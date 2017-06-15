How AirMedia Group Is Destroying Shareholder Value

After the IPO in late 2007 when it raised $225 million, AirMedia Group (NASDAQ:AMCN) shares never traded above the issue price after the expiry of the insider's lock-up period. Part of the reasons for the dismal performance is the company's P&L track record. Between 2007 to 2014, the company made a profit only in 2008, piling up accumulated losses of $95.7 million and causing the share price to drop to below $2, an all-time low since listing in early 2015.

On April 7, 2015, the company announced the sale of 5% of its advertising business to a Shenzhen listed company Shenzhen Liantronics Co. Ltd for RMB 150 million, implying a RMB 3 billion valuation for the business, roughly equivalent to $500 million, against a then market cap of around $120 million. Prices started to rise after the announcement, but a post by MoxReports in Seeking Alpha called it a sham transaction for a number of reasons. Firstly, the details of the agreement were not disclosed, but the author managed to secure a copy from Liantronics, which included various escape clauses for both parties to back out with no penalty. The most glaring tell tale sign that this was a sham was that by its own admission, Liantronics did not do any due diligence before signing, which was very odd for an investment of this size. So it looked like Liantronics is merely doing its equipment supply customer a favor in order to give the latter's sagging share price a timely boost, as a mere 5% stake is neither strategic nor synergistic to both parties operations.

Even though the company issued a denial, the sham allegation proved to be true when the company scrapped the Liantronics deal and replaced it with a sale of 75% of AM Advertising to Beijing Longde Wenchuang Fund Management Co. Ltd (Longde) for RMB 2.1 billion on Jun 15, implying a lower valuation of RMB 2.8 billion compared to the earlier $3 billion. Somehow, the lower valuation caused an adverse market reaction, sending the ADR price dropping from a high of $7.70 on that day to a low of $3.51 on June 18, a more than 50% rout. Such drastic losses led to a slew of investigations by class action law firms that culminated in a suit filed in June 2015 alleging violation of US Securities Laws by the company and management. This was ultimately dismissed with prejudice in March 2017, but damage to the company's image and investors trust were already done.

Things got really interesting when on June 19, the company announced a non-binding going private proposal by a buyers group led by Chairman Guo at $6 per ADR. The timing was crucial as it was just within days of the Longde sale and the only conclusion that can be drawn was that Guo already had the buyout in mind when doing the Longde deal. This decision by Guo set into motion the chain of events that led to the current sad state of affairs for the company and investors.

One of the clauses in the Longde AM Advertising share sale agreement is all parties will endeavor and cooperate list AM Advertising back in China, i.e., both Longde's 75% and the company's remaining 25%, which if successful at a higher valuation, would benefit all shareholders. Based on the guaranteed profits of RMB 331.2 million in 2018, the exit PE ratio for the Longde purchase is 8.45, against the Shanghai Composite Index PER then in the 20's, the Chinese relisting draw is irresistible. If the buyout is successful, Guo could increase his group's existing 38% share of the potential upside to 100%, thus shutting out the outside shareholders from the possible windfall. On paper, this was like a done deal, as the company had received RMB 2.1 billion cash from the sale to Longde, which is more than sufficient to fund the buyout. All he needed was a bridging loan, to be repaid from the company's cash after taking the company private, which he managed to source from China Merchants Bank New York branch.

After getting the independent board members to endorse the proposal, a definite agreement was executed and shareholders had high hopes that the transaction will close soon and they can exit at a premium to the market. Unfortunately, unforeseen circumstances upset the timing of the buyout and caused the whole thing to unravel.

All this while, the operating units of the company were held under VIE (variable interest entity) structures, as foreign companies are prohibited from directly owning Chinese advertising companies. So a few key founders of the company held the shares in their personal name in trust for the companies. One of the disgruntled VIE shareholder refused to sign over his trust shares to the new company formed to restructure the VIEs and took Guo to court for forging his signature on the share transfer documents. This took months to resolve in the company's favour. In the meanwhile, Guo ran into problems with his financing. The bridging loan to be provided by the bank required pledging of assets as collateral and some of Guo's backers pulled out, leaving him stranded, unable to draw down the loan.

Even though the original intention of Longde and Guo was to do the RTO exercise together, as evidenced by the latter's interview in the Chinese media, Longde unilaterally went ahead without waiting for Guo and secured a RTO deal with Shanghai Stock Exchange listed Shanghai Golden Bridge Info Tech Co Ltd (Jinqiao) on June 14, 2016. This put Guo into an untenable position as he may be left with a much less marketable minority 25% stakes with few takers if shut out of the Jinqiao deal. The whole rationale of the buyout exercise was to exit together with Longde, left on his own device, the value proposition is no longer there.

To protect his own interests, Guo jammed up the Longde/Jinqiao deal by threatening to exercise his shareholders' pre-emptive rights to any share sale by the other shareholders, i.e. Jinqiao must offer to sell back to Guo first before he can deal with other buyers. Instead of fighting this out in court and keeping the Jinqiao shares suspended indefinitely, Longde called off the RTO transaction and retaliated by taking the company to arbitration over the non-compliance with the share sale obligations.

One of the claims by Longde in the arbitration is for the company to pledge the remaining 25% AM Advertising shares as security for the profit guarantee and specific performance of the joint effort to secure the China listing for the shares. If Longde prevails in the arbitration, the company may lose possession of the AM Advertising shares, either temporarily or permanently, depending on the profits guarantee. Bear in mind that management control of Am Advertising is no longer with the company, so how it is managed and how profitable it can be are completely beyond Guo and this will directly impact on the value of the company shares and the viability of the buyout offer.

If the company were to lose the shares and or cash in the worst case scenario, what is the value of the shares? The continuing businesses of the company are loss making and the proposed train WIFI venture will be a cash drain with capex and roll out costs. Looks like this is what the market is pricing the shares at the moment.

In hindsight, if Chairman Guo did not try to garner the possible China listing premium for himself and let it accrue to all shareholders, things could have been very different from what they are now. Longde and the company could have jointly done the RTO with Jinqiao instead of being taken to arbitration. In fact, the latter had wanted to acquire all 100% of AM Advertising originally. Also, management has not demonstrated any expertise in making profits in the past, so why not just distribute the RMB 2.1 billion share sale proceeds back to shareholders as a special dividend instead of trying to use it to fund the buyout offer or enter into a new line of business, including WIFI on planes? The buyout offer is a possible conflict of interest for Guo, if not self dealing and breach of fiduciary duties if there was prior agreement for them to do the China listing together. All this while, he had not disclosed to shareholders officially his intention to re-list the shares in China, other than to the media in China.

To make matters worse, the current delay in filing of the latest financials resulted in the deficiency letter from NASDAQ and this has led to a new round of possible class action suits against the company. A change of auditors and a delay in the audit have no upside for shareholders, but there is always the possibility of nasty surprises that management may no longer be able to cover up. So until the audit is out, one cannot blame shareholders from fearing the worst. Normally, auditors would not wait till the last minute to give quit notice and most of the time, changes occur because of disagreements over audit matters and needs to be replaced or have the accounts qualified.

With the share price at new lows and back to square one, it is as though the RMB 2.8 billion received has just disappeared into thin air. A group of disgruntled shareholders in the Chinese media are planning a class action suit against company and management for the loss in shareholders value caused by their actions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.