Don't Look At These Graphs

Reflation is under serious fire from disappointing economic data which is visible when looking at reflation and sentiment indicators

I am not telling you something new when I say that America's second biggest bank has crushed the market with a >50% performance since October of 2016. This rally was backed by Trump's bullish policies like the elimination of Dodd Frank and of course the higher economic growth (growth acceleration.

All of these measures and trends can be summarized by one single word: reflation. There are a few solid indicators that indicate reflation and tell us whether it is a good idea to invest in Bank of America BAC. Note that I added the spread between banking stocks and the S&P 500 to almost every graph to show you the performance of banks.

First, let's look at the yield curve. This chart has the biggest influence on banks as you are about to see. For now, I want to point out that I discussed the flattening yield curve in one of my previous articles. Back then, there was a 90 basis points difference between the 10 and 2 year government bond. At this point, we see that this difference has fallen to 80 basis points - one of the lowest levels since the 2016 bottom(!). This should further push down bank margins since lending becomes less profitable.

Compare this to banking stocks, and you will see that the yield curve has killed every single rally that was not justified so far.

This should pressure the downtrend even more. Especially if we assume that the most recent rally is fully unjustified (based on bond yields). Note that Bank of America gained more than 6% since the first week of June. Mostly provided by relief after the Comey hearing.

Before I move over to the next topic of this article, you will see below that we have had times of an inverted yield curve. Both occasions happened right before a recession and caused severe weakness. Note that I am not predicting a recession in this article. I use this to further strengen the validity of this indicator.

The second macro chart I have to show you is the ratio spread between copper and gold. Copper's cyclical characteristics and gold's power to shine in times of a weak US Dollar give it the ability indicate economic trends.

Just like the yield curve, we see that this spread has been in a solid downtrend since December of 2016. Just one month after the election.

One indicator that is a bit less bearish, is the ratio spread between high yield corporate bonds and long term government bonds. This is also one of my stock market sentiment indicators. This index bottomed in the first quarter of 2016 and accelerated during the summer of the very same year.

The ratio spread quit going up in the first quarter of 2017. Corporate bonds didn't manage to outperform government bonds due to falling commodity prices (mainly energy) and peaking economic growth (bullish for government bonds).

Conclusion

The odds are rising quickly that Bank of America is going to quit its rally to fall back again. All major reflation indicators are pulling back. Mainly because the economy is simply not supporting this reflation trend. Especially the latest inflation numbers pushed the yield curve lower. Also note the high correlation between the indicators and the bank/market ratio spreads.

So, what should you do with this information? Apply it to your own trading approach. This means that if you are a mid-term trader like me, you should wait for a better entry to buy the stock later. Long term investors who are not afraid for some short term volatility and underperformance should do nothing. it's just about assessing the odds for a short term rally which does not look very likely at this point.

