The Procter & Gamble's (PG) Management Presents at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference (Transcript)

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Call

June 15, 2017 4:30 A.M. ET

Executives

Jon Moeller - Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Faiza Alwy - Deutsche Bank

Faiza Alwy

Alright. Good morning everyone. I'm Faiza Alwy, Deutsche Bank's U.S. beverages and household personal care analyst. We're pleased to welcome back to the conference P&G. The company has been making efforts to reaccelerate top line as a more focused company with emphasis on productivity. We have with us recently promoted Vice Chairman and CFO, Jon Moeller. And I'll pass it on to Jon. Thank you for being here.

Jon Moeller

Thank you, Faiza. I want to spend our time this morning highlighting where we have been and where we’re heading to help illustrate the significant changes our company has made and is making to win sustainably and create value. We are a very different company today then we were just a few years ago. We’re much simpler and much more focused. Between portfolio focused and productivity improvements we have significantly strengthened our growth plan for the long term.

In just over two years, we’ve divested, discontinued, or consolidated 105 brands. These brands represented about 14% of fiscal 2013 sales and only about 6% of profit. We’ve built market capitalization as we have executed this significant restructure. We’ve streamlined our portfolio for faster growth and higher profitability. We now have a much stronger more focused portfolio that is better positioned to win. The 10 category portfolio we are moving forward with has historically grown a point faster and 2.5 more profitable than the old company.

These are categories where P&G has leading market positions. These are daily used categories where purchase intent and choice are driven more by a specific job to do and a product effectiveness in doing that job. 10 years ago, about a third of our sales were in categories where purchase decisions were primarily driven by fashion, flavor, or fragrance. That’s effectively zero today. The categories we are retaining leverage P&G’s core strengths, consumer understanding, branding, product and packaging innovation, and our go-to-market capabilities. The strategic fit of these categories is much better than those of the categories that we have now exited.

In addition of the portfolio moves, we have made significant productivity improvements to maximize the value of future growth. Over the last five years, we have over delivered our commitment to save $10 billion. Between portfolio and productivity we’ve created a very different company. We have reduced the number of category by 60% and the brand by 70% focusing our efforts on our strongest businesses. We’ve reduced the number of manufacturing sites, mainly in developed markets and move more of the work closer to consumers and faster growing developing markets.

We’ve simplified manufacturing platforms by 50%. Manufacturing enrolment is down nearly 30% that’s prior to the divestitures. Including divestitures it’s down 35%. Overhead enrolment is down nearly 25%, including divestitures down 35%. We've cut the number of advertising PR and other agencies supporting the business by 50%, reducing non-working media cost by $600 million. We’ve reduced the number of office buildings and research and development centers by 60% and 25%, respectively.

We’ve restructured to have the number of legal entities. This is significant simplification that enables better execution leading to stronger more sustainable results. Net of reinvestments into innovation sales coverage, media, and sampling productivity savings have enabled us to deliver constant currency growth and operating profit margin improvement in high single digits to double-digit constant currency core earnings per share growth in each of the last four fiscal years.

Despite macro headwinds, we’ve grown core gross margin and core operating margin by about 2 points over the last three years, 4 and 5 points respectively on a constant currency basis. What matters more though than aggregate margin is the competitive position in each category. As we compare P&G versus competitors on a weighted average basis, gross margin is in line or ahead or in line of 10 categories. P&G's category gross margins are higher than competition by an average of about 5 points, up to as many as 14 points.

We see similar advantages in overhead. When we compare P&G's SG&A overhead cost to a competitive average weighted by P&G's business mix by sector, our costs are more than 100 basis points lower. Over the last four years, we’ve reduced P&G overhead cost as a percentage of sales by 50 basis points and over the next 5 years will improve further. Our aggregate 22% core operating profit margin is the third highest in the industry. Only two companies in the primary competitive group has higher margins, Reckitt and Colgate, largely due to the categories that they compete in.

