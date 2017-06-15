Will Home Depot Continue To Outperform The Market?

Home Depot (HD) has experienced a breathless rally during the ongoing 8-year bull market. It has outperformed S&P (SPY) in almost any time horizon one can check out and is now hovering around its recent all-time high. Nevertheless, while the company keeps thriving, it is reasonable to wonder whether the company can continue to outperform the market.

First of all, Home Depot has outperformed S&P in almost any time frame one can check out. To be sure, it has outperformed the index during the last 5 years (235% vs. 83%), the last 2 years (48% vs. 16%) and the last 12 months (26% vs. 17%). The home improvement chain has also impressed the market by its spectacular record of beating the analysts’ estimates. More precisely, it has exceeded the estimates for earnings per share [EPS] and revenues in 11 out of the last 12 quarters while its EPS came out in line with expectations in the 12th quarter. This impressive record confirms the reliability of the growth path and the perfect execution of the company.

While the past performance of a company says a lot about its consistency and reliability, it is even more important to evaluate its current prospects. These are certainly promising for Home Depot, as it is still firing on all cylinders. To be sure, its same-store sales climbed 5.5% in Q1 while its operating margin expanded from 13.5% to 14%. This led to a 16% EPS growth in Q1 over last year. As most companies are having a hard time growing their earnings at this phase of the economic cycle, the above performance is outstanding. Even better, the management recently reiterated its promising guidance, expecting 11% EPS growth for this year. As the management of Home Depot tends to set the bar slightly lower than its real expectations, it is reasonable to expect an even better performance until the end of the year.

A remarkable aspect of the exceptional performance is the fact that the company hardly opens any new stores. This means that it achieves enviable growth rates by increasing its sales in its existing stores. This is in sharp contrast to the performance of most retailers, who exhibit lackluster growth in their same-store sales and owe most of their growth to their new stores. The above growth pattern of Home Depot should be much more attractive to investors, as it requires minimum capital expenses while it also confirms the strong health of its business. The beneficial effect is prominent in the huge free cash flows of the company, as 80%-90% of the operating cash flows end up in the free cash flows, i.e., in the pockets of the shareholders.

As long as the economy keeps growing, even at the recent lackluster pace, Home Depot is likely to keep growing at a much faster pace. The company benefits from the favorable trends in the sales of building material and gardening equipment, which far outpace the grocery store sales. As a result, under the current economic conditions, the stock is likely to continue to outperform the market.

On the other hand, investors should keep in mind that the housing market is highly vulnerable to a potential recession. For instance, the EPS of Home Depot plunged 43% in 2008, as a result of the burst of the house bubble. Moreover, the P/E ratio of Home Depot has essentially doubled during the ongoing bull market, from about 11 in 2009 to 23.5 now. Unfortunately for the shareholders, the opposite trend will be witnessed in the event of a recession and hence the stock will incur a double hit in such case; lower earnings and a lower P/E ratio. Nevertheless, it is critical to note that the next recession will probably be less painful to the company, as there is no house bubble at the moment. Moreover, no-one can predict when the next recession will show up and how long it will last. Until it shows up, Home Depot is likely to continue to outperform the market.

On the other hand, the Fed seems determined to keep raising the interest rates in the next few years. Higher interest rates will have a double negative impact on Home Depot; they will slow the domestic economic growth due to their effect on investment while they will also slow the pace of new home sales. On the bright side, as the current interest rates are still too low, this effect is likely to be negligible for a few more years. However, if the Fed keeps raising the rates for many years, then it will certainly affect the growth trajectory of Home Depot.

The only dark spot for the management of the home improvement chain is the profligate use of its earnings. More precisely, the company has spent approximately all the earnings of the last 5 years ($40.4 B) on share repurchases and has thus reduced the share count by about 4% per year on average. Even worse, the company continues to spend all its earnings on expensive buybacks. As the stock is trading at a remarkably high P/E ratio, if all its earnings are spent on share buybacks, they will just reduce its share count by 4%. As the business of the company is highly cyclical, it would be much better if the management preserved its cash for rough times, when buybacks will be much more efficient.

To sum up, as long as the economy keeps growing, even at a lackluster pace, Home Depot is likely to keep growing at its recent pace and its stock will maintain its premium valuation. Therefore, the stock is likely to continue to outperform the market. On the other hand, its shareholders should keep in mind that the stock is likely to incur a strong P/E contraction whenever the next recession shows up.

