Travelers Inc.: Keep An Eye On The Valuation

However, the underwriting performance is declining over the years. The Q1 2017 results proved again that the operating performance continues deteriorating.

As some others insurers (e.g. Aflac, Cincinnati Financial), Travelers Inc. rewards very well its shareholders by increasing every year its dividend and by repurchasing its shares.

Notes for the readers

Most of the figures are based on the financial reports of Travelers Inc. (NYSE:TRV) and of its main competitors.

Executive Summary

Travelers Inc. is a US-based property and casualty insurance company which is one of the largest insurers in the country. The share price has reached a new 52-week high and should continue climbing while Q1 2017 results were not excellent, showing the downward trend of the underwriting performance of the company's portfolio. Even if the insurer has outperformed its peers in the past, the question of the undervaluation should be raised. To answer the question that every investor asks him/herself - should I invest in this stock regarding my investor profile? - we need to analyze the historical results of the company, look on its underwriting track record, its capital redistribution, its commercial performance to determine if it is worth to invest in it.

History of the group

The origins of Travelers go back to the 19th century. The Travelers Companies is created by the merger of two companies, Saint Paul Fire and Marine Insurance Co and Travelers. Saint Paul Fire and Marine Insurance Co. was founded March 5, 1853, in St. Paul, Minnesota, by Alexander Wilkin, secretary of the Minnesota Territory, and 16 other businesspeople. In 1864, J.G. Batterson and nine other entrepreneurs found The Travelers Insurance Company. After one century of expansion, Saint Paul Fire and, Marine Insurance Co formed in 1968 The St. Paul Companies Inc. and acquired in 1988 St. Katerine Insurance Company, a London-based insurer. In 1996, The Travelers Indemnity Company and the Aetna Casualty and Surety Company merged to form the U.S. fourth largest P&C insurer. Two years later, The St. Paul acquired United States Fidelity and Guaranty Company, a Baltimore-based insurer and became the eighth largest P&C insurer in the United States. The same year, the Travelers Group merged with Citicorp to form Citigroup (NYSE:C). In 2002, Citigroup's management, considering the synergies between the bank and insurance activities were not sufficient enough, decided to spin-off Travelers Property and Casualty into a subsidiary company. Citigroup ended Travelers' business adventure by selling the Travelers Life & Annuity to MetLife (NYSE:MET). In 2004, The St. Paul and Travelers merged to form the St. Paul Travelers Companies. Three years later, the company changed its name to The Travelers Companies, Inc. and repurchased the rights to the famous red umbrella logo from Citigroup. In 2013, Travelers acquired through its Canadian subsidiary The Dominion of Canada General Insurance Company. In 2015, Travelers acquired the majority interest in the business of its J. Malucelli joint venture in Brazil.

The Travelers in 2016

With 2016 net written premiums of $25.0 billion, Travelers Inc. is a general business holding company which operates mainly in the United States (93.8% of the 2016 revenues) and Canada (4.3% of the 2016 revenues). The company provides a broad range of commercial and personal P&C insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals.

Travelers Inc. groups its operations into three business segments:

Source: Travelers' Financial Document

Business & International Insurance which posted $14.7 billion in revenues last year. Through its segment, Travelers Inc. offers a broad array of P&C products to its clients. Its main lines of business are workers' compensation, commercial automobile, commercial property, general liability, commercial multi-peril and international. The products under "Business & International Insurance" segments are distributed through approximately 11,000 independent agencies and brokers. The client target is the mid-sized businesses as they represented 44% of the total revenues of this segment.

Bond & Specialty Insurance which generated $2.1 billion in revenues in 2015. Travelers Inc. writes mainly Fidelity & Surety policies and General Liability insurance coverage.

Personal Insurance with $8.2 billion in revenues in 2016. Personal Insurance products are marketed and distributed through 10,900 independent agencies. The two product lines sold through this segment are automobile insurance products and homeowners insurance products.

Competitive Position: A Leading Player In The U.S. P&C Insurance Market

The Travelers Companies, Inc. is a leading provider of property casualty insurance for auto, home, and business. Hence it has a leading position in both commercial and personal insurance lines of business. In commercial insurance, it holds the No. 2 position. In personal insurance segment, the insurer is the third-largest insurance company in the U.S. With a 3.1% annualized growth rate from 2013, Travelers Inc. is not a fast growing company but is neither a declining one.

Source: Travelers' Financial Document

The growth in the turnover is mainly driven by the Business and Internal insurance segment which is the largest business segments of the company. From 2013 to 2016, the net written premiums grew by 8.6% to $14.7 billion.

Source: Travelers' Financial Document

Mainly present in the U.S. (the international segment representing only 12% of the total new written business), the commercial insurance portfolio of the U.S-based insurer is well-diversified regarding the types of products.

Source: Travelers' Financial Document

However, its leading position does not prevent Travelers against price competitions, the increase in the catastrophe losses and the deterioration of its operating profitability.