We have further advantage in below the line cost, we borrow at some of the most favorable rates in the industry and we have a tax rate that is among the industry's lowest, leaving us with the second highest after-tax profit margin in the industry only record is higher again a reflection of category mix. We have a long track record of very strong adjusted free cash flow productivity. On the balance sheet, we’ve improved inventory by around 10 days and payables by more than 30 days over the last five fiscal years. And we continue to outlook up to $70 billion in dividends, share exchange, and share repurchase over 4 years through fiscal 2019.

Going forward, we need to accelerate topline growth as we continue to improve margin. Leadership total shareholder return requires balanced topline growth, margin growth, and high cash efficiency, balance growth and value creation. Delivering top third TSR entirely from the bottom line would require 200 basis points of margin growth each and every year. 10 margin points over five years. This is very unlikely to happen. We have to grow the topline as well.

Delivering top third TSR entirely through the top line would require 8% organic sales growth year-in and year-out. This has never happened in our industry, it’s not going to happen. We need to build both sales and margin, again balance growth and value creation. We have three specific areas related to value creation that I want to spend time on today. First, superiority. Impactful meaningful advantages that earn trial and repurchase, grow markets and build share. Second, productivity. Best-in-class core structures by category to fuel growth and value creation.

And third, organization, culture, and accountability. Experienced, agile, accountable to deliver, and sustain exceptional performance. We are establishing a higher standard of excellence for ourselves, for products and packages, communication, execution in stores and online, and consumer and customer value. Delivery against the higher standard is what is required in the slow growth environment to grow markets and market share is what will be required to prevent commoditization of our categories and minimize deflationary impacts. It is required to reduce promotional spending and create strong retail relevance across channels off-line and online.

What is this higher standard and how will we measure it? We needed to deliver a big enough advantage to change consumer’s affinity for our brands and their expectations of the category. To access and deliver superior products for moving from a single metric weighted purchase intent to a body of evidence approach. This provides a holistic and transparent evaluation of the product as a second moment of truth, and integrates technical tests, blind test, context aided tests, household panel data, and in-market product reviews. It ads behavioral data, which is more reliable to the attitudinal data we've historically collected.

Tide PODS provides a great example. After using PODS for four-week test period, consumers consistently lowered their assessment of their previously used detergent by more than 10 points. Using Tide PODS changed consumer’s performance expectations of a laundry detergent. Tide PODS and Gain Flings have driven 90% of US laundry detergent category growth since they were introduced. Unit dose products now generate 15% of category sales with P&G holding nearly an 80% share of that form. We expect this form to continue leading category growth. In 2016, just 16% of households have tried a unit dose detergent.

The forecast for 2017 is 23%, a 40% increase in just one year. Ariel PODS are making a similar impact in developing markets. In Poland, unit dose products account for over 25% of laundry market value with P&G holding over 60% share of the form. 36% of households in Poland now use unit dose detergents. In Romania, unit dose products account for nearly 20% of the laundry market with P&G share of the form reaching almost 80%. Household penetration is nearly 30%. For both markets, the unit dose segment is growing.

We have plans to expand the superior form in Japan, early next fiscal, followed by a few other markets later in the year. Always Radiant, is another example of the product meeting the higher standard of excellence as our best performing feminine pad. Always Radiant has superior radiance across all body of evidence testing for product and packaging. The technology observes 10 times as weight with the unique proprietary absorbent material and provides up to provides up to 100% leak free production. The packaging design is eye-catching, innovative, and premium preferred 4.5 times over competition in a controlled test.

Not surprisingly, business results are strong. Radiant sales are up mid teens, driving market growth as a super premium segment to plus 7%. Radiant's share in the US pad market is up nearly a point over the past six months. We recently launched the super premium product in China. Early results are positive, Always Radiant and Infinity holds the number one share position of the super premium segment. Superior products are ideally delivered in superior packages.

Superior packaging attracts the consumer at the first moment of truth, provides integrity and quality protection and delights consumers during use and in its responsible disposable. Superior packaging creates recognizable brand blocks at shelf, aides the consumer in selecting the best product for their needs, conveys the equity of the brand, and importantly closes the sale. We are developing a body of evidence based approach like I described with products to test packaging superiority.

