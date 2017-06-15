Top 5 Zinc Miners To Consider

Zinc is heading into deficit now with very low and declining inventory levels.

Here is a quick recap, to be followed by my top 5 zinc miners.

Zinc is heading into deficit now

The graph below shows zinc is heading into a deficit now. LME inventory levels are at 5 year lows, and the zinc spot price has risen strongly over the past 3-4 months.

Zinc 5 year price chart - currently US$1.14

Zinc miners by resource size

Notes regarding the above graph

Glencore took over Xstrata, which we can see from the graph above has the largest resource.

Selwyn Resources is now known as ScoZinc, but the best I can ascertain their large zinc resource now belongs to Selwyn Chihong Mining Ltd. They state on their website that the "Selwyn Project is 100% owned and operated by Selwyn Chihong Mining Ltd., (Selwyn Chihong), the Canadian subsidiary of Yunnan Chihong Zinc & Germanium Co., Ltd. (SSE: 600497)."

Zinc miners comparison using resource reserves and market cap to resources

My Top 5 zinc miners

Producers

Glencore [LN:GLEN] (OTC:OTC:GLNCF) - Price = GBP 292

Glencore are currently the global number 1 zinc producer with 1,094kt zinc concentrate produced in 2016. 2017 zinc production guidance is for 1,190ktpa representing an 8.8% increase. Their McArthur River mine in Australia is a very large mine with good grades averaging 10.2%. Glencore has capacity to bring back around 500ktpa of zinc and 400ktpa of copper production should demand be there in the next few years. In 2016 zinc was only around 12% of Glencore's revenues, the majority of revenue comes from their trading business, copper and coal mining. So definitely not a pure play, and you would need to also be bullish on copper and to a lesser extent coal to buy Glencore.

2016 revenue breakdown Spot EBITDA breakdown

2017 PE is forecast at 10.8. Consensus analyst estimate price target of GBP 360, representing 28% upside, with an outperform rating. Of minor concern is debt levels are still large at USD 15.5b, and net profit margins are still small at 2017 forecast levels of 2.76%.

I rate them as an accumulate, and a good copper-zinc-nickel miner, that will benefit greatly from the electric vehicle (EV) boom and further global urbanization.

Post publication update: Glencore have agreed to sell off some of their zinc projects to Trevali Mining. See Trevali Mining section below.

Vedanta Resources [LN:VED](OTCPK:VDNRF)Price = GBP 640 subsidiary Hindustan Zinc (OTC:HNDZY)) - Price = INR 251

Hindustan Zinc [IN:HZ] (OTC:HNDZY) are the world's 2nd largest zinc producer with 907,000t zinc concentrate produced in 2016. They also have a very high grade (14.1%) large resource. They plan to expand their zinc production capacity over the next 2-3 years. The company has no debt and a healthy cash balance to fund expansion. Hindustan Zinc has a current PE of 12.77.

Vedanta Resources Plc is a diversified metals and mining company with interests in aluminum, copper, zinc, lead, silver, iron ore, oil, and gas. They own Hindustan Zinc. Whilst they have a diversified portfolio the resources bear market has left them with a large debt of US$ 7.3b. Net profit margin is also very low forecast at 1.56% in 2017. 2017 PE is 15.7, and 2018 PE is 6.75. Analyst consensus is a hold, with a target showing 27% upside on the current price.

I like their large zinc resource, and would prefer to buy via the subsidiary Hindustan Zinc if accessible. If not, Vedanta would be still a good long term buy, but with some short term risk due to high debt and low margins. So no rush to buy.

Teck Resources [TSX:TECK](NYSE:TECK) - Price = CAD 25.28

Teck Resources Ltd. is a diversified resource company, which is engaged in mining and mineral development with business units focused on copper, steelmaking coal, zinc and energy. Teck Resources are the world's third largest zinc producer with 662,000kt zinc concentrate produced in 2016. Additional to that was 312kt in zinc refined production. In 2017 the company forecasts own zinc production of 590-615kt and refined production of 300-305kt. Adding in the extra production and Teck quote that they are the global number 1 zinc producer.

In 2016 zinc made up 33% of their revenue, coal 45%, and copper 22%. I like that Teck has a large and high grade zinc resource, currently the highest grade of all the producers at 14.6%.

Net debt of CAD 4.3b is a slight short term concern. 2017 PE is 5.1, and 2018 PE is 7.8. 2017 net profit margins are forecast at a very healthy 24.5%. Consensus analyst target is CAD 35.24 representing 39% upside. A great stock to buy if you are bullish on steelmaking coal, copper and zinc. Obviously coal is a major consideration when assessing Teck. Valuation looks attractive, but is allowing for lower 2017 zinc volumes and possible coal price declines. A good stock to accumulate on weakness.

You can view the company's May 2017 presentation here.

