Texas Instruments Is A Good Buy Under $75

This is a good target for selling cash-secured put options on, to reduce your cost basis.

The company's products have long lifecycles, which keeps their capex at 4% of revenue.

Texas Instruments: Diversified and Well-Positioned for Growth

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN) is the world's largest producer of analog chips, and the third largest producer of embedded processing products.

The main advantage for companies that sell analog and embedded products, and a key reason I like Texas Instruments as a long-term investment compared to many other companies in the tech space, is that they have long product lifecycles.

Digital processors generally become obsolete the year after they're produced, but analog and embedded products have lifecycles that often last for many years and, in some cases, for decades. For embedded products, clients often write custom code for them, and want to minimize the changes to that code even as their products go through update cycles, and therefore tend to establish long-lasting relationships with the processors they use.

This makes analog and embedded chips a very profitable industry with fairly low capital expense ratios, and the complexity of their designs and the large scale required for cost-effective manufacturing of them allows companies to dig fairly wide moats around their long-lasting product lines. TI's capital management strategy shows a significant reduction of capital expenditures as a percentage of revenue from around 10% to around 4%, and they cite the shift to analog and embedded markets as a key reason.

Texas Instruments was the first analog producer to open a 300mm wafer fabrication for analog chips, which allows them to produce more chips per wafer, and thus produce individual chips for lower prices. They continue to expand their 300mm operations, which should continue to benefit their margins. Their net margins have already gradually doubled from under 14% in 2012 to over 28% for the trailing twelve months.

According to the 2016 annual report, the company is broadly diversified among industrial applications (33% of revenue), automotive applications (18% of revenue), personal electronics (26% of revenue), communications equipment (13% of revenue), enterprise systems (6%) of revenue, and other areas like calculators and royalties (4% of revenue).

The automotive industry is a noteworthy area for growth, partially because of the expected rise of varying levels of autonomous vehicles. Electronic entertainment in vehicles, as well as advanced safety systems, are other areas of semiconductor growth within vehicles. Rich Templeton, CEO of Texas Instruments, recently discussed this topic at Bernstein's 33rd Annual Strategic Decisions Conference, and estimated that over the next 10 years, he expects the quantity of chips per automobile to double. Even as the automotive industry naturally has its cyclical sales changes, the opportunity for analog producers like Texas Instruments to increase their automotive revenue over the long term is meaningful.

The semiconductor industry as a whole is currently in a decent period of growth after a few years of lackluster growth, with chip sales expected to be strong throughout the rest of 2017, according to the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics organization, as reported by EE Times. They expect continued growth through 2018, and a flattening out in 2019.

Rich Templeton's Focus

"Focusing on Shareholder Returns" is a buzz-phrase these days, but Texas Instruments truly does make it their priority, and the CEO has been an excellent capital allocator for 13 years and ongoing.

Since Templeton has taken the helm of the company in 2004, Texas Instruments has streamlined itself and put a much larger emphasis on the per-share growth of free cash flow, rather than on revenue growth at any cost. During his tenure, the company has divested less profitable lines of business to concentrate and expand on analog and embedded products, while establishing the company as a dividend growth stock, and stepping up share buybacks. They've positioned themselves as the largest producer of analog chips, and have matured into a truly blue-chip stock.

The primary result is that they've grown free cash flow per share by a compounded annual growth rate of 12% during this thirteen year period, while also paying out dividends.

According to the investor overview, over the last 10 years the company has invested $73 billion in capital. Of this, $32 billion of this went to marketing, R&D, and capital expenditure in order to facilitate organic growth. A solid $25 billion went to share buybacks, $9 billion went to dividends, and $7 billion went to acquisitions.

They've maintained discipline for why and at what price they'll make an acquisition, and have been strategic on which industries to focus their investments in.

The diversity of their product lines, mixed with significant exposure to growth industries like autonomous vehicles, makes for a solid long-term investment if purchased at the right price.

Stock Overview

Source: Excel, with data from Morningstar

Consensus analyst EPS estimates are $3.93 for 2017, and $4.06 for 2018.

In 2016, the company brought in $8.54 billion in revenue from analog products, $3.02 billion from embedded products, and $1.81 billion from other sources.

Analog chips convert real-world signals, like temperature, sound, pressure, or light, into data that can be processed and used by digital circuits. They're also responsible for managing electrical power throughout every electronic system and device.

Embedded processors, such as microcontrollers, serve as the brains for electronic devices.

Texas Instrument's "Other" segment includes digital light processing products used in projectors, application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) tailored for use in a variety of products, and their well-known branded calculators.

Risk

It's important to note that the semiconductor industry is cyclical, and especially with its large industrial and automotive customer base, Texas Instruments is vulnerable to downturns in the global economy.

