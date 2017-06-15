BIF - An Undervalued Closed End Fund With Plenty Of Upside Opportunity

I have recently become intrigued with the Closed-End Fund space due to the discounts and distributions that I could get while essentially owning the specific index. For example, I could buy the iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:MTUM), which tracks large cap "momentum" stocks, and get a 0.9% yield, or I could buy the Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY), a closed-end fund (CEF), and own essentially the same stocks while receiving a 8.7% dividend yield and all while paying for this basket of stocks at a -2.5% discount! [FYI I would not advocate buying ETY here as NAV gains need to cover the large yield in the future and the discount is near historical lows].

This seemed like a deal to good to be true so I decided to dig in a little more to understand what was going on. It turns out there's no great scientific understanding of why CEFs trade at a discount. It could be for fundamental reasons, sector reasons, management not being shareholder friendly, a recent distribution drop, or something that is not even listed. There's been a great many white papers written on the subject but no conclusive evidence has been reached to say why. That being said clearly an asset trading at a discount to NAV provides an opportunity for upside if the discount is unwarranted or mispriced.

I was therefore fairly shocked to find the Boulder Growth & Income Fund (NYSE:BIF), which is trading at a -17% discount, owns blue chip stocks, and has a > 4% dividend yield.

First, let's take a look under the hold and see what BIF holds:

As you can see, BIF holds all blue chip stocks and has ~28% allocated to Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A). In terms of the overall holdings, since the above only represents 72%, the remainder is split between other equities with a tiny allocation to money market funds and MLPs. According to CEF Connect, the total portfolio breakdown is as follows:

So seeing this, I started to get curious. How was this CEF trading at such a steep discount with the blue-chip portfolio of assets that it held? Looking back over it's history, BIF management has clearly had a lumpy history of paying distributions. If there's anything investors hate, it's dividends that aren't consistent. You can see the distribution history below...not until recently has management decided to pay a monthly distribution like many other CEFs do.

Furthermore, the dividend yield of BIF is only 4.2%. If we use PCEFas an average yield, since this ETF tracks the CEF Composite Index, the average yield of a CEF is ~8%. BIF is ~4% below market. This combined with the lack of clear distributions in the past and lack of transparency from management as to the distribution strategy has BIF trading at a -17% discount to NAV.

This discount provides a huge opportunity in my opinion for patient investors. First, you get to own an excellent group of companies at a 17% discount while getting paid a 4% dividend monthly. Second, you get to participate in NAV upside if these stock prices keep appreciating (again in my opinion I think BRK.A and several other stocks in the portfolio are attractively valued relative to the general market). Third, you have the potential for meaningful appreciation if the discount closes.

Let's examine why the discount would close. Also, let's examine if the CEF is "safe" or if it's trading at a steep discount because of a ticking time bomb. BIF uses minimal effective leverage (<5%) so that's not a big worry for me. It does pay a dividend so I decided to check and make sure that the dividend is not too high as to necessitate a cut in the future. Let me walk through my analysis below:

Equity Holdings Div Yield Assuming $100 BRK 29% 0.0% $0.00 JPMorgan Chase ( JPM) 7% 2.3% $0.16

Chevron (NYSE: CVX 5% 4.0% $0.20 Wells Fargo ( WFC) 5% 2.8% $0.14 Cisco Systems ( CSCO) 5% 3.7% $0.19 Wal-Mart ( WMT) 5% 2.5% $0.13 Yum! Brands ( YUM) 5% 1.6% $0.08 Caterpillar ( CAT) 4% 3.0% $0.12 Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) 3.50% 2.7% $0.09 Pfizer ( PFE) 3.20% 4.0% $0.13 72% Money Market 3% 1.3% $0.04 MLP 1% 5.7% $0.06 76% General Equity 24% 2.0% $0.49 Total 100% $1.81 Overall Div Yield 1.8%

By using the public data, I was able to come up with a 1.8% effective dividend yield for the whole portfolio. In fact, I would expect the div yield to be much higher since most of these positions have been held over multiple years and thus are yielding much higher. For the remaining 28% of the portfolio, I used the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) yield, average MLP yield, and average money market fund rate.

Calculated Portfolio Yield 1.81% Annual Expenses 1.43% Net Yield 0.38% Yield Paid Out By CEF 4.23% Total Covered By Capital 3.85% 10-Year Annualized Return on NAV 7.30% Annualized Distribution Rate on NAV 3.50% Excess Return per 10-Year 3.80%

The calculations above show a little more about my thinking. With my calculated portfolio yield - annual expenses, BIF is collecting ~0.4% in dividend income. Again, I expect that this is higher due to the probably higher yield on the equity portfolio but we can only use the data we have on hand. This means that ~3.9% of the dividend yield needs to be paid from realized and unrealized capital gains. According to CEF Connect, the 10-year annualized return on NAV was 7.3% and the annualized distribution rate was 3.5%. Assuming this, the excess return held in BIF over 10-years is 38% (3.8% per year).

So let's simplify everything here and get to why I think BIF is such an attractive opportunity. BIF pays a monthly distribution of 4.2%. Even if the CEF did not appreciate in value, BIF has a blend of investment income and capital gains to be able to pay that distribution for a long time. Next, BIF owns blue-chip companies that I believe are attractively valued compared to the overall market. Therefore, I believe NAV should continue to appreciate adding to the excess return that BIF is collecting. Next, BIF is trading at a -17% discount to NAV! So you are getting to own these great companies at a massive discount while getting paid a dividend. You are getting to participate in the upside of these companies just by holding the CEF.

Finally, there is potential for BIF to meaningfully appreciate by closing the discount gap. There are multiple ways this could happen.

Management could increase the distribution to other CEF levels (from 4% to 8% annual yield) thus narrowing the discount in line with other similar CEFs, BIF could give a massive return of capital with all the excess returns that has been accumulated, and Management could become more shareholder friendly and start clearly communicating their strategy to shareholders which would increase investor confidence and narrow the discount further.

For these reasons, and especially given the historically high market multiples that exist in the overall market, I believe BIF is an excellent opportunity to own blue-chip, high potential stocks with meaningful catalysts to contribute to outperformance. The only thing required here is patience. The discount may not narrow for some time if the catalysts do not occur. I'm fine with holding though as I believe the underlying assets will still appreciate and I will get paid a 4% dividend yield to hold them in the meantime.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BIF, BRK.B.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.