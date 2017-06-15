Infinity Property And Casualty: Growth Potential Justifies The Premium Price

Though trading at an 11% premium, the growth of the company justifies this.

On May 4, Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation (NASDAQ:IPCC) reported their Q1 results, with EPS of $0.93 beating estimates by $0.06 and revenue of $368.1 million missing estimates by $18.4 million. The revenue results, the company stated, were due to the fact that:

Gross written premiums were down 1.4% compared with the same period in 2016...(AND) a decline in new application counts in California and Florida, where we continue to work to improve the combined ratio.

Should prospective investors consider Infinity Property and Casualty for their portfolios? I think so.

Company Overview

Incorporated in 2002, Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation is a provider of personal automobile insurance in the United States. It divides its operations into three sectors: Personal Auto (which accounts for 89% of sales); Commercial Vehicle (10%); and Classic Collector (1%).

The firm operates in four key markets: Arizona (which accounted for 1.3% of gross written premiums in 2016); California (49.0%); Florida (29.4%); and Texas (6.3%) - these figures correspond to Personal Auto only.

Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, has a workforce of 2,300 employees, and a market capitalization of $1.03 billion.

Competitive Advantage

Insurance companies generate profits in two ways: by collecting premiums on the policies they offer, and by investing premiums which are not paid out as claims. Insurance Property and Casualty is no different from any other insurer in that regard.

What does differentiate Insurance Property and Casualty is its market focus, which is demographic and geographic. Insurance Property and Casualty is well-aware that the Hispanic population is one of the fastest-growing in the United States, and that 60% of this group live in urban areas within Arizona, California, Florida and Texas.

Taking advantage of this growing population and focusing on these core urban areas has provided Insurance Property and Casualty with a profitable niche, as is illustrated by its dividend record: they have rewarded shareholders with consecutively rising dividends since 2008, a nine-year record that shows no signs of stopping.

Valuation

Currently, Insurance Property and Casualty trades in the mid-$90 range at a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a forward P/E ratio of 19.04, and offers a dividend yield of 2.43% with a payout ratio of 51.20%, which is low enough for the dividend to be sustainable going forward, supported as it is by the revenue and net income the company generates, as the 2012-2016 figures illustrate.

Year Revenue ($) Net Income ($) 2012 1.25 billion 24.32 million 2013 1.44 billion 32.63 million 2014 1.46 billion 57.20 million 2015 1.48 billion 51.48 million 2016 1.54 billion 43.09 million

TheStreet (NASDAQ:TST) rates Insurance Property and Casualty as a buy, with an A- rating, stating that its current P/E ratio:

...indicates a discount compared to an average of 29.70 for the insurance industry and a discount compared to the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) average of 25.74.

This suggests that Insurance Property and Casualty is trading cheaply. Is that the case?

Earnings per share over the past twelve months was $4.15, and EPS growth over the next five years is estimated to be 9% annually. Using an 11% discount rate - the stock market average - I calculate fair value for Insurance Property and Casualty to be $85.97. The stock is thus trading at an 11% premium to fair value.

That valuation would appear to rule out Infinity as worth purchasing now, contrary to TheStreet. However, the total return of the firm since its inception demands a little leeway in that regard. Since 2002, Infinity has provided a total return of 560% to its shareholders. As the firm is still a small-cap and caters to a growing demographic, it still has a great deal of growth potential going forward.

Final Thoughts

Insurance Property and Casualty is a small-cap insurer that has great potential for future growth owing to its focus on a rising demographic within a stable economic sector. Its impressive total return since inception is a promising indicator of what this company can deliver to shareholders going forward.

DISCLAIMER: The author is not a financial professional and accepts no responsibility for any investment decisions a reader makes. This article is presented for information purposes only. Furthermore, the figures cited are the product of the author's own research and may differ from those of other analysts. Always do your own due diligence when researching prospective investments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.