Trevali Mining [TSX:TV] (OTCQX:TREVF) - Price = CAD 1.11

Trevali Mining Corp. is a Canadian zinc-focused, base mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and Peru.

The company owns the Caribou mine and mill, Halfmile mine and Stratmat deposit all located in the Bathurst mining camp of northern New Brunswick. The company is also producing zinc and lead-silver from its Santander mine in Peru.

The main reason I like Trevali Mining is that they are basically a pure play zinc miner (with some silver and lead) and they are rapidly increasing zinc production from 45,000t zinc concentrate in 2016 to a forecast 70,000t in 2017. They have also recently announced an agreement for several zinc acquisitions from Glencore, spending USD 400m.

Post publication update: Trevali recently agreed to make several zinc acquisitions from Glencore, spending USD 400m. The deal will involve equity (Glencore moving from 4% equity to 25% equity in Trevali), and cash. These are large high grade zinc mines (Perkoa grades are in the 14-15% range, Rosh Pinah zic eq. grade is around 10%) and projects, so an excellent deal, albeit increasing sovereign risk due to the African mines.

2017 net debt is forecast to be zero, but this may soon change with the Glencore deal. 2017 PE is 6.2, and 2018 PE is 4.8. 2017 net profit margins are forecast at a very healthy 18.1%. Consensus analyst target is CAD 1.95 representing 76% upside. Currently they are my favorite zinc miner.

Developers

Ivanhoe Mines [TSX:IVN](OTCQX:IVPAF) - Price = CAD 4.47

Ivanhoe are a diversified explorer/developer. Their projects have copper, nickel, gold, zinc, and platinum-group elements. Ivanhoe own 68% of the Kipushi zinc mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo (NYSE:DRC). The total measured and indicated resource is 10.18m tonnes at 34.89% zinc - by far the highest grade of any zinc project in the world (average grades of current zinc producers is only 5.5%).

Kipushi high grade zinc project

Currently they have no PE as still in the developer stage. Analyst consensus target is CAD 5.70, representing 27% upside. Ivanhoe has world class assets, a great founder in Robert Friedland, but sovereign risk especially with two of their projects being in the Democratic Republic of Congo. A good stock to accumulate.

One other that I like however more a copper play:

Hudbay Minerals [TSX:HBM] (NYSE:HBM) - Price = CAD 7.54

Hudbay Minerals are a Canadian diversified miner currently producing copper, zinc, gold and silver. In 2016 zinc made up just 19% of revenue; however this will rise in 2017 as the company increases their zinc production and focus. Copper made up 67% of 2016 revenue. Net debt of CAD 1.085b is a slight short term concern. 2017 PE is 11.1, and 2018 PE is 8.8. 2017 net profit margins are forecast at a healthy 13.0%. Consensus analyst target is USD 8.74 representing 58% upside. A great stock to buy if you are bullish on both copper and zinc.

Other zinc miners, developers and explorers to consider

In alphabetical order: Altius Minerals Corp [TSX:CN] (OTCPK:ATUSF), AngloAmerican [LN:AAL], Arizona Mining [TSX:AZ] (OTC:WLDVF), Canadian Zinc Metals [TSXV:CZX] (OTC:CZXMF), Darnley Bay [TSXV:DBL], Heron Resources [TSX:HER] (OTC:HRLDF), Ironbark Zinc [ASX:IBG] (OTCPK:IRBGY), Independence Group [ASX:IGO], Lundin Mining [TSX:LUN](OTCPK:LUNMF), Nevsun Resources [TSX:NSU] (NYSEMKT:NSU), Solitario Exploration & Royalty Corp [TSX:SLR) (NYSEMKT:XPL), South32 [ASX:S32] [LN:S32], and Zinc One (NASDAQ:Z) (OTCPK:ZZZOF).

Post publication update: Of the group listed above I most like Zinc One as a zinc speculative play, due to their high zinc grade. More on that in a later article.

Conclusion

Zinc is one of very few metals that are currently in, or heading into, deficit. As a result many zinc miners prices rallied strongly in the past 6 months as the zinc price rose. The current zinc price pull back offers a chance for investors who missed out to buy in soon. Once the current zinc price decline flattens out, I would look to enter some zinc stocks and phase in over the next 6-12 months on any dips.

Glencore is the zinc king and has plenty of capacity to bring on more zinc, cobalt and copper. It is a stock to accumulate. Vedanta Resources and Hindustan Zinc have a terrific high grade zinc asset, and are a good buy. Teck Resources makes up the trifecta of the major zinc miners. Trevali Mining are a smaller pure play zinc miner that are expanding production nicely. Ivanhoe Mines has by far the highest grade zinc deposit and despite the stock price tripling in 2016 is still worth accumulating. Finally Hudbay Minerals offers plenty of upside.

I would be interested to hear comments on your favorite zinc play. As usual all comments are welcome.

