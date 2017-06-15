Cliffs Natural Resources Will Invest In A $700 Million Project

Cliffs Natural Resources (NYSE:CLF) has just announced that it will be its first hot briquetted iron (HBI) production plant in Toledo, Ohio. The nominal capacity will be 1.6 million tons of HBI per year. Cliffs stated that the estimated investment in the entire project is approximately $700 million and that the company is currently in discussions with several passive financial partners. Cliffs expects to start construction of the HBI production plant in early 2018 and produce first commercial tons of HBI in mid-2020.

This is a long-awaited news. The company has stated multiple times that it plans to service the EAF market and was an active bidder for the Essar Minnesota facility. The latter did not work out as Chippewa Capital Partners outbid Cliffs and gained the right to continue construction. Obviously, Cliffs had a Plan B, as the decision to build a plant in Toledo came soon after Cliffs lost to Chippewa in the bidding process.

Cliffs needs this investment as part of its strategy that implies focus on the domestic market in the U.S. and exit from the seaborne market as Australian mines come to the end of their useful lives. Cliffs did not reveal how much it will be investing in the project and how much will come from financial partners as negotiations with potential partners are not finished yet. The company finished the first quarter with $295 million of cash on the balance sheet, a figure that will increase as the year progresses due to sustained healthy steel prices in the domestic market. Current downside in the iron ore market will definitely put pressure on Cliffs' cash flows in the Australian segment, but I believe that the impact on the company's U.S. pricing will be limited as new contracts put more emphasis on the steel price rather than on IODEX price.

Currently, iron ore is lower than my expectations of stabilization in the $55 - $65 range. The downside momentum looks strong, but I have yet to see fundamental catalysts for such a fast drop in price. Therefore, I maintain my expectations of $55 - $65 per ton.

Cliffs' stock continues to slide in a downside channel, which is not a big surprise given iron ore price performance and several bad news from the steel companies' front, including a recent analyst guidance cut for U.S. Steel (NYSE:X) (this analyst is also bearish on Cliffs) and Nucor's earnings guidance that came below estimates. Nevertheless, I continue to expect that second-quarter results will come as a positive surprise for Cliffs shareholders and I believe that negative developments have already been baked in the stock price. Stocks need catalysts to change trends, so Cliffs stock may remain in a downtrend until the release of the second quarter report. Sooner or later, the market will change its attention from the IODEX price to domestic issues and praise Cliffs' efforts on this front, including investment in the HBI production plant.

