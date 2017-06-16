You Gotta Know When To Fold 'Em, Know When To Walk Away

I’ll detail the jettisoning of one of my positions on Wednesday and a possible swap scenario. You decide if you like the taste of the lemonade I made.

Just as in life, sometimes, the market hands us a lemon. You can choose to cry in your beer or make lemonade.

Sometimes, a particular trade doesn’t work out as you had anticipated.

Subscribers to "Retirement: One Dividend At A Time" got an early look at this material and receive instant text message trade alerts which often produce lower entry price points and higher yield and income.

Know When To Walk Away



It's not so fashionable anymore to be a buy and hold investor. Lots of talking heads on T.V. fulminate on how dead this approach is. Many in the advisory industry, brokers and the like, regard it as old-fashioned and try to encourage us to trade more often. With increasing frequency of trades comes unnecessary churning of accounts and all the extra commissions they earn (and we pay) as a direct consequence.

As a dividend income investor, my main concern is to generate income from my assets. Stock price is always of secondary importance.

As such, a buy and hold investor doesn't sell too often. I'm a card-carrying buy and hold investor, and I just sold one of my holdings. What gives?

Let me tell you why...

About Crown Crafts, Inc.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) designs, markets, and distributes infant, toddler, and juvenile consumer products, including crib and toddler bedding; blankets; nursery accessories; room decor; burp cloths; bathing accessories; reusable and disposable bibs; and disposable placemats, floor mats, toilet seat covers, and changing mats. The Company's operating subsidiaries consist of Crown Crafts Infant Products, Inc. in California and Hamco, Inc. in Louisiana. Crown Crafts is among America's largest producers of infant bedding, toddler bedding, and bibs. The Company's products include licensed and branded collections, as well as exclusive private label programs for certain of its customers. The Company's website is crowncrafts.com.

What We Learned

We discovered on Wednesday morning, before regular trading began, that the company is not showing growth. Its dividend may not be sustainable. As I digested the morning reports of earnings and revenues, I was not pleased with what I read about CRWS. "Better to take a small loss than risk further loss of capital" was the thought process I went through. Preserving our capital with this approach, we free up larger amounts of capital for re-deployment, larger than if we simply held our shares and suffered further price deterioration. We sold all of our shares in this name in pre-market trade at $7.50. Shares hit $7.05 during the day making a new 52 week low and closed Wednesday at $7.10 per share.

Crown Crafts Reports Results for Fiscal 2017 Fourth Quarter and Full Year

Q4: 06-11-17 Earnings Summary

EPS of $0.16 misses by $-0.02

Revenue of $17.31 million (- 31.0% Y/Y) misses by $-3.55 million

Putting Lipstick On A Pig

Gross profit percentage improves for quarter and full year

Net income as a percentage of sales also improves despite challenging market conditions

Cash balance up from prior year-end

Company remains financially strong

A Little Rouge For More Color

GONZALES, La., June 14, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) Crown Crafts, Inc. (the "Company") today reported results for the fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and full year ended April 2, 2017. In fiscal 2017, our net income and gross profit remained solid, net income increased to 8.4% of net sales compared with 8.1% for the prior year, and our cash balance increased from a year ago, as we continued to manage our business through a period of difficult market conditions and a soft retail environment," said E. Randall Chestnut, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "While we are not satisfied with the declines in sales and net income, which were affected by previously reported factors, including the credit difficulties of a major customer and a fiscal 2016 Black Friday event that was not repeated in fiscal 2017, we remain very positive about the Company's long-term prospects, due to our consistent market leadership and strong financial position."

Financial Results: The Ugly Truth

Net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017 was $1.6 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, on net sales of $17.3 million, compared with net income of $2.2 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, on net sales of $25.1 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2016. Gross profit for the quarter was 29.9% of net sales, compared with 28.2% for the prior-year period.

Net income for the full year of fiscal 2017 was $5.6 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, on net sales of $66.0 million, compared with net income of $6.8 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, on net sales of $84.3 million for fiscal 2016. Gross profit for fiscal 2017 was 29.4% of net sales, compared with 28.2% for the prior-year period.

Quarterly Cash Dividend: A Little Perfume To Keep Us Close

As announced on May 11, 2017, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company's Series A common stock of $0.08 per share, which will be paid on July 7, 2017, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 16, 2017.

This dividend payment reflects our unwavering commitment to return consistent value to our stockholders, based on our continued financial strength and ongoing confidence in our business. Once this dividend is paid, we will have returned more than $30.5 million to stockholders since 2010, including $9.7 million in quarterly and special dividends during fiscal 2017 alone," Chestnut said.

Our Interpretation

Lipstick, rouge, and perfume. Oh, so pretty. No matter how much they try to sugar coat it, it's not good news.

