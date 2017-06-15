Kroger: The Damage Is Done

Shares of Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) are on watch today. I have held a buy rating on the name $30. We made a trade in this name well over a year ago when it was called "a dream stock." At the time it had everything going for it, but then of late has succumbed to the pressures facing all grocers: stiff competition, tight margins and growth. Now, I still think the company has made the right moves to regain its footing as a growth machine and as one of the best grocery stocks to own. The problem is the name is out of favor and this champion fell on hard times in 2016 and its carrying over here in 2017. While I think it will return to its winning ways because the company continues to grow organically and through acquisitions, the company has cut guidance following its Q1 report. Shares pulled back a lot in 2016, even breaking under $30, where I thought the buy point was. Looks like this sell-off is about to deepen.

Kroger's performance has been very respectable but it operates in a difficult sector and the future is uncertain. The Street doesn't like this uncertainty. Therefore, the stock, which is an indicator for future expectations, has suffered. Still, the stock is not one that is overvalued on a P/E basis as it is priced nominally. It trades around 14 times earnings. When we look to the just reported Q1 earnings, we see that the name was rather strong, but is suffering from aforementioned headwinds. This will continue to spook investors. I will cover the company's key metric performance and why I still like this shareholder-friendly company whose stock is just out of favor.

I've said it before and have repeat, I got behind the name because this is a growth story. While the company is experiencing a few rough chapters right now, and the guidance cut is going to sting, the fundamentals are intact. I say this because this company is still a rather regional name. Even with the dozens of other market choices, there is room for national expansion. With the understanding that this sector is a rough business climate with thin margins and a ton of competition, let's discuss its recent earnings. The first quarter was decent in many respects and follows an overall average year for the company in 2016. Kroger once again delivered a solid quarter that saw a strong revenue and earnings.

The company saw revenues of $36.3 billion, which was up 4.9% year-over-year and beat the consensus by $520 million. I will add that fuel was a benefit this quarter. If you back out fuel sales, revenues were up 2.9% year-over-year. While a top-line beat is strong, earnings were in line with estimates, which is fine for a name priced at 14 times earnings. Net earnings came in at $0.32 per diluted share, and this was disappointing to some, but I think that is a solid quarter. Kroger's adjusted net earnings were $546 million, or $0.58 per diluted share which was a surprise because Kroger's net earnings for the first quarter last year were $696 million, or $0.71 per diluted share. The name isn't priced for perfection; it is priced for in line performance. However, the year-over-year decline is more than enough to weigh on the stock.

What is a positive is that the company's supermarket strength has been outstanding with strong same-store sales growth. Recently, however, same-store supermarket sales growth has stalled to be in the range of flat to 1% (excluding fuel). The same occurred in this quarter, with flat comparable sales, which were actually down 0.2% if we exclude fuel. Gross margins were 22.1%, dropping 45 basis points from last year but remaining in line with the sequential quarter. Comparable operating expenses were also up in the quarter, further weighing on margins. Simply put, the quarter was solid but the trajectory of reports is a major headwind for the stock. Chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen stated:

"We remain focused on our strategy. This will make a difference for our customers and create value for our shareholders. We are running the business with an eye toward where the customer is going. Customers tell us they want to connect with us in multiple ways with the help of friendly associates to easily provide meals to their families at prices that enable them to stretch their budgets. We are committed to providing that experience, and we will not lose on price. We are driving our strategy of lowering costs to reinvest in ways that provide the right value to our customers. We're pleased that identical supermarket sales in the last nine weeks of the first quarter were positive, and that has continued in the second quarter to date."

Now these plans to provide the best prices keep loyal customers, but hurts the top and bottom lines and even shaves off more of the razor thin margins that grocers often experience. But there are plans for growth which is why I like the company. The stock has been painful as the company shifts its strategy. So what are its plans for growth? Well, the company's long-term financial strategy is to use its financial flexibility to drive growth while also returning capital to shareholders. This plan includes expansion to new markets, possible purchases of smaller entities, the repurchase of shares and dividend increases. In the last year, Kroger repurchased $1.5 billion in shares, paid $438 million in dividends and invested $3.4 billion into growth and development.

So, what should you do? Looking at this selloff. Well I previously stated the name was a buy under $30. I hate to get it wrong, but given that Kroger lowered its 2017 GAAP net earnings guidance to $1.74-$1.79 per share and the adjusted earnings per share of $2.00 to $2.05 down from the prior estimates of $2.21 to $2.25 per share, I have to own the call. It cost you money for now. Over the long term, Kroger is committed to delivering net earnings per share growth of 8-11%, plus a growing dividend and that is why I got behind the name. However, that cut is weighing. I would not panic and sell. The damage is done. Hold and collect the dividend while the company executes its strategy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.