Scent beads are a good example of a product and package that deliver against the new higher standards. When consumers used scent beads for a 4-week test period, they consistently lowered their assessments of their previously used products by more than 10 points. The packaging shows the product and communicates the scent benefit with a squeeze scent release. It's distinctive, familiar and appealing. Fabric enhancers are now the fastest-growing segment in the overhaul fabric care category growing 7% to 8%, and scent beads are the fastest-growing form growing at a 20% rate.

P&G scent beads offerings are growing over 30%, and there is tremendous upside. Scent bead household penetration is only 14% and these are currently used in only 4% of laundry loads. We're going to continue driving consumer awareness and trial through advertising campaigns and sampling programs to grow the category and grow our share, and we will enter new markets next year. Superior products and superior packages drive market growth. This prevents commoditization. Market growth has been an incredibly part of the historic journey of our brands.

Over the last 40 years, P&G US Fabric Care has grown by 5 times or 500%. P&G share has only increased by 5 points. Market growth has been the main driver of P&G growth, which we’ve driven with leading innovation. Over the last 40 years, P&G's global diaper business has grown 12 times over 1200%. P&G share has increased only modestly. Market growth has again been the main driver of P&G growth, which we’ve led with innovation and conversion of cloth diaper users.

Product and packaging benefits need to be communicated with the exception of brand messaging. Advertising that makes you think, talk, laugh, cry, smile, act and of course buy. Advertising that drives growth for brands in the categories in which they compete. Advertising that clears the highest bar for creative brilliance, sparking conversations, effecting attitudes, changing behavior, and sometimes even defining popular culture. We’re setting a higher standard of excellence on advertising quality with a focus on brand performance claims that communicates the brand's benefit superiority to create awareness and trial.

We are improving the quality of consumer insights, agency creative talent, and production. We are applying a body of evidence assessment on advertising quality. Brands currently achieving this new standard of quality include Always Like A Girl, Tide If It's Got To Be Clean It’s Got To Be Tide. Dawn, A Drop of Dawn and Grease is Gone, and SK-II Change Destiny. Let’s watch the Always Like A Girl Campaign.

[Video Presentation]

When #LikeAGirl launched with the Super Bowl in 2015 it was the number one most tweeted ad and the number one most discussed ad on Facebook. And just took one week, this spot generated nearly 4.5 billion free impressions and was viewed by over 50% of women between the ages of 12 and 34. Before this campaign, less than 20% of the girls had a positive association with the phrase Like A Girl, but after watching that video more than 70% of them said, they no longer thought of Like A Girl as an insult. The campaign had significantly increased all with brand awareness and equity scores. The US category growth rates have accelerated, and Always has built nearly 2 points of market shares since the campaign began.

In-store execution is another area where we are redefining excellence to a higher standard, growing categories and our brands. This requires the right trade coverage, right product forms, sizes, and price points and the right in-store shelving and merchandising execution that requires to delivery against key business drivers for each category and brand's in every store across all channels every day. In Brazil, we’ve revamped trade spending programs to reward the specific activities by brand and by channel that are proven to drive sales. We needed to for example, I’m sure we have a full range of Pampers sizes available in each store, plus a secondary point of sale within the store.

On Gillette, it's ensuring we have the right shelf space, distribution of our 3-bladed Prestobarba disposable and Venus razors for women and increasing the number of distribution points and visibility at checkouts. We’re tracking compliance versus category specific key business drivers in over 7,000 individual stores. When we get it right category growth accelerates, our growth accelerates, and we deliver trade spending efficiencies that enable us to reinvest and improve store coverage in even additional stores. We're tracking our trade sales professional’s delivery against these key measures ranking and internally publishing their results.

The team has embraced this transparency and accountability and is driving better performance. We're piloting new approaches and technologies, including crowdsourcing, image recognition, and machine learning to obtain granular real-time data on store conditions to optimize our performance and coverage. The execution is working; Brazil trade promotion spending is down over 600 basis points, including the reinvestment for long-term displays and stores. We are delivering these savings while reaching record value share and high single-digit growth in our largest categories, Baby Care, Shave Care, Hair Care over the past 12 months.

