Sell Apple Shares In June, Then Buy Some Back In August

Why the sudden drop-off in Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) valuation? Well, some would argue that Apple's stock performance tends to dip following the announcement of new features/products at its annual developer conference. So, by extension, some would argue that the recent pullback is likely a momentary dip.

This is where we depart from the conventionally held view.

The usual hype leading up to the announcement of new products/features was more subdued to begin with, as the stock rallied following the announcement of Q2'17 earnings, instead of rallying into the developer event.

The stock went sideways ranging from $150 to $156 before capitulating on negative data points pertaining to 2H'17 results. The lack of meaningful announcements from WWDC 2017 contributed to some selling, but we also believe that other troubling data points contributed to the recent weakness in stock performance.

Empirical data leads to separate conclusions

When borrowing data from fellow contributor Bill Maurer, there's no denying the statistical underperformance following WWDC since 2001.

Source: Seeking Alpha/Bill Maurer

Of course, we took on a more precautionary stance following the announcement of Q2'17 earnings, as we felt the recent rally adequately priced-in upside. The negative performance following WWDC 2017 isn't all that surprising, as Apple typically logs negative returns following the announcement of new products, features, and software at its annual developer conference.

There's only been one year (since 2001) where AAPL's stock performed positively following WWDC, and that was in 2014. So, statistically speaking, there was only a 6.25% likelihood that WWDC would contribute positively to Apple's valuation.

So, the real question that's on the minds of investors, day traders, and professionals is the scope of downside going forward. The negative reaction following WWDC 2017 was broadly expected, but there's reasonable basis to anticipate further underperformance in the next three months.

Given seasonality in consumer hardware, there's rarely any incremental data that helps to reassert a bullish stance once we move into the summer months. The iPhone business tends to cool off in 2H'17, and reliable forecasts from supply chain analysts tend to swing expectations on iPhone shipments in the following fiscal year.

This leads us to our next point… supply chain commentary.

Things get cloudy in Cupertino

We're aware of pent-up hype when pertaining to this upcoming iPhone refresh cycle, but keep in mind OLED supply is a contentious issue among investors/analysts. Lately the data pertaining to Apple's supply chain hasn't been all that supportive, diminishing the likelihood of Q4'17 lift from six weeks of channel sell-in.

Amit Daryanani, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets, conservatively pegs a two-month delay with limited availability in supply:

Multiple supply chain data points continue to point towards a delayed OLED production ramp, with likely shift by ~1-2 months for volume OLED production. Hence, while we still think AAPL launches all three models simultaneously in September, the OLED model will see limited availability or delayed availability till mid-October/November timeframe. We are lowering our Sept and Dec quarter iPhone expectations by ~2.5M units each, but expect much of this to be picked up in March quarter and through FY18.

Our take on the situation: Clearly there are some negative ramifications to this: 1) We're certain Apple can re-balance some of this under-supply by relying more heavily on its mid-cycle iPhone 7S/7S Plus refresh; 2) expectations on iPhone ASP ramp are more subdued, as ASP contribution won't impact results meaningfully until Q2'FY'18; 3) FY'18 results are more dependent on S-cycle like refresh until iPhone 8 is released in heightened quantities towards end of Q1'18, so Q2'18 results become more heavily weighted; 4) investors will perceive this negatively, as seasonality contributes heavily to Q4' figures, thus meaningful quantities of Apple's flagship device will sell into a seasonally weak Q2'18; 5) expectations diminish in the immediate investment timeframe, thus deflating the valuation.

We plan on modifying our financial model to reflect the impact from timing, but investors respond negatively when supply gets pushed out a couple quarters as it diminishes the likelihood of converting sales when consumers are most motivated to make a purchase. In this specific instance, Apple's heightened dependence of holiday sales diminishes some unit contribution and we imagine ASPs (average selling prices) being more subdued from Q3'17 to Q1'18 before price mix-shift to iPhone 8 lifts ASPs/gross margins.

How this impacts the stock

Clearly, some of this negative impact was already reflected in the stock price. Though we're also aware that the next couple quarterly earnings figures may prove less than stellar given heightened anticipation of iPhone 8 and lack of meaningful contribution from China in the foreseeable quarter.

This diminishes the likelihood of positive earnings/outlook for Q3'17 and Q4'17. The lack of positive or above consensus outlook likely derives from limited supply of iPhone 8, and the heightened dependence on mid-cycle iPhone 7S contribution. While upgrade intentions suggest that consumers may trade down from the flagship model, we also acknowledge that the diminished availability of Apple's upcoming flagship also reduces expected channel sell-in when pertaining to Q4'17 thus diminishing the scope of an earnings/sales beat when Apple reports Q4'17 outlook.

Of course, investors may shrug off the impact of another expectation miss in the next quarter or two. So, we're not saying that a broadly anticipated earnings/revenue miss would drag sentiment much lower, but given the current market environment in equities, and miss-execution on component supply chain we think risk/reward is not favorable for bulls.

Source: TC2000

The stock is trading toward the bottom of its channel. We don't think the bottom channel will support the stock price for much longer, as the stock broke through the 20-day and 50-day moving average on heavy volume. Lack of supportive financial data creates challenges in the near term, as absence of a material sales/earnings beat over the next two quarters implies consolidation of the price chart at lower price levels.

Keep in mind, Apple has performed as well as the broad stock market, as Apple's five-year CAGR was 14.48%, which compares to the S&P 500's annualized returns of 14.64% over the same period.

Therefore, the only way to outperform the broad market when investing into Apple is to tactically navigate the stock, so you make great entries and exits that optimize returns. The stock likes to go on big runs in both directions, and when there's an inflection point in broad sentiment that's generally when investors should look to lock-in gains and identify a better entry.

At this specific point in time, Apple isn't necessarily overvalued, but keep in mind that the stock likes to move directionally with the market. Furthermore, the stock's primary source of value contribution comes from sustained earnings growth, and when growth expectations are adjusted lower, the stock tends to perform worse. In the worst-case scenario based on past data, valuation can compress by more than 30% before sustaining another record run to new highs.

Of course, we're aware the scope of downside may prove more limited, as such we've offered a more conservative take on the situation and view the $130-$140 area as a potential re-entry as $135 would provide support (2015 high in Apple shares). If markets take a turn this summer (which seems highly probable given overheated valuations in some of the momentum names) we think Apple will perform about as well or slightly worse when compared to the market.

Final thoughts

Though we have made no updates to our financial model, we will be publishing another one soon. Furthermore, we believe equity investors should start heading for the exits, as tech valuations seem stretched.

In the case of Apple, the stock could perform in-line or slightly worse than broad markets. Some of the negative financial headwinds seem already priced in, and until we make it through the summer trough, we're maintaining our stance on the stock.

Short-term stock traders can ride this momentum lower by going short the stock, though we have better ideas for short positions in equities for our premium subscribers.

That being the case, we maintain our price target of $137.21 or 15.31x FY'17 Dil. EPS. We then think the stock will trade around this level before moving to our 2018 price target of $170 or 17.13x FY'18 Dil. EPS suggesting modest multiple expansion, which is in-line with the consensus view.

About Cho's Technology Research

Cho's Technology Research is SA's premier technology research package that gives investors and traders an additional edge when investing into tech companies. It's a trade publication, research service and an idea generator. This service comes at a low annual subscription cost of $40/month.

For more information click here.