Why Bears Now Have A Case

This article analyzes the above points and suggests that cash may be a valuable asset for the next several months, as only cash allows bargains to be bought on sale.

This comes as investors have flooded into stocks, bonds, and gold, and out of cash again this year, just as they did most of last year.

While somewhat different from its 1936-7 policy, the effect on markets may be directionally similar.

The Fed wants to engage not only in interest rate increases but it also wants to shrink its assets, i.e. the basic money supply of the United States.

Introduction - macro set-up for the Fed's statements Wednesday

As predicted in a bond-bullish article last month, A Promising Setup To Trade... Long Bonds From The Long Side(!), CPI inflation looks to indeed be rolling over and may be headed back down to what the BLS reports is the average inflation rate over the past 10 years of 1.6%.

That bond-bullish article was published May 4. Since then, as of Wednesday's close, the:

30 year T-bond rate dropped from 2.98% to 2.77%

10 year T-bond dropped from 2.34% to 2.11%

5 year T-bond dropped from 1.88% to 1.67%.

While this is good for bond traders, it tends to reflect adverse events in the real economy.

Before getting to fundamentals, the technicals are in some way more important.

Why are stocks, bonds, and gold again doing well this year?

It's been rare to see all these three assets rising in the same time period. Yet, here we are again. Using the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY), long T-bonds (NYSEARCA:TLT), and gold (NYSEARCA:GLD), here they are were this year as of June 14, before the Fed announced its plans:

I addressed this phenomenon in an August 15, 2016, article pointing out that improbably, the SPY, TLT, and GLD were all having up years. My interpretation was that cash was again a good asset, given that the only way to make sense of it all was that investors had simply given up on cash and were increasing their bets on all long-lived assets they could identify (plus real estate, art, etc.).

Yet, here we are, with the Fed having delayed raising rates until after the election but now having moved three times. This makes four rate increases in total, in addition to stopping the Taper in November 2014. And, investors are acting just as they did through most of last year, until finally first bonds peaked (mid-year), then crashed (post-election); then gold peaked (around the time of my August article); and even stocks struggled for a while - not exceeding the August 15 level for good until November 21.

So, the recent history in which investors disrespected the Fed, trashing cash, was one fraught with challenges for all three of these major asset classes.

Now stocks, bonds, and gold are all up since January 1, and now, the Fed threatens to act as though it is 1936. All in the face of continuing 3-4% nominal GDP growth, a level which has routinely been seen in the early phases of recession and never in a boom requiring monetary anti-steroids. All this may make cash a good asset again, just as investors continue to mark up the triad of incompatible assets of stocks, bonds, and gold.

What the Fed plans to do

According to the Fed's statement and addendum yesterday, it plans to outright shrink the money supply, which has been static for quite a long time, basically since QE 3 ended at the end of October 2014. In order to prevent the Fed's assets from shrinking, the Fed has continued the "QE 1.5" program it began as a temporizing measure in August 2010, when a deteriorating economy and a challenged stock market showed that QE (soon to be called QE 1) and some passage of time had not led to a durable recovery. QE 1.5 involved "reinvesting" bonds held by the Fed when they matured. In other words, QE 1.5 was a form of QE, in which the Fed "printed" and continue to "print" new money. This new money enters the economy when the Fed purchases bonds during this ongoing program which will now be tapered if the economy stays on track.

The Fed now proposes to shrink the money supply at an increasing pace. I view this as similar to slowing freezing something, whereas this program would be appropriate if the economy were boiling hot with accelerating inflation and rapid real growth - not an economy with oil prices again slumping below $50, copper struggling again around $2.50/pound, and the Bloomberg Commodity Index setting new yearly lows even before the Fed's announcement.

In terms of numbers, the Fed plans this year to begin to reduce the amount of money it is providing to the economy, at first at a $120 B per year rate, then no sooner than quarterly, in stages up to a maximum of $600 B per year. This will involve both Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities.

Wall Street tends to dance to the Fed's tune; a mainstream commentary from a Charles Schwab employee said this almost as if it were fact:

Gradually reducing the Fed's balance sheet shouldn't have a big impact on the market. In her press conference after the announcement, Fed Chair Janet Yellen indicated that the Fed doesn't plan to use the balance sheet as an active tool of monetary policy any longer.

Why do I disagree about the "big impact" point of view?

The 1936-8 analogy

I think that the Fed should be wary, in this still-slow growth low-to-moderate inflation economy, of a period it knows well.

In 1936, the Fed and mainstream economists decided that with inflation actually rising but still below 5%, a good policy would be to shrink "excess reserves" in the banking system by raising the requirement for reserves held on deposit with the Federal Reserve. The Atlanta Fed reviewed this period in 2010 as part of explaining its QE program. This article, one of many on the topic, differentiates between surplus reserves and the technical term of excess reserves:

History suggests caution

Because it believed that much of these excess reserves were surplus reserves, the Board of Governors decided in 1936 to reduce excess reserves by raising reserve requirements. If all of these excess reserves had been surplus, excess reserves would have fallen, and little else would have happened... Part of what happened subsequently, though, was not predicted by the proposition that the large amounts of excess reserves were surplus. As Figure 3 shows, instead of just falling and staying lower, excess reserves started to rise again in late 1937, and the level of required reserves fell. Banks reduced their interest-earning assets to replace at least some of the excess reserves, and deposits fell. Partly because deposits and the supply of money fell as banks tried to build excess reserves back up, the recession in 1937 and 1938 resulted. While it may be attractive on the surface to suppose that more than a trillion dollars of excess reserves in late 2009 includes substantial surplus reserves, events in the late 1930s suggest caution about reducing those excess reserves.