The online shopping experience also demands executional excellence. Two examples of superior online execution include Tide on Amazon and Bounty on Walmart.com. On Amazon, Tide holds the top five search results for laundry detergent. Tide PODS are the number one bestseller with over 2000 reviews and an average rating of 4.5 points. The online execution includes video, strong performance claims, and strong value offerings for subscription options. On Walmart.com Bounty is the number one search result for paper towels and is the bestseller behind strong brand content and superior performance communication.

P&G e-commerce sales are growing 30% this fiscal year, significantly outpacing off-line sales. Our e-commerce sales are now $3 billion, larger than our top three competitors combined. We’re committed to winning in this fast-growing channel. The last element of superior execution, but certainly not the least is winning consumer and customer value equations. Price is one element of a winning consumer value equation, but we are really looking at the superior value of the total proposition of products that needs meets the needs in a noticeable and superior way with the packages that is convenient to use with compelling communication presented in a clear and shoppable way in-store.

Margin is one element of the customer value equation, but so is penny profit trip generation basket size and very importantly category growth. We have some areas of the business where we don't have winning value equations, and we are taking steps to resolve those. As you know, we recently took price reductions in the US Blades & Razors business. We have many more that are right. Two examples are Dawn and SK-II, both provide superior value propositions. As is always the case, value is not just about price, it is about consumer delight. Dawn is on track to deliver its 10th consecutive year of sales growth with US value share up 3 points year-to-date. SK-II has delivered consistent double-digit growth with the recent quarter up over 20%.

In the markets in which we compete, SK-II is running neck and neck for the number one position in super premium Skin Care with Estee Lauder and Lancome. Where do we stand against these new higher standards or noticeable superiority product and packaging and superior execution? Where a win on each of the five elements is required for a passing grade, we currently earn that grade about 30% of the time. This represents a significant opportunity, but will also require significant investment to realize.

To fund this investment we continue raising the bar on productivity. The need for the investments that I mentioned, the external realities we face, our historical productivity progress and our line of sight to additional productivity opportunities all inform our plans to save up to another $10 billion this fiscal year through fiscal 2021. We have identified $7 billion of additional cost of goods savings, which comes on top of the $7.3 billion of cost of goods savings we achieved over the previous five years.

The largest opportunity within that, about $4.5 billion is raw and packaging materials. These savings will come from strategic prior partnerships, supplier consolidation and through an overarching simplification of our SKU lineup and manufacturing platforms. One example of innovation aimed at better performing a lower-cost packaging is Air-Assist, our fit-to-delight new packaging for e-commerce.

Air-Assist was originally intended to fix the mess that can sometimes result from shipping liquids like Dawn dish washing detergents as a single unit to consumers. We did much more though than fix a distribution problem, Air-Assist packaging delivered significantly better shelf impression, improves consumer in-use experience, and reduce of plastic usage by 50%. Better and cheaper packaging that hopefully delights consumers. We are aiming for about $1.5 billion of savings and manufacturing expense, much is driven by five major pillars comprising of renewal of our proprietary manufacturing productivity methodology of integrated work systems or IWS, synchronization of our production to demand signals, leveraging our supply network redesign with multi-category production sites in North America and Europe, reducing the number of manufacturing platforms from 275 to 150.

We are digitizing our manufacturing operations and automating with robotics. We see opportunity for an additional $1 billion of savings from transportation, warehousing and other costs of goods sold. These savings will come from work to improve warehouse productivity by as much as 25%, digitized algorithmic planning that reduces inventory and optimizes vehicle fuel rates and by rebidding regional transportation alliance based on our optimized manufacturing site and mixing standard locations.

Our North American mixing centers have driven consumer customer service to an all-time high with on-time deliveries improving from 84% to 94% with the ability to resupply 80% of our sales within one day. We see over $2 billion of savings opportunity in marketing spending with half or more coming from media rates and eliminating media supply chain waste. We're targeting up to 0.5 million more in savings from reduced agency fees and ad production cost. And we see about $0.5 billion of opportunity in spending for in-store materials, direct to consumer programs and improved efficiency and trial building and sampling programs.

