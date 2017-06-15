Federal Reserve Watch: What's Important?

This is important because this viewpoint could conflict with the views of the Trump administration, which has several important appointments pending.

Fed officials did not change their economic projections for the next few years, indicating that they believe the economy is about in as good a spot as possible.

The Federal Reserve raised its target rate and stated that it would begin, sometime this year, to reduce the size of its balance sheet. Nothing new here.

The Federal Reserve raised its policy rate range by 25 basis points yesterday.

Big deal!!! It was expected.

The Federal Reserve yesterday made more explicit its plan for reducing its balance sheet. It reinforced the idea that the reductions will begin this year.

Big deal!!! It was expected.

So what’s important?

To me, the most important announcement that the Fed made yesterday was the release of the latest projections that were used in the policy deliberations of the Federal Open Market Committee.

Officials at the Federal Reserve now expect that real GDP growth for 2017 will be 2.2 percent rather than 2.1 percent as previously forecast. For 2018, the rate of growth is still expected to be 2.1 percent, and in 2019, the rate of growth is still expected to be 1.9 percent. For the longer run, the projections are still 1.8 percent.

Unemployment: 4.3 percent in 2017, 4.2 percent in 2018 and 2019, and 4.6 percent for the longer run.

Inflation: Revised down to 1.6 percent in 2017 and 2.0 percent for the rest of the period covered.

The only real comment that any analyst seemed to record had to do with the inflation rate. The general comment is that for eight years now, the Fed’s projection for inflation has been too high! The Fed has constantly missed its inflation projection and maybe needed to do something to improve its forecasting record.

Otherwise, Wednesday, June 14, 2017, on the monetary front was a boring day.

Why, then, do I concentrate on the Fed’s forecasts?

Well, basically the Federal Reserve is saying that it expects the economy to continue along into the future much the same way it has progressed over the past eight years, around the 2.1 percent compound rate of growth, which began in the third quarter of 2009.

And unemployment will also stay at very low rates. Full employment? Well, that depends upon your definition. The unemployment numbers don’t take into account the gig-economy, the part-time employment that has become a big part of today’s labor market, and the low labor participation rate.

Furthermore, the number of new jobs being created exceeds the number of new individuals entering the labor market. Inflation is expected to stay around the Fed’s target level. Federal Reserve officials seem to be saying: "Things are going along pretty well. We don’t want to screw things up!"

So, what’s out there in the future?

A Trump administration that would like to cut taxes as it reforms the tax structure. A Trump administration that would like to engage in a large amount of infrastructure spending. A Trump administration that would like to do what it can to get economic growth up to 3.0 percent a year or more.

Does this imply that there might be conflicts between the Yellen-led Federal Reserve and the Trump administration?

Well, the Trump administration has some appointments to the Fed’s Board of Governors coming up. It has already nominated two individuals to fill vacant slots and still has one another vacancy to fill. Furthermore, Fed Chair Janet Yellen’s term as the chairwoman expires in January 2018.

Ms. Yellen does not have to leave the Board at this time, however, as her term on the Board extends out into the 2020s. If she remains on the Board, Mr. Trump would have to nominate an existing Board member to become the chair. Or Mr. Trump could re-nominate her as previous presidents have done with Fed chairs appointed by the opposite party, with Mr. Bernanke and Mr. Greenspan and Mr. Volcker.

Right now, things are calm. The economy seems to be creeping along. Unemployment remains low. And price inflation seems to be non-threatening. The Trump administration seems to be moving in a calm, ordered way.

The Federal Reserve doesn’t want to disrupt this progress. It still wants to get in another interest rate increase this year. And it would like to get a couple more in next year.

It would also like to reduce its balance sheet. The unknown here relates to the question of how much will the balance sheet be reduced. The answer is, it depends...

And this brings us back to the political question. What will Mr. Trump do about appointing another member of the Board of Governors and what will Mr. Trump do about appointing a Fed chair in January?

A lot may depend upon the future of the stock market. As I have written about many times, I believe that during the current economic recovery, the Federal Reserve has underwritten the stock market to many new historical highs, continuing up to the current week. Investors have assumed the mantra to not fight the Fed and continue to respond favorably to how the Fed has been and is conducting its monetary policy.

This Fed underwriting has come to dominate investment strategies during the current recovery and will continue to do so as long as investors continue to "follow the Fed."

Should this change, should investors lose confidence in the Fed’s efforts to maintain high stock prices, things will change. What investors might turn their attention to is another question. But, if investors begin to think that the Fed has removed its "put" protecting the market on the downside, then people can expect a different future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.