Ever notice that a company will always try to put the best face on news, no matter how bad it might be?

Earnings came in at $.16 per share, $.02 lower than last year's comparable period. This was an earnings reduction of 11% compared to last year.

Revenues came in $3.55 million less than last year's comparable quarter. This amounted to a whopping 31% fall from last year's $21 million in revenues.

The CEO tried to put the best face on this by informing us that they had expected a better recovery from the Christmas season Black Friday from last year and the current period both of which were disappointing. However, their expectations were not met.

He then went on to say that though earnings and revenues were down, their gross profit margin had increased. So, that was the good news. But if the company keeps expanding its profit margin on a decreasing revenue base, it won't help too much if sales continue to fall through the floor as they did this past quarter.

Can A Swap Help?

I've written previously of the benefits of swapping one equity with a lower current yield for a new equity with a higher current yield to boost income. Over 35,000 SA readers enjoyed "Sell Your Triple Crown Winner" and over 200 shared their thoughts on this strategy.

With Fundamental Change Comes Re-Evaluation

Our investment principles call for re-examination of a position if fundamentals change. With CRWS, we became aware of a very significant change, different from our expectations for the company.

We bought the stock on December 13, 2016, with the presumption that Christmas sales would help the company turn around. Christmas sales came in light. The most recent quarter was worse.

Our purchase price for CRWS was at $8.36 per share. We bought it right before the ex-dividend date to capture a special dividend of $.40 per share. In addition, in the intervening months, we received two additional regular dividends of $.08 per share.

On 2,000 shares in our personal portfolio, we paid:

2,000 X $8.36 =$16,720.00

All dividends received = $1,280.00 (including dividend received on the ex-div. date of June 14 when sold)

Sold 2,000 shares @ $7.50 p/share = $15,000

Dividends received $1,280.00 + $15,000 sales proceeds = $16,280.00

Reconciliation:

$16,280.00 (proceeds of sale + dividends) - $16,720.00 cost of position = -$440.00

We notified our subscribers by email and instant text and sold our shares in pre-market trade on Wednesday, a few minutes after we learned of the quarter's poor performance.

We had incurred a small loss of $440 on this position, just 2.63%.

Subscribers who held 1,000 shares incurred a loss of just $220.

It was determined that it was better to cut our losses short on this position rather than risk further deterioration to our capital position and risk a future cut to the dividend.

Shortly after regular hours trade began, the price was slashed to $7.05, down more than 11% from the previous day's close and making a new 52-week low. By this measure, we saved subscribers and ourselves an additional loss of 7% of capital and preserved greater capital for reinvestment in a more reliable name.

At a price of $7.05 and an annual dividend of $.32, the current yield is 4.53%. At the price we paid of $8.36, the current yield we received was just 3.83%. For our 2,000 shares, the annual income derived was slated to be $640.00.

Capital Preserved: Now What?

Now that we have preserved the bulk of our original investment capital and received the special dividend and two regular dividends, can we find a new home for this capital that will help restore our income for us?

Strategy Session

Last week, we discussed a new investment just made for our personal portfolio, and the public traded Fill-The-Gap Portfolio, as well as the subscriber portfolio. We bought shares in Iron Mountain, Inc. (NYSE:IRM) to boost income and help harden our portfolio against the next market crash.

You can read more about that new position, analysis, and strategy in "Fortify Your Portfolio Against The Next Crash."

By Wednesday, our new position in IRM had increased from our purchase price of $33.10 to $34.19 for a gain of 3.6%, and we had captured the $.55 quarterly dividend because we bought shares right before the 6/13 ex-dividend date. This added another 1.66% to our gain, for total return of 5.26% in just three trading days.

Wanting to examine the possible scenarios for re-deployment into additional shares of IRM, I can turn to the Real Time Portfolio Tracker to assist me.

As discussed in the earlier article, I've been monitoring IRM for many months now but not with the purpose of hitting a home run.

I tried swinging for the fences when I was a kid. It didn't work out too well. Now, I'm focused on hitting singles and doubles. The home runs, though, can come in the form of increasing dividend yields and income on the order of 42.4% as demonstrated earlier. You can read more on how this is done in my recent article "Waste Not, Want Not."

Circled in red, you can see that investors who paid last year's high of $41.50 for Iron Mountain paid $41,500 for their 1,000 share purchase received a dividend at the annual rate of $1.94 for a yield of just 4.67% shown circled in red in column L. Column I indicates the percentage loss in market value, and column P indicates the dollar loss of $7,310.00. Annual income for those investors amounted to just $1,940 shown in column M.

