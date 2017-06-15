Teva: 3 Market Misreads

Shares are a the same level as 2004, when earnings were the same but top line revenues are now 5 times as large.

Aside from the now universally hated scandal-ridden basket case Valeant (NYSE:VRX), Teva Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TEVA) is the worst performing large cap pharma stock since 2015. It has lost 57% of its value from top to bottom, so far. One would think there'd be a few major scandals similar to Valeant in such a fall from grace. Some lawsuits yes, but nothing all that scandalous in the scheme of things. In fact, from the end of 2015 with the stock right near its all-time highs of $70 to the end of 2016, by which time shares had already been cut in half, top line revenues rose 11.5%. Gross profit rose 4.4%.

True, earnings are way down, but that's a result of bad luck and bad timing. Non-recurring expenses did it in for the generic giant in 2016, posting a huge $2.5 billion in one-time expenses due to a combination of legal settlements, goodwill impairment, and restructuring costs associated with reorganization post Actavis merger. While yes, bad timing is a legitimate reason for a stock to fall, even fall far, a $40 billion loss in market cap in two years is a bit much for a global leader with growing revenues short of a huge scandal. (Teva was involved in a $519 million bribery settlement last year, but nothing like the double counting fiasco that brought Valeant to its knees.) The fundamentals of the company are still sound and markets are misinterpreting the bottom line on Teva.

Here are three factors that have, in my opinion, erroneously contributed to Teva's collapse due to market misreads of the data.

1) Debt

Teva has an enormous debt burden of $32.5 billion, even more than the size of its current market cap. On paper this technically makes it a highly leveraged company. Not good in a world where the Federal Reserve is on a rate hike path and interest rates globally are poised to move higher. Investors see that number, the amount that Teva has to pay in debt service costs, and they shy away.

But inside the numbers shows a different story. Of that $32.5 billion in total debt, nearly $25 billion of that is fixed rate debt protected against rising interest rates. That's about 75% of the entire debt burden. So while rising interest rates will eat into Teva's bottom line to some extent, it's not going to be catastrophic even if interest rates rise significantly. It will hurt, but debt service will be doable and there is no danger of serious damage due to debt service costs even with leverage over 100%.

Also regarding debt, Teva is prioritizing paying it down, earmarking $5 billion for lowering debt burden in 2017. It is unclear if that $5 billion will be put towards paying off mostly fixed rate or mostly floating rate debt. We'll find out by the end of the year, but if a significant amount of that $5 billion is being used to pay down the $7.7 billion in floating rate debt, then Teva will be in even better shape financially by the end of the year.

2) Copaxone

It can get a bit confusing when the world's largest generic drug company's biggest blockbuster is a branded specialty pharma medicine. Copaxone sales amounted to $4.2 billion in 2016, close to a third of its entire generic drugs segment that is Teva's claim to fame. A generic version of Copaxone looks to be on the verge of approval for Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL), and this could cost Teva about $1.2 billion a year. This boogie man, combined with headlines surrounding its massive debt pile, have especially spooked investors from the stock because that potential loss makes its debt seem unsustainable.

And yet, the recent successes surrounding Teva's migraine drug fremanezumab, expected to sell $1B annually, will offset most of the loss eventually. The loss of $1.2 billion in Copaxone revenues seems pretty much priced in to the stock now, so any mitigation on that front like an unexpected win on appeal, a delay in approval of the generic, or disappointing generic sales would push shares back up from here. Not to mention that management expects to be able to reduce operating expenses by $1.3 billion this year, which would more than offset Copaxone losses even before fremanezumab hits markets.

The effect of generic competition against Copaxone is being focused on too much to the exclusion of Teva's prospects. The late stage pipeline has two biosimilars to blockbusters, Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) Herceptin and Rituxan, which both sold in the $7 billion range in 2016. 5 new products are in the registration phase, and 4 new products have already been approved in 2017. Copaxone may be important, but it's not like the fate of the entire company rests on Copaxone exclusivity. In fact, Copaxone revenues now only account for 17% of the top line, with generics taking 54%.

3) Earnings and Fundamentals

Teva has had a rough past two years, but despite all the tribulations, the company has beat on 12 of 13 quarterly earnings estimates since 2014, with the exception of Q4 2014 when earnings came in line, never once missing on EPS since its massive decline began. Teva's dividend has not diminished even though the stock has halved, doubling its yield. Pharma stocks are not generally looked upon as dividend plays, but a 4.5% yield for any large cap is nothing to sneeze at. Companies only slash dividends if they are in serious financial trouble, and Teva is not, despite what the balance sheet looks like at first glance.

Here's a longer fundamental view. The last time shares traded in this range was 2004, when Teva's annual revenues were a fifth of what they are now, and even more amazing is that 2004 earnings were almost exactly the same as 2016 earnings. ($332 million in 2004 vs. $329 million in 2016) So we have a company that has had some bad luck lately, trading at the same levels it was trading at in 2004, with the same earnings, but with a top line that is 5 times as large and growing.

Bad luck doesn't continue forever, and Teva won't collapse to zero or anything close to it. Even if it never recovers and just keeps trading around the $30 range for the next 5 years - quite doubtful - 4.5% a year for an established large cap behemoth is not a bad deal at all.

One last bonus factor I believe investors are overlooking is that Teva shares are less prone to collapse in times of market stress. The 2000 and 2008 and 2015 crashes are barely blips on the radar of its long term chart. (See red arrows.)

