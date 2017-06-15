Timing is everything. Too soon and other events may change your hoped-for outcome. Too late and the hoped-for outcome has come and gone. One of the best rock and roll songs was written in 1652. You won't find it on Google, no video on You Tube, no mention in the charts. Really bad timing you know. - The Wizard

Yesterday the Fed raised short term interest rates by 25 basis points, as expected. Ho hum. Ho hum. They also spoke of cutting back their balance sheet. Maybe yes, maybe no. They also, again, spoke of some theoretical "return to normalcy." An economist's mid-summer night's dream. Sleep tight. Nothing much here. Move on.

I hold this position because new members are coming to the Fed. Our current group at the Fed have a limited duration as Mr. Trump at some point will appoint four new members to the ivy-league club. My supposition is that they will not be the same kind of members as the existing crowd. Out with the theoretical and in with the pragmatic. That is my opinion.

Consequently, it is not that I think our Fed members are lying. Rather it is that I think that the Fed of today is mostly irrelevant. What they want to do has already come and gone. It is just that no one has told them. Look at the 10 year Treasury. Some folks have gotten the hint.

Part of the current causation for lower yields in the United States has nothing to do with the Fed. They used to have total control of our interest rates but now that scenario has been reduced to "partial." Look at the actions of the ECB, the central bank of Japan, the Swiss national bank and the PBOC. No one wants to admit it, of course, but they are having a tremendous impact on U.S. rates because capital is now global and not limited to just one country or another.

Fait accompli or Fate Accomplished, if you wish.

On November 8, when I first said that Mr. Trump would win and to buy equities, I didn't need to know the outcome. What was important to recognize was the huge amount of hopes and prayers and pixie dust that was being blown about in Wonderland. This led me to my conclusion. Now, as far as I can smell the air, there is much less of this fragrant spice floating by my nose and so I have proposed a cash flow strategy. Make money on the money and leave other schemes to the hair-brained.

I would also postulate that Mr. Mnuchin is going to lay his thumb on the Fed. "Lower for longer and lingering" will be the summation of the thumbprint. That is what will be asked as the grand plans of Mr. Trump surge to the forefront of actuality. However, and I caution here, the timeline will be far longer than dreamed by many and so Tinkerbelle and the pixie dust are, for now, in my estimation, on hold.

I suppose it's like the ticking crocodile, isn't it? Time is chasing after all of us. - Peter Pan

Greece is up again today. The Finance Ministers converge, once again. The financial press, for the umpteenth time, is reporting that a deal is but seconds away from fruition. All of the news emanating from the European Union, and all scripted in Berlin. The IMF, we are told, is almost in, seconds away from being in, will join the pact but will not give any money at present and the charade continues ad infinitum. No admission of any truth. No denial of any falsehood. The European Flim-Flam man is alive and well, no doubt.

But you're a con man and you blew it like a pimp. - The Sting

Timing is in play in this scenario though, too. There will be an end of the road, at some point, which will either be Germany finally agreeing to debt forgiveness or Greece, tiring of being the vassal-state of Germany, holding up their fickle finger and refusing to pay their debts. Realistically, Greece should just tell Berlin to take a hike but, as long as the coins still flow across the Aegean, why should they care?

Free souvlaki, thank you. The Parthenon is alight with laughter.

One other warning of note. Congress has their sights focused on what's known as the 1031 exchange provision. This enables sellers of real estate, and other assets, to defer capital-gains taxes by reinvesting the proceeds in "like-kind" properties. This has been a huge advantage for the REIT's and other commercial property trusts. It appears as if advantage may turn to disadvantage soon.

You may wish to take a serious look at your holdings in this sector of the markets, both equities and debt. It will likely have an impact on insurance companies as well and this should also be noted.