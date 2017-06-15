VIG Never Looked So Dividend-y

VIG is carrying a huge exposure to industrials. Using price to sale, price to earnings, and dividend yield produces more conservative stock picks.

The Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) has been a solid performer over a long period of time on several metrics. fOne of the major difficulties of investing is being able to choose a winner and sticking with it. Choosing an ETF is vastly easier for investors instead of trying to pick individual companies.

VIG's strategy?

VIG attempts to track the investments results of the Nasdaq US Dividend Achievers Select Index. The strategy is to focus on stocks that have a long history of increasing dividends over time. This ETF is highly correlated to the S&P 500. VIG carries a 1.95% yield currently. The fund focuses more on companies that will continue to raise their dividends instead of having large dividend yields. I do like this fund, but today I'll be looking into this being only part of a portfolio and using methods to get the overall yield higher.

How to raise the dividend yield?

I wrote a piece earlier this week on Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY). Annaly's preferred shares have been a solid stream of yields for a while. Within a few months, all the preferred shares will have no significant call protection except for the notice the company gives before calling which is normally 30 days. NLY-E is the preferred share, which I thought was the best deal. It was only 12 cents away from a buy writing at the time of the article. It's 47 cents away from a buy rating now, but it's still a good hold opportunity for anyone currently holding it.

I currently have a buy rating on the preferred shares for both Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) (article here) and Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) (article here). I'm currently owning CMO-E. I've put in a couple of buy orders for DX-A, but I wasn't able to get execution.

I currently hold preferred shares in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) (article here). The price dropped a while back for ARI-A and I was able to purchase shares in my buy range. It's currently over the buy range, but I'm holding onto it for the dividend. ARI-A is also 69 cents away from a sell rating. I'm keeping my eye on the price, but it'll probably be in my portfolio for a while unless the price makes a material jump.

For an idea of how these dividends would help the portfolio, let's see where the preferred shares are at as of today:

ARI-A: 8.41% Yield

CMO-E: 7.54% Yield

DX-A: 8.43% Yield

NLY-E: 7.47% Yield

These are significantly higher yields than the profile's 1.95% dividend yield. Preferred shares are great way to get higher yields into a portfolio. The liquidity is lower compared to the equity market. However, I invest into preferred shares for the lower volatility and I'm able to buy in at prices I believe are a buy.

Expenses

Oh my, how wonderfully low you are.

VIG's currently expense ratio is .08%, which is on the lower end for ETFs.

How do sector weightings look?

Here is the sector allocations from the MorningStar website:

Shortage?

The fund doesn't invest into real estate. I've already covered how I'd allocate to this sector via preferred shares. Energy doesn't have any allocation in this portfolio and utilities is below the benchmark. For more utilities exposure I'd suggest either the Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) (article here) or the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLU) (article here).

Due to the price volatility on oil and investors being extremely optimistic throughout the equity markets, I would suggest investors stick to the less volatile and larger oil companies. Exxon Mobile (NYSE:XOM) and Chevron (NYSE:CVX) should be at the top of any dividend investors list for oil.

Some investors may like the high beta that comes from the technology sector. This fund invests nearly half the amount of the benchmark. The benchmark value is similar to the category average. In a nutshell, investors will be getting less technology exposure through VIG than through most large domestic equity ETFs. For investors who like high beta, I'd suggest looking at Apple (OTC:APPL), Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX), and NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Industrial alternative

This ETF has a massive allocation to industrials. For the investor not wanting to use VIG for their industrial exposure, I've made my own top 25 list. I ranked them with a combination of dividend yield, price to trailing adjusted operating earnings, and price to sales.

Here's the simple list:

Ticker Company Name Dividend Yield RRD RR Donnelley 4.44% LKSD LSC Communications 4.63% FRO Frontline Ltd 10.60% CGI Celadon Group Inc 3.56% CBI Chicago Bridge & Iron 1.77% ESND Essendant Inc 3.14% PBI Pitney Bowes Inc 4.87% HEES H&E Equipment Services 5.49% BGC General Cable Corp 4.09% KFRC Kforce Inc. 2.62% CXW CoreCivic, Inc. 5.48% EBF Ennis Inc. 4.12% R Ryder System Inc 2.64% KELYA Kelly Services Inc. 1.31% MAN ManpowerGroup Inc 1.77% ARCB ArcBest Corporation 1.57% SCS Steelcase Inc 2.96% IRM Iron Mountain Inc 6.41% HNI HNI Corporation 2.81% CVO Cenveo Inc. 0.00% GWW Grainger WW Inc 2.85% RECN Resources Connection 3.25% FLR Fluor Corporation 1.79% GATX GATX Corporation 2.59% TGI Triumph Group Inc 0.48%

For a more complete breakdown of how each company ranked, here's an in-depth chart:

This list should be a starting point for investors looking for individual allocations in the industrial sector. While domestic equity markets are getting exceptionally expensive, the companies selected here were all chosen based on fundamental valuation characteristics. In my view, the total market capitalization relative to GDP is too high. Market capitalization to GDP is similar to running price to sales on the market as a whole.

Comparison to other great ETFs

I pulled sector allocations for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) and Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

In contrast to VIG, VYM already includes utilities and has a dramatically lower exposure to industrials. If an investor wants to pick their own industrial exposure from the list above, then VYM may be a better fit for their portfolio. VYM also includes exposure to the energy sector. In my past work, I have seen XOM and CVX as large holdings for VYM.