Source: Travelers' Financial Document

Even if the net written premiums grew over the years, the deterioration of the combined ratio eroded the commercial development efforts done during the last four years.

The degradation of the operating performance in the commercial business could also be observed in the personal insurance business. With $8.2 billion of revenues in 2016, this segment has followed the same upward trend regarding commercial development. The net premiums increased by 13.3% from 2013 to 2016 but the income was more erratic than the revenue growth, mainly due to higher volatility regarding claims development.

Source: Travelers' Financial Document

The erratic movement of the portfolio profitability could be partially explained by the structure of it. With automobile and homeowner insurance products in its personal portfolio, Travelers should face to an intense competition with the other insurers, which are sometimes only present in some states in the U.S. and then have higher competitive advantages than Travelers in spite of its leading position regarding its premium volume.

Source: Travelers' Financial Document

Last but not least, the surety portfolio is tiny compared to the two others: only $2 billion of revenues in 2016.

Source: Travelers' Financial Document

The portfolio is split into two lines of business: the Surety insurance portfolio, which represented, in 2016, 36% of the net premiums written for this segment and the management liability insurance portfolio, which is mainly focused on the small and the middle markets.

Source: Travelers' Financial Document

As surety and management insurance businesses are niche markets, it is harder for Travelers to have the same commercial development than for its traditional markets. However, there is low pressure on the prices, and it is easier (with a strong underwriting process) to deliver a higher profitability than in the motor insurance, which is a less tailored-insurance market than the surety business. Hence the income level in this segment is more stable and less volatile, with a lower combined ratio, often positively impacted by favorable claims development for the prior years.

Source: Travelers' Financial Document

Travelers Inc. remains a mature insurer in the U.S. with a substantial market position in both commercial and personal segments. Even if the growth in the revenues was higher in Q1 2017 than the one observed during the last year, the investors could not expect the P&C company to increase its operating revenues by 5 or 10% per year. Furthermore, the investors should not be dazzled by the positive commercial development observed during the first quarter of 2017. An insurer does not make money by writing more premiums.

An insurance company makes money by only two means: it invests very efficiently the premiums paid by its policyholders or its writes more premiums than it pays claims. In Travelers' case, investment income declined modestly in Q1 2017, following the downward spiral of the fixed-income portfolio and the combined ratio deteriorated. Hence, the investors should not be too optimistic regarding the revenue increase or should rather concentrate on the evolution of the portfolio (both commercial portfolio and investment portfolio) profitability.

Operating Performance: A Strong But Declining Performance

The main obvious metric for a P&C insurer is the combined ratio. It could be difficult to compare two different P&C insurers if the market is completely different, but it is the simplest and the most straightforward metric to say at least if a P&C insurer is profitable or not. In Travelers' case, the answer is simple: the company is profitable in all segments for many years. It is mainly due to a strong underwriting discipline coupled with a leading position in its markets.

Source: Travelers' Financial Document

With an average combined ratio of around 90%, any insurance professional could say that Travelers Inc.'s underwriting performance is very high. Generally speaking, the long-term combined ratio target is rather around 95%. Nordic European insurers (e.g. Gjensidige (OTC:GJNSF) (OTCPK:GJNSY), Topdanmark (OTCPK:TPDKY), Sampo (OTCPK:SAXPY) (OTCPK:SAXPF)) and niche insurers (credit insurers, some reinsurers, other insurers as Aflac (NYSE:AFL), Atlas (NASDAQ:AFH), and Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS)) are able to reach this target on a long-term horizon. For the majority of the insurance company, 98% combined ratio is the holy grail of the underwriting performance. However, the profitability of the insurance portfolio of Travelers Inc. is slightly declining over the years.

The worst deterioration of the profitability is related to the personal insurance portfolio. From 2013 to 2016, the combined ratio rose by 4.8 percentage points to 95.1%. 2016 was also worrisome because the reserve development of the prior years was unfavorable.

In a traditional insurance company, the process is the following: actuaries calculate an ultimate claim amount per attachment year, based on the claims triangles (paid or incurred). In most of the cases, the actuaries slightly over-reserve to be more conservative. That's why every year, the company could release a reserve amount related to prior years. The reserving process depends primarily on the management's strategy (some insurers could be more aggressive than others regarding their reserving process). Going back to Travelers, the insurer has proven in the past that it was prudent regarding the claims and reserve assessment. A negative run-off should mean that the situation deteriorated more than expected. And we could also see that in Q1 2017: the impact of the catastrophe events increased (an additional 1.4 percentage point impact on the combined ratio than in Q1 2016) and there was no reserve release related to the prior years.

Source: Travelers' Financial Document

Yet all is not doom and gloom. Even if the commercial insurance portfolio profitability declined as well from 2013, the situation in 2016 was more than good. However, the situation deteriorated slightly in Q1 2017 with a combined ratio of 96.3%.

Source: Travelers' Financial Document

Furthermore, the bond & specialty portfolio remains very profitable with an average combined ratio lower than 70%. As for the rest of the portfolio, 2017 did not start well, the portfolio delivering less run-off than last year (mainly due to the AOI experience as mentioned during the Q1 2017 conference call).