Of course, other things were occurring, including some fiscal tightening, plus many material global events, but the view expressed above is quite mainstream now.

Why doesn't the Fed simply hold the money supply steady? After all:

What's done is done, and the economy appears to need the current level of Fed assets

We are long past the debate about whether "going Japanese" by engaging in massive "money printing," aka quantitative easing, was the optimal response to the Great Recession and its aftermath. The approximate $3.5 T (a net amount) that the Fed created "out of thin air" in the QE period is, on the one hand, more than has "entered" the economy. This has led to the current state of "excess" reserves.

But, again, as in 1936-7, when the Fed twice raised the percentage of bank liabilities (deposits, for the most part) that the banks needed to hold on reserve at a Federal Reserve system bank, the Fed is not acting consistent with the point made by Dr. Dwyer of the Atlanta Fed in 2010. It's one thing to discuss excess reserves, a technical term; but are those reserves surplus reserves that can be shed just as surplus weight gets routinely shed after the holiday period ending on New Year's Day?

No, there is no evidence of that whatsoever. The Fed "printed" money in QE; it entered the economy; it entered people's bank accounts; it has suffused through the stock, bond, and real estate (and all other) markets; it financed part of the government's operations and continues to do so to this day. With the velocity of money not ramping upward rapidly and possibly not increasing much if at all - a situation which could allow the Fed's balance sheet to shrink without adverse effects on the markets or economy, the Fed is rolling the dice with no upside for market participants or the economy other than theoretical ones years from now.

Conclusion - more than the 2013 "Taper tantrum"

In the spring of 2013, Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke suggested that the massive QE 3 program should be tapered down soon. This was followed by a mild sell-off in stocks and a major sell-off in bonds (i.e., a spike in bond yields). This was the "Taper tantrum" which may well have persuaded the Fed to delay tapering QE 3 until January 2014. As it turns out, tapering and ending QE 3 was friendly to bonds, and it made no sense in retrospect for them to have sold off on the expectation of an earlier end to "money printing."

This morning's sell-off in stocks, bonds, and gold may be different. Money is needed to keep asset prices at or near current high levels. It is also needed to maintain the current structure of the economy.

Since both the markets and the real economy have adjusted to the current level of the Fed's balance sheet, it would actually be slightly restrictive to simply continue to hold it unchanged. In this milder scenario, real economic growth, population growth, and inflation would gradually use-up today's "excess" reserves. It would take many years, but so what?

Trying to forecast the economy and markets cannot be done with a high degree of confidence. Just trying to understand where we have been, and where we are, is difficult enough. In September 2008, the 10th month of recession, a number of experts were wondering if the US would enter a recession. Just this week, we see some weak data on retail sales, manufacturing sales and inventory levels, and a sharp deflation in export prices. But we also see some "soft data" out of the New York and Philadelphia Feds look strong.

Based on the modest growth in inflation, which is already receding, and the latest measurement of GDP in Q1 and estimates for Q2, this does not look to yours truly like an economy in need of a 21st century rerun of that 1936-7 pre-recession monetary diet.

That does not mean that a recession is imminent; but one is not needed to challenge the level of the SPY. It's at 24X TTM GAAP EPS per S&P's own data, with operating margins close to 10%, at the very high part of the range set since 2006.

All that is needed for stock prices to decline materially is for margins to decline, as tends to occur if there really is a tight labor market, and for P/Es to decline somewhat faster than EPS increase. If margins drop to 9% from nearly 10% now, the TTM P/E drops from 24X to 18X, and EPS rise 5-10%, the SPY would trade far below current levels. (Pick your own numbers and see what you get.)

But the key is: no recession needed - but it's been a long time since one. We have seen greater than 30% drops in the S&P 500 in 1987 and again in 2002 with expanding economies. I'm not expecting those again, but markets are forward-looking, and they run on such factors as the quantity of money and how quickly money and credit circulate. The Fed has now raised interest rates for the fourth time in 1 1/2 years and is planning another hike this year as well as negative (or, reverse) QE.

Quantitative tightening?

Yikes!

Just as the stock market has outperformed the real economy in the QE era, it may underperform it in the higher rate, negative/reverse QE era of quantitative tightening.

Thus, good news on the economy could be not-so-good news for stock prices - the reverse of much of the dynamics in the QE era.

Who knows, but my thought is that yet another challenged hurricane season for the SPY may loom. Eventually, if that occurs and the threat of what may be called a negative QE 1.5 is blamed, the Fed may back down. But downside risk on the SPY is at least to $220 (last August's interim highs) from modest P/E contraction.

Perhaps, at least for the next several months, cash will not be trash.

Thanks for reading and sharing any thoughts you may have.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TLT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.