Had those earlier investors not overpaid for their positions and exercised patience with us, perhaps they would have saved themselves that capital loss. They would also have more money to invest at cheaper prices today and bought even larger amounts of shares if they chose.

If they had stuck with the same 1,000-share allocation, at the $33.10 price that we paid last week, investors would pay only $33,100, circled in red in column G. Again, at that price point, we're getting a much enhanced yield of 6.65% on our new investment, indicated by the automatic calculation made in column L.

Mechanics Of A Judicious Swap Can Save The Day

The tracker allows us to play "what if" games and strategize a possible swap to see various outcomes.

Knowing that my sale proceeds from selling my CRWS shares came to $16,120, column D allows us to see that this amount could buy us 417 shares of IRM at Wednesday's closing price of $34.19. Instead of the paltry yield of 3.82% we received on CRWS, we can now receive 6.43%, calculated for us in column K.

Column M shows us that this amount of money buying this amount of shares will bring us 68% more yield we had on CRWS. The income will rise from the former $640 per year to $1,036.20.

In other words, the small loss we took to our capital on the sale of CRWS will be made up to us, in dividend income alone, in just five months' time. And, as long as we hold IRM, we'll benefit from a 62% turbo-boost to our income from the proceeds of this latest sale.

By adding IRM to the portfolio, we have further diversified our holdings, continued to balance income, grown portfolio income by almost 2% from last month, and fortified it further with a solid dividend grower.

The Fill-The-Gap Portfolio At A Glance

Two years ago, I began writing a series of articles on December 24, 2014, to demonstrate the real-life construction and management of a portfolio dedicated to growing income to close a yawning gap that so many millions of seniors and near-retirees face today between their Social Security benefit and retirement expenses.

The beginning article was entitled "This Is Not Your Father's Retirement Plan." This project began with $411,600 in capital that was deployed in such a way that each of the portfolio constituents yielded approximately equal amounts of yearly income.

The FTG Portfolio Constituents

Constructed beginning on 12/24/14, this portfolio now consists of 21 companies, including AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO), Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE:ED), Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ), CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL), Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN), Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC), Reynolds American, Inc. (NYSE:RAI), Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR), EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR), Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O), Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI), Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI), W.P. Carey, Inc. (NYSE:WPC), Government Properties Income Trust (NYSE:GOV), The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO), The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR), Southern Company (NYSE:SO), Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT), DineEquity (NYSE:DIN), and Iron Mountain, Inc.

Because we bought all of these equities at cheaper prices since the inception of the portfolio, the yield on cost that we have achieved is 7.09% since launch on December 24, 2014. Current portfolio income now totals $29,174.

Here is how we focus on the growth of income in the Fill-The-Gap Portfolio:

FTG Annual Dividend Income

FTG Portfolio Close, 6/14/17

Your Takeaway

We've all had our share of lemons or clunkers. I'm sure no one will argue that point. But it's all about how you decide to handle the situation when you've been clunked on the head.

A principal tenet in my investing regimen is "If it ain't broke, don't fix it". Simply put, this means I'm a buy and hold investor until, and only if, circumstances change to affect the reason I invested in a company in the first place because fundamentals have changed.

In the case noted, fundamentals changed with noticeable, continued drops in revenue and earnings. This puts into question whether the company will be able to grow, or even pay the current dividend amount much into the future. The company tried to assuage investors that the next declared dividend will be paid, but what of the one(s) after that? It is this uncertainty that led to my decision to push this equity overboard and let the buyer of my CRWS shares beware!

If we're willing to monitor our positions and keep up with the latest news, we can choose not to cry in our beer. We can choose to make the best of the situation. Cut our losses short before they grow unmanageable. Once the deed is done, we can calmly assess the situation and see if there are other alternatives, other opportunities that can better our situations and actually result in greater income than when we started.

It's your choice: lemons or lemonade.

Author's note: For five days only, we're offering a free two-week trial to our premium newsletter subscription.

As always, I look forward to your comments, discussion, and questions. Please share your thoughts. Have you been disappointed by some of your trades? Please share with us, in the comment section below, how you deal with these flops in your portfolio. Do you hope for the best and let it ride, or do you take active measures to protect your capital and dividend income?

If you'd like to receive immediate notification whenever I write new content, simply click the "follow" button at the top of this article next to my picture, then click "Follow in real time."

As part of our premium subscription program, all subscribers receive a free Portfolio Income Tracker to track income production in the subscriber portfolio and stay focused on income production in their own portfolio. To learn more about this premium service, see Retirement: One Dividend At A Time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T, MO, ED, VZ, CTL, MAIN, ARCC, RAI, VGR, EPR, O, SUI, OHI, WPC, GOV, GEO, RMR, SO, CLDT, DIN, IRM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.