From a macroeconomic point of view, we're 8 years into our current market expansion in the United States, which is the third longest in the nearly two and a half century history of the country. If we go 2 more years without a recession, we'll reach the new record.

Considering that the CAPE ratio of the market is nearly 30x, there's a lot of downside risk in the market this late into the business cycle. Anyone invested in equities should be prepared for the possibility of a 20% or larger correction any time within the next few years, as economic expansions inevitably come to an end, and valuations usually return closer to their mean, even if we cannot predict when.

A useful stress test is to see what happened to TI's numbers during the financial crisis. Their revenue dipped nearly 25% between 2007 and 2009, and their net income fell by almost 45%. The company intelligently used the opportunity to buy back their cheap shares (about 12% of outstanding shares during that time period), and thus EPS fell by only 37%, and the smaller share base helped boost the EPS recovery over the long-term.

Apart from macro events, Texas Instruments is an extremely stable company, with a diverse customer base spread across several industries and countless long-lasting products.

However, they do have some degree of customer concentration. Despite having over 100,000 customers from 30 countries, according to their 2016 annual report, nearly two-thirds of their revenue comes from their largest 100 customers. In 2015, Apple accounted for 11% of revenue as the largest single customer, but this figure dipped to under 10% for 2016.

In addition, as of 2016's report, $6 billion of their revenue comes from parts shipped to China. Certain anti-competitive practices, or new competition from Chinese companies, could reduce TI's revenue stream to that region.

Lastly, their "Other" segment is declining. Specifically, ASICs and calculators are seeing lower sales, which slightly offsets some of the growth from analog and embedded revenue.

The balance sheet of the company is very strong, with a debt/equity ratio of only 28%. Goodwill makes up only about 40% of shareholder equity. The company's return on equity is currently north of 38% despite their conservative use of leverage, and the company's free cash flow generally exceeds its reported net income. Due to the aforementioned long product lifecycles, only about 4% of revenue has to be spent in any given year on capital expenditures. This collectively puts the company into a safe position to weather economic downturns.

The dividend appears quite safe as well, with a long stretch of consecutive annual increases, and an earnings payout ratio of about 50%.

Valuation Estimate

Texas Instruments has a lot of things going for it, but being cheap isn't necessarily one of them. With a P/E of over 21, and a P/FCF of around 20, it's not exactly a value stock.

The company's revenue has been relatively flat over the past decade, as growth in their core areas has been offset by divestitures and a lackluster semiconductor environment overall. Going forward, Templeton believes revenue growth will be a more significant factor for the company, and the analog industry in particular is highly fragmented, with plenty of room for even the largest player to grow.

Here's my current valuation model:

Source: StockDelver Calculator, via Excel

The estimate assumes 2% average volume growth over the period, and 2% pricing growth in line with inflation. Continued profit margin expansion is expected for some time, as the company's net margin has increased every year for the last six years, and the company continues to focus on more profitable 300mm manufacturing.

Slight valuation deflation is factored into the model, with a sales P/E of 20 as opposed to the current ratio of 21. A 10% discount rate is applied as a target rate of return.

The estimated fair value of about $74-$75 is considerably lower than the current share price of over $80, although there is significant room for variance.

Reduce Cost Basis with Cash-Secured Puts

For most stocks I look at these days, the story is the same: great company, but too expensive. Finding bargains when the CAPE ratio is nearly 30x is no easy task.

However, options give us more flexibility to name our own price.

Thanks to last week's broad technology sell-off, TXN stock dropped from over $84 to near $80. This gives a decent opportunity for selling cash-secured puts at attractive strike prices.

For example, you can sell January 2018 puts at a strike price of $77.50 for $4.35/share.

If the stock dips to below $77.50 within the next seven months, you would be obligated to buy at a cost basis of $73.15/share, which is in line with this article's fair value estimate. This, in my view, would be a good entry point to start a position, or add to an existing position.

Alternatively, if the stock stays flat, goes up, or just dips a little but stays over $77.50, you would earn a return of nearly 6% over these 7 months, or more than 10% annualized. You wouldn't have to pay taxes on that gain until 2019.

Here are the details, and how the risk/reward compares to buying the stock outright:

Source: OptionWeaver Calculator, via Excel

The ideal company for selling cash-secured put options on is one that has a wide economic moat, but is volatile enough to warrant reasonable option premiums. Texas Instruments fits the bill.

Final Words

In this expensive environment, I believe it's prudent to focus more on capital preservation than on raw growth.

I'm not a fan of trying to time the market, but we can at least pay attention to when the market is broadly expensive, and how far we are into a market cycle compared to prior lengths of market cycles, and so I think this is an advisable time to have some dry powder.

Selling cash-secured puts to enter a stock like Texas Instruments is one way to deal with these valuations, and serves as a sort of middle ground between accepting current prices and hoarding cash in hopes of optimal timing in the future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TXN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.