All of this while strengthening our overall program increasing reach and continuity and improving effectiveness. We are targeting about $1.5 billion of savings in trade spending. This is a $15 billion spend pool, so just 10% efficiency achieves this target. We’re estimating we can achieve another $1 billion to $2 billion of additional overhead cost reduction. We’re optimizing each function of the company with a particular focus on reducing the cost of activities that are furthest away from consumers or customers and increasing end-to-end business accountability. This includes our corporate operations.

So in total, we’ve identified $12 billion to $13 billion of savings opportunity across all cost elements. We have risk-adjusted this down to up to $10 billion to account for uncertainty that exists in each piece of the work, especially when projecting out over several years. In addition to establishing a new standard of excellence for product performance packaging and commercial execution and continuing to drive significant cost savings we're further strengthening our organization design culture and accountability. Deeper mastery, closer to consumers and customers, more agile, more accountable, more efficient, and more effective. We continue to move resources out of the centre in the regions and countries learning from innovating for and serving local consumers.

Today only 10% of commercial function employees, including general management, brand, sales and finance occupy global rules. Global category headquarters are geographically dispersed with only two of the 10 operating from our global headquarters in Cincinnati and 3 of the remaining 8 operating in the US. These few central resources add value by driving scale of manufacturing platforms, ensuring consistency of global brand equities, and ensuring pricing strategy work across regions. 20% of commercial resources are in regional roles, which own profit loss statements, launch innovation pipelines, and set pricing and promotion strategies.

The remaining 70% reside in local markets, executing innovation, advertising and merchandising programs, leveraging their unique local knowledge of consumers, customers, and competitors. In 2013, we worked with an outside consultant on an external benchmarking study to compare P&G by function spending as a percentage of sales against the set of peer companies. This informs choices to improve. Function spending as a percent of sales is now on average below the medium of the peer group and is approaching or ahead of the top quartile benchmark in about half of the cases.

The green bars in this chart represent targeted spending by function by 2020, well below or below the medium in every case, better than the top quartile benchmark 50% of the time with some choices to reinvest and functions like R&D and sales. One specific target of reduced, of reductions in a corporate spending is we continue to redirect resources into the business units closer to the end consumer. Over the last five years, we’ve reduced corporate rules by 20% with plans to go further. We have eliminated in central resources where they added complexity, but didn't provide a scale benefit overall. We’ve kept some centralized work where it does provide a scale benefit in areas like corporate accounting, tax, and Treasury.

In large markets like the US and China, we're moving to what we call an end-to-end ownership and accountability approach. This new model gives category business leaders who own full profit and loss responsibilities, holistic decision making authority starting with the front end of innovation all the way through to the customer. Each category decides the resources they need to win. Category is the point of competition; it is the point at which consumers engage with our brands. We first implemented this end-to-end approach giving category leader’s full responsibility from the front end of innovation all the way through to the store in the United States last fiscal year.

We brought four more markets into the model this fiscal year and plan to add five more markets next year. In total, these end-to-end markets will account for 70% of our sales. In smaller countries where we don't have a scale to organize a dedicated end-to-end model, we are implementing a new freedom within a framework approach. The objective is to enable these smaller markets to be faster and more agile. As long as the market is executing within predefined strategies and is delivering the financial targets set by the region, they have freedom to make real-time changes without the need for engagement with regional or global resources.

In the markets where we’ve tested this approach, it’s enabled us to cut the number of internal review meetings in half, reduce the number of people participating in the meetings and has importantly enhanced agility in market responsiveness. We’re launching the freedom within the framework approach and relevant markets globally starting this coming July. We're changing talent development and career planning to drive more mastery and debt in each of the product categories. The objective is simple, improve business results by getting and keeping the right people and the right places to develop and apply deep category mastery to win.

