of "Hitting Singles and Doubles" in January but our approach has gained more validity in recent months so we thought we would revisit the theory again with further analysis of what we have learned.

While hitting singles and doubles is probably the most overused analogy in finance, the concept rings true. Most investors try to hit the proverbial home run when selecting securities. How many times have you heard on CNBC or read on Seeking Alpha about finding the next Amazon.com (AMZN) or Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL)? However, home run hitters tend to strike out more often than other hitters.

Instead, the application of consistent winners, even if marginal, without large positions that experience significant declines, has proven to be a better system for us. In our previous piece on retirement income strategy, we noted that capital gains are not consistent on an aggregate basis. Financial plans have an embedded rate of return built into them. This is why we focus on yield, and not capital gains, especially for retirees:

The focus on yield provides greater safety in meeting goals. Yield is recurring and predictive, whereas relying on capital gains can be like market timing. Capital gains are hard to pin down. Investors assume a flat rate of return (say 6% per year) but returns never come in that steady or predictable. The variance of returns means that a '4% rule withdraw investor' can never know when his 6% will come in to cover the sales.

This was one of the greatest lessons of our careers. Learning from the mistakes of a friend of ours, a successful money manager, was a game-changer. While managing client money in the 1990s and 2000s using a similar process as above, in his personal account he was swinging for the fences. This advisor realized that over long periods of time, his clients were making significantly more money than he was, with much less stress.

The Current Trade-Off

Given the valuations of the equity markets, forward returns look to be meager at best. Assessing five or seven year asset class returns in March of 2009 versus June 2017 will produce substantially different results. It is only when you use time-frames of multiple decades when asset class returns sync up in terms under differing starting points.

(Source: JPM Guide to the Markets)

Robert Schiller, who manufactured the CAPE Ratio (a valuation measure usually applied to the US S&P 500- defined as price divided by the average of ten years of earnings (moving average), adjusted for inflation), has a data table that shows the subsequent annual returns at various levels of market valuation. The CAPE ratio just hit 26.4 and entered the '25 & Higher' tranche on the table below. In other words, future returns are likely to be very low both in real and nominal terms.

The forward five-year total returns estimated by JPM are around 4%. That is a nominal total return figure.

Who you consider a reasonable source for future returns will vary of course but we look at a multitude of sources. Here is GMO's most recent 7-year forecast:

(Source: GMO)

The chart shows a NEGATIVE 3.8% annual REAL return for U.S. large caps over the seven year time frame. If you assume inflation is going to be 3% (unlikely in our minds), the nominal return of the S&P 500 would be a negative 0.8% per year.

Rob Arnott of Research Affiliates is slightly more positive on their 10-year forecast for U.S. large caps. Their assessment shows a less than 1% real return for the asset class.

(Source: Research Affiliates)

Lastly, Blackrock has a five-year large cap nominal growth figure of 4.2%.

(Source: Blackrock)

Our Approach

We assess the market and make a determination on risks versus rewards using similar assumptions employed by the firms above. We want to position our portfolios in areas where we see the best probability of success- as defined by meeting our goals. With most clients in or near retirement, the need for yield to pay for their lifestyles is substantial. Our focus remains on keeping volatility to a minimum while yield generation at a maximum, all in the realm of capping volatility to be lower than the S&P 500.

Last summer, we employed a three-legged stool approach in order to combat what we saw as the greatest threat to our portfolio, rising interest rates. Today, our concern is not so much higher rates but two other variables:

The shape of the yield curve Very tight credit spreads

The system we use, a combination of our Core Portfolio and Peripheral Portfolio, is designed for both that steady stream of income by hitting singles and doubles, while having some exposure to growth via individual securities. Our Core Portfolio tends to make up approximately 60% of our total asset allocation. The remaining 40% in the Peripheral Portfolio consists of a combination of baby bonds (exchange traded debt), business development companies (BDCs), preferred stocks, and individual dividend payers.

Our primary tool remains closed-end bond funds that can generate yields in excess of 9%. These are certainly not 'risk-free' assets like treasuries or even certificates of deposit. However, using the investor approach, price volatility can be weathered better if we can rely on the monthly distributions from the fund to meet the retiree's need.

However, we live by a few simple rules:

All individual securities (non funds) have a max allocation of 2%. This is done to prevent "blowups" in the portfolio.