Let's shift our focus to SCHD:

The great thing about SCHD is a consistently high allocation to the consumer defensive sector. This allocation strategy reduces their exposure to recessions. However, SCHD also runs extremely light on utilities. Investors in SCHD would also want to consider allocations to AT&T (NYSE:T) or Verizon (NYSE:VZ) for exceptionally high dividend yields.

Since these solid ETFs do not include real estate exposure, most investors will want to consider adding a few REITs such as Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) or Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI).

Holdings

Here are the top 30 holdings for VIG:

Ticker Name Allocation Div Yield (NASDAQ:MSFT) MICROSOFT CORP 4.21% 2.20% (NYSE:PEP) PEPSICO INC 4.04% 2.73% (NYSE:JNJ) JOHNSON&JOHNSON 3.98% 2.52% (NYSE:MMM) 3M CO 3.30% 2.23% (NYSE:MDT) MEDTRONIC PLC 3.23% 1.96% (NYSE:UTX) UNITED TECH CORP 2.71% 2.20% (NASDAQ:WBA) WALGREENS BOOTS 2.64% 1.82% (NYSE:UNP) UNION PAC CORP 2.58% 2.19% (NYSE:CVS) CVS HEALTH CORP 2.39% 2.49% (NYSE:ACN) ACCENTURE PLC-A 2.26% 1.89% (NYSE:TXN) TEXAS INSTRUMENT 2.24% 2.47% (NYSE:LMT) LOCKHEED MARTIN 2.21% 2.59% (NASDAQ:COST) COSTCO WHOLESALE 2.21% 1.11% (NYSE:ABT) ABBOTT LABS 2.13% 2.22% (NYSE:LOW) LOWE'S COS INC 2.09% 2.04% (NYSE:NKE) NIKE INC -CL B 2.08% 1.32% (NYSE:CB) CHUBB LTD 1.81% 1.95% (NYSE:CL) COLGATE-PALMOLIV 1.80% 2.11% (NYSE:GD) GENERAL DYNAMICS 1.66% 1.67% (NYSE:TJX) TJX COS INC 1.45% 1.71% (NYSE:SYK) STRYKER CORP 1.44% 1.20% (NYSE:FDX) FEDEX CORP 1.43% 0.77% (NYSE:ITW) ILLINOIS TOOL WO 1.35% 1.78% (NYSE:CSX) CSX CORP 1.33% 1.49% (NASDAQ:ADP) AUTOMATIC DATA 1.33% 2.24% (NYSE:RTN) RAYTHEON CO 1.29% 1.96% (NYSE:NOC) NORTHROP GRUMMAN 1.22% 1.54% (NYSE:BDX) BECTON DICKINSON 1.13% 1.51% (NYSE:ECL) ECOLAB INC 1.07% 1.10% (NYSE:SPGI) S&P GLOBAL INC 0.98% 1.12%

Recent products from Microsoft haven't appealed to me, but I'm still using their Windows 7. They've been a great investment for a significant amount of time, but I am concerned they may face some challenges from better operating systems. Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) has an operating system that works quite well for many devices - Android. If Windows starts to see more competition I wouldn't want Microsoft as 4% of my portfolio. 1-2% would be more than enough, which would make me want this ETF as only a part of my portfolio.

JNJ has been a regular among dividend investors for countless years. I can't see their products going anywhere soon and I see Johnson & Johnson all over the place when I open up my medicine cabinet. 3M is very similar in that their supplies can be found in almost anyone's residence. The product diversification will help withstand major technology shifts which makes these companies a nice defensive holding.

I have a hard time finding anyone who doesn't purchase Pepsi products. It's nice to see the company at least attempting to be healthier. I believe there's been a shift in people's perspective and they've moved toward healthier foods on average. Pepsi has a gigantic platform for launching brands. They have an exceptional track of turning products into world-wide brands.

Conclusion

VIG is run with an intelligent strategy and emphasizes stronger companies. This is a great fund to keep an eye on if it comes back down to a realistic price. The market is currently at insane valuations, and this fund is filled with companies who are trading at all-time highs. That being said, if an investor insists on buying in with markets at record highs, then I would take VIG over SPY. Personally, I would only take VIG as a piece to the puzzle when it comes to a portfolio. I like the sectors and companies the ETF has chosen, but the allocation is too highly weighted into industrials. I'd look to supplement this fund with more conservative holdings. Several of my favorite investments currently are in the preferred share space. After the disappointing numbers on the consumer price index and retail sales, the Treasury yields are falling. The decline in yields should be positive for several higher yield investments.

Want SMS alerts when I find an actionable opportunity? They are a free service for subscribers to The Mortgage REIT Forum. This is your opportunity to lock in prices at $330 per year before the next price increase on July 1st, 2017. Until June 16th, 2017, I'm offering free trials. On the sign-up page, you can see why I love the preferred shares so much. These preferred shares are offering high yields and dramatically lower volatility than investing in the common shares.

For more information about CPMS visit Morningstar-CPMS or contact Morningstar by E-mail.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO, WMT, TGT, PM, FSIVX, FSITX, BMNM, WPG, ANH-C, GBLIL, CMO-E, ARI-A, CBL-D.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. CWMF actively trades in preferred shares and may buy or sell anything in the sector without prior notice. Tipranks: No ratings in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.