Investing In Obesity, Hedging With Fitness.

Obesity is a huge epidemic globally. With an increase of 27.5% amongst adults and a staggering 47.1% amongst children and adolescents over the last 30 years, we have a serious problem on our hands.

It's absolutely a global problem, and doesn't look to be stopping soon.

However, as an investor, long term trends are your friend, and with health, there are only two real outcomes - either people become healthier or they don't. We should look at ways to capitalize on that.

Last year, Janus Capital (JNS) introduced four health ETFs. These are Janus Obesity ETF (SLIM), Janus Organic ETF (ORG), Janus Long Term Care ETF (OLD) and Janus Fitness and Health ETF (FITS).

I'm looking at SLIM and FITS from a purely long term view of the current obesity trend increasing.

Here are the charts of FITS and SLIM.

From a technical perspective, both are very bullish, with SLIM being especially of interest as it has broken its July '16 high and one could look to buy a test of broken resistance as support to confirm a fundamental thesis. FITS is making higher lows; standard bullish practice here then.

If we focus on the fundamental issues (since that is what really excites me about the potential of these two ETFs) we have a growing population, while at the same time also having an increasing percentage of the population becoming obese. This is exponential. Bad for our population, but as an investor, you have to be totally impartial. The companies that make up SLIM are in pharma, biotech, healthcare and medical devices. This is extremely promising since any divergence or change in how obesity is treated would most probably not affect the price of the ETF negatively, while a continuing trend of obesity treatment & obesity related purchases (bariatric surgery, dieting pills, mobility scooters) would affect the price positively. At the same time, increases in obesity would fuel the demand for medication from complications - high blood pressure, diabetes - and would likely keep pharma stocks up. Even on poor type 2 diabetes medicine results, big pharmaceutical stocks moved up recently.

However, we have almost a beneficial 'hedge' on both obesity increasing and obesity decreasing in the form of FITS.

It's becoming more and more likely that fitness and exercise is used as the main treatment against obesity and is even being prescribed like a drug to some. FITS comprises of firms in the nutrition business, gyms (gym membership), apparel and fitness technology (let's consider Fitbit (FIT) a product of overvalued tech startups!).

From 2000 - 2015, gym membership has increased by 84% in the US:

This increase is pretty solid when looking at future consumer trends of health and fitness goods and services. There has only been one year where gym memberships decreased in the US (2012).

If obesity decreases, as a percentage of the population then it is probably more likely that people are attending the gym, and conversely, if obesity is increasing, it is becoming more likely that exercise will be prescribed as a treatment, while those who want to attend the gym will keep doing so. The demand for health products here is generated through people wanting to be healthy, or be healthier - the demand is from an internal desire to do better and not a product or service that people like the look of (of course there is gym choice, apparel choice etc).

Combining FITS with SLIM, you have almost a mini portfolio based on health demographic changes, which I believe could be a hugely powerful investing tool in the long term considering.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.