Source: Travelers' Financial Document

As for the operating performance, the investment performance is slightly declining, but the reason is completely explainable. With 92% of bond and short-term securities and AA average credit rating, it is tough for an insurer to deliver an excellent performance in a low-interest rate environment.

Source: Travelers' Financial Document

That's why the contribution of the financial income in the RoE dropped over the years, except in Q1 2017, mainly driven by higher private equity returns. As the largest part of the portfolio is invested in fixed-income instruments, a gradual increase in the interest rates would improve the profitability of the investment portfolio.

Source: Travelers' Financial Document

Going back to the RoE question, even if it has decreased over the years, mainly impacted by the operating performance deterioration and low-interest rate environment, the level of the RoE is higher than of its peers.

Source: Travelers' Financial Document

In other words, Travelers Inc. remains more profitable than its competitors (on an average basis) because of a solid operating performance and a smaller impact of the low-interest rate environment (unlike the life insurers). Regarding the track record of Travelers Inc., we could expect the company to continue delivering strong underwriting results. 2017 could be more challenging than the previous years. However, if the company succeeds to reprice its policies and reduces the impact of the catastrophe events, investors could have a good surprise. Nevertheless, they should remain prudent, look at the trend and do not mistake their dreams for reality.

Stock Repurchase Program and Dividend: Nothing To Say, It Is Terrific

We could say that Travelers Inc. is not a growing company. We could add that the profitability of the firm is lower than in the past and quite disappointing, if not worrisome. But no one could have the nerve to say that Travelers Inc. is a non-rewarding listed insurer. Every long-term shareholder has been rewarded for its patience, its investment and its trust in the company's strategy.

With a 9.8% annualized growth of the paid dividend from 2006, we could say that Travelers Inc. rewarded the efforts of its shareholders.

Source: Travelers' Financial Document

Hence the dividend (paid on a quarterly basis) per share increased by $1.52 to reach $2.62 per share, in 2016. In other words, it has more than doubled in 11 years. Not so bad. Furthermore, the company also repurchased its shares year after year, increasing mechanically the dividend received by the shareholders. By paying cash dividends without interruption for 146 years, Travelers Inc. could consider as a good choice for a dividend seeker. With a low payout ratio (around 25%), investors could continue being confident in the gradual increase in the cash dividend.

Stock Valuation: A Valuable Slightly Overvalued Company

Sometimes, we should talk about money. Any investors, even the dividend seekers, should know if the intrinsic value is lower or higher than the current market price. So let's discuss valuation!

To assess the intrinsic value of Travelers Inc., we used an approach based on the following valuation methods:

Historical Ratios: P/E, Price/Sales, and Price/Book

Valuation Multiple: P/E, and Price/Book. As a peer review, we have chosen the following companies: Progressive (NYSE:PGR), Allstate (NYSE:ALL), Arch Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC), Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI), Hartford Financial Services (NYSE:HIG), Chubb (NYSE:CB) and Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF).

DCF Valuation: We decided to model six scenarios with a discount rate of 12%. From an external point view, this level of the discount rate could be seen as assessed arbitrary. It has been done (at least partially) and could be criticized.

1) Based on EPS: three scenarios (Best, Base and Worst):

- Best: 7% annual growth for the next fifteen years. The terminal growth rate is 2%. In this scenario, we consider that Travelers Inc. would continue to repurchase its own shares actively and improve its operating profitability.

- Base: A 4% annual growth for the next fifteen years. The terminal growth rate is 1%. In this scenario, we consider that Travelers Inc. would continue to repurchase its own shares actively and maintain its operating profitability.

- Worst: A 3% annual growth for the next fifteen years. The terminal growth rate is 1%. In this scenario, we consider that operating profitability would deteriorate and would be only offset by an active stock repurchase program.

2) Based on DPS: three scenarios (Best, Base and Worst):

- Best: a 9.8% annual growth based on 11-year average increase

- Base: a 7% annual growth based on the 3-year average increase.

- Worst: a 4% annual growth

The company seems to be slightly overvalued at the current price. However, we would like to mention something. With the DDM, the output is very sensitive to the inputs. Hence changing the annual growth of the dividend and above all the discount rate could modify the results completely. However, we prefer keeping our assumptions and giving a valuation range rather than an absolute amount. Therefore, the intrinsic value per share is between $115 and $120. In our view, the company remains overvalued.

Conclusion

Slightly overvalued at the moment, Travelers Inc. remains a very profitable insurance company, which is facing to difficulties to maintain its historical level of profitability. However, it is a well-diversified company which both increases its dividend and repurchases its shares year after year. A lazy dividend seeker, who is not interested in any valuation consideration, should have this stock in his/her portfolio. An investor, more focused on some risk/reward metrics could have a look at other insurance companies, more undervalued than the New-York-headquartered P&C company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AFH, KINS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.