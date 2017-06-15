Snyder's-Lance: Can New Management Get Out From Under Bungled Acquisition?

Any way you try to look at it, Snyder-Lance was just too optimistic on the health of the Diamond Foods business, as well as potential synergies.

Food manufacturing stocks have never been my cup of tea. Except for a brief stint in owning Pinnacle Foods (NYSE:PF), I've never had much interest in the sector, just due to the nature of how the businesses are run. It's a cutthroat business, and differentiation is incredibly difficult, even among top brands. When you're having to compete so heavily on price, it is only natural to see an aggressive focus on cutting costs. As a result, most names in the industry have followed the same strategy over the past five years: growth via roll-up consolidation. Given the razor-thin margins already present in the food business, as well as its capital-intensive nature, the margin for error on missteps is very thin. As an inherent skeptic on company reporting and commentary, restructuring/integration costs are often quite high, which can lead to pretty wide divergences between non-GAAP/GAAP reported earnings. Overall, I've found that a lot of deal-making doesn't quite live up to initial expectations down the road, and that looks to be the case with Snyder's-Lance (NASDAQ:LNCE).

Business Overview

In fact, Snyder's-Lance itself today is the product of consolidation, coming into being after the stock-for-stock merger between well-known snack maker Lance, Inc. and pretzel giant Snyder's of Hanover back in 2010. Since then, growth has been tepid. The company tried to rely on its well-known branded products, doubling down on that strategy by selling its private brands line to Shearer's Foods in 2014 for $430M. However, consumer tastes evolve, and preferences shifted towards more so-called "better for you" snacks, away from the company's core products. Snyder's-Lance needed to make a change, and as is often the case, decided to acquire assets versus building out new product lines from scratch. Diamond Foods was the obvious choice.

Unfortunately, Snyder's-Lance got wrapped up in a bidding war, and ended up paying $1,910M in cash and stock. While the deal is highly complementary, and really developed out the company's portfolio and penetration throughout a store's shelf space, that doesn't mean the agreement came at the right price. My sentiments here are going to echo those of Seeking Alpha's The Value Investor back in 2015 when this deal was announced: Snyder's-Lance overpaid. Presentations surrounding the deal release put Diamond Foods' ttm EBITDA at $121M in its presentations, but that likely excluded stock compensation expense and other charges (Straight EBITDA was $104M for fiscal 2015). Most of the justification for the acquisition came in the form of $75M in synergy estimates, necessary to drive the acquisition to more palatable valuation multiples for shareholders. I've looked at more than a few deals in this space, and this was one of the more aggressive estimates of potential synergies that I've seen.

Q1 2017 results proved pretty decisively that management bit off more than he could chew. SG&A costs back in Q1 of 2015 (pre-acquisition) came in at $122M, or 30.3% of revenue; gross margin at a healthy 34.63%. Q1 2017? $159M in SG&A costs, or 30% of revenue; 34.76% gross margin. No improvement to be seen. On the EBITDA front, Q1 2015 EBITDA came in at $34.8M, while Q1 2017 saw just $49.9M in EBITDA. Granted, there is seasonality here, but remember, expectations are for $200M in supposed acquired EBITDA (or $50M/quarter run-rate), so something is conspicuously missing. As a reminder, Snyder's- Lance adjusted EBITDA, as reported, was $191M in 2015 (pre-acquisition). Current guidance, at the top end, is $315M of EBITDA for the new consolidated entity for fiscal 2017. Given likely flattish results from the legacy business, I think it is clear that this deal is coming in well below expectations on earnings contribution; no surprise to many of us going into this. Analyst Brett Hundley from Vertical Group keyed into this on Q1:

…then just my other question, I want to make sure I'm kind of working through the math right, but on the numbers that you give us, top-line growth, it implies some pretty big declines for the Diamond business.

Management called out some one-time issues with the Pop Secret brand, which was down 14%, as primary drivers: a large customer reportedly redid the store layout unfavorably, and Snyder's-Lance also had some supply chain disruptions which caused the company to cancel deliveries to many customers ("significant in nature"). These are now resolved according to CFO Alexander Pease, but analyst pressure continued, going so far as to call out potential impairment risk (which won't be conducted formally under year-end).

The Mea Culpa

Management cannot kick the can on this one, and in their most recent investor presentation, Snyder's-Lance has admitted that they are performing well below expectations. Management has pointed out five key reasons for underperformance:

Poor net price realization

Low manufacturing network utilization

SKU proliferation

Inefficient cost structure

Chasing revenue growth

The directness of this mea culpa is largely due to a complete shift in the management structure. CFO Alexander Pease was appointed CFO in November 2016, coming from consulting company McKinsey - a company known for grooming some direct, straight-shooting executives. New CEO James Driscoll, who came from Diamond Foods, is stepping in as interim CEO after the departure of Carl Lee, so the time is as good as any to own up to a little over-aggressiveness.

If you look at this list, there are apparently a lot of underlying problems here, but they all tie into one another. Discount volume sales have accounted for 150% of organic retail sales growth since 2014, so it shouldn't be surprising that the company has experienced the lowest pricing growth of its peer group set. Simple story is that Snyder's-Lance has been chasing revenue growth and market share at all costs, but has found that it hasn't yielded any measurable operating income improvement. If anything, having to raise prices (in order to earn a fair return on investment) is going to be more difficult now, as customers have gotten used to discounted product. This issue ties into their second point: eight of eleven manufacturing facilities are running with utilization rates below 80%. If management is set on improving pricing, they certainly don't need the excess capacity, so a manufacturing footprint streamlining seems in order. Same story with SKU proliferation: 50% of SKUs make up 5% of sales. Product lines need to be cut. Growth needs to be done strategically; invest in core brands, get back to basic, and improve margins.

Valuation

Sell-side estimates are for $1.11/share in earnings this year, with $1.35 the following year based on a turnaround given the steps outlined above. You'd have to really push me to pay 27.5x next years' earnings for a company that is going to struggle to post top-line growth, along with an experienced, but still unproven, management squad. While I think there is certainly meat on the bone when it comes to improving operating income. Assuming $180M in free cash flow in 2017, Snyder's-Lance trades on a 5% free cash flow yield; not enough in my opinion to appropriately price in the potential for missteps. Pinnacle Foods trades at similar levels, but has a seasoned, proven management team, excellent operational results, while also having upside potential to earnings from its own acquisition (Boulder Brands). That's my benchmark for this space, and Snyder's-Lance just doesn't quite cut it - just yet.