Monitor sub-sector diversification. For example, owning 5 mall REITs for the REIT bucket exposure, adds correlation risks and ill-advised.

Avoid or be wary of the media narrative. Shun crowds. Be contrarian. "If you want to have a better performance than the crowd, you must do things differently from the crowd." - Sir John Templeton

We continue to compile more data on our approach to assess whether it is the best for our clients. The Core Portfolio is a 'less-than-one' beta approach meaning at all times, we want to be taking less risk than if we simply owned an S&P 500 index fund.

We use portfolio software to assess our annualized volatility, both on an individual basis and the portfolio as a whole (diversification benefits).

In the table below, we highlight an array of higher-yielding individual equities which are popular on the site. Annualized volatility even covering short time periods, can explain a significant amount of the underlying security. We are hesitant about various asset classes because of potential volatility.

(Source: InvestSpy)

For example, Main Street Capital (MAIN), a popular BDC has annualized volatility of 21.2% compared to 12.9% for the S&P 500 (SPY). The total return between the two securities has a ~42% difference in favor of MAIN. However, if you equalize the risk budgets by upping the allocation to S&P 500, the S&P is clearly the favorite. [21.2 / 12.9 = 1.64 * 89.4% = 146% compared to 131.6%]

We highlighted American Midstream (AMID), a pipeline MLP, that has sky-high annualized volatility with much lower total return. In these instances, the investor is 'forced' to purchase at low points, or near the bottom, in order to generate a strong total return.

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) is one of the largest and widely owned MLPs. Even it has substantially more volatility than the S&P 500 or our closed-end fund comparison, PIMCO Dynamic Income (PDI).

8% Never Sell/Lower-Risk Portfolio

Our goal is to keep overall portfolio beta and annualized volatility low. That doesn't mean we do not own any higher annualized volatility names. However, we are cognizant of where we expend our risk budget making sure that the higher beta/ higher volatility names have a lower correlation to the rest of our holdings.

The Core Portfolio in its current form generates a yield of 8% and produced slightly less than that in capital gains in 2016. The standard deviation of the net asset values of the portfolio is extremely low, especially compared to the "portfolio" above. The annualized volatility on NAV is just 3.1%, one-fifth of the risk of the S&P 500. We would take 8% coupons at 20% of the risk of the S&P 500 every day! On price, the volatility is higher at 6.9%, at approximately half of the broad equity index.

Core Portfolio On Price:

Core Portfolio On NAV:

(Source: InvestSpy)

Given the valuations in the equity market we illustrated above, we are very comfortable with a 0.30 equity beta and annualized volatility that is almost half of the S&P 500 on price and one-fifth in NAV.

But the main goal of the portfolio is not capital gains but safe income generation for distribution investors. The creation of a synthetic annuity or paycheck generator.

Many investors who previously had conservative bond ladders have no alternative but to accept more risk. Given longevity risks that are mounting, risk must be taken in order to make sure the assets last. Our approach adds a bit more risk- although still much less than the S&P 500, and get portfolio to a point where sequence of returns risks are mitigated.

In other words, the investors' time horizon becomes very long-term and they never have to sell shares of a position to meet their spending/income needs. As long as the large majority of the positions in the portfolio will not suffer from permanent capital losses, the investor can ride out price volatility. This is a very solid position to be in as it helps mitigate much of the issues facing current retirees:

Sequence of returns risk High valuations Low interest rates and financial repression

Capital gains in our portfolio are nice, but we believe it's just gravy at this point in the cycle. We want to clip coupons, preferably monthly one's, with a very low probability of seeing our income stream decline. Coupon-clippers can sleep much better at night if they know that they do not have to worry about permanent capital losses; losses without the prospect of recovery.

Conclusion

Know what you own and expend your risk budget wisely! Investors appear to be pouring into 'hot sectors' in order to reach for yield or total return given the current predicament retirees find themselves. Understanding the risks of your portfolio is essential when investing. Comparing that risk to passive indices in order to assess whether that added risk (or risk paring) is adding value to your portfolio is also a key component of being a successful investor.

We have added risk to become coupon-clippers and that is fine with us. The added risk in price volatility is more than offset by the ability to meet our obligations through yield. Safe, recurring cash flow is our primary goal and mitigates that sequence of returns risk and high valuations that are looming on portfolios.