P&G is fortunate to consistently source and develop very strong talent, but there are times when the best talent for a role may not be within our organization. We’re supplementing internal development with hiring from the outside to add the skill and experience needed to win and field the best team. External hiring has roughly quadrupled across five different levels of management, including senior line leadership. Since 2015, we’ve added external hires of position of Chief Information Officer, Chief Information Security Officer, Personal Health Care Vice President, Head of Corporate Communications, and Global Media Director, with additional searches currently underway.

We're aligning incentives at a lower level of granularity to better match responsibilities and into increased accountability. We’re quadrupling the number of bonus units from 25 to over 100 to more closely align compensation to results delivered. Related to this change business leaders now have the discretion to adjust rewards within the bonus units based on specific performance versus being paid based on uniform formulas. Sales professionals on the largest markets where now dedicated to selling one product category out of the majority of their incentive comp tied to the performance of that category, versus what was previously a region average across all categories.

Category leaders for a region now have their incentive composition tied to the performance of their category and their region versus the global average for that category. Bottom line again, we’re committed to getting, keeping, and growing the right people in the right places, dedicated to categories to drive better business results. We're putting more granular incentives in place to match the increased end-to-end responsibility we're asking leaders to assume.

We believe that the three areas that I’ve talked about this morning irresistible product and packaging, superiority coupled with superior commercial execution, fuelled by strong productivity improvements and cost savings and supported by an our organization that is experienced, agile, accountable, and committed to win will enable us to continue to make progress and accelerate that progress even in the challenging market conditions we currently face.

And with that, I’ll be happy to take any questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Faiza Alwy

Alright, I’ll get started with the first one Jon. Could you talk about the shift in the retail landscape that we’re seeing and the shift to e-commerce and you view that as a threat or an opportunity for your business?

Jon Moeller

So, I mentioned in the discussion we just had, our e-commerce business growing 30% this year, there is a significant shift that is occurring. It is not in every market or every region, but you see it significantly in the US and China, Northeast Asia, certainly Korea, the UK. And it is different by product category. We have product categories now where a significant percentage of the business is down in e-commerce, categories like our Braun razor category business or Oral-B power toothbrushes for example, baby diapers is another big item on e-commerce.

So I don’t think that this is going to continue to be an end world for the foreseeable future. I don’t see us moving to an old world store still has significant value, it is more convenient for many shoppers, particularly when they want to buy gas, go to the pharmacy, buy flowers, difficult to do that all online, but clearly the online format is growing at a very fast rate. When we had this conversation, I’m typically confronted with two, first a statement and then two reasons. The statement is, that e-commerce represents the depth of the era of big brands. And the two reasons for this statement are that barriers to entry will be lower in e-commerce and that it’s often described as the land of limitless assortment.

And I believe the first reason is in that barriers to entry will definitely be lower, but that applies to us as well. It improves the efficiency of which we can test new items, there’s a lot of benefit within that. The second item is harder for me to get my head around. If you watch shopping behavior in a physical store versus a online store, the average shopper exposes themselves to less assortment not more assortment, online versus off-line.

Very few consumers go to the second or third page of the search. And what are the bands that show up in the first page of the search? They are typically the more popular brands with the most reviews and ratings, the brands that generate revenue for that particular retailer, and I showed you for instance the Tide page on Amazon where you don’t even see another brand.

And that doesn't mean that small brands aren't going to be successful competing on e-commerce, again this - I don’t think there are any absolutes in this space, but I do think there are real opportunities within the shift that we can leverage. People talked about description like it is something that was just invented. It’s been around for a while and there are other loyalty mechanisms that you can use online to increase loyalty, as well as purchase. So it’s going to be a real factor in our environment.

We want to be positioned, as I said earlier to win wherever consumers want to shop. We don't want to make that call for them, and we feel we’re in a fairly good place today. Two things we look at assure we remain on that place. One is where the market share online versus offline, in aggregate, a difference like category market as you would expect. But in aggregate, we’re about equal. In some of the markets online shares are a little bit ahead of offline share, I guess, more a function of the demographic of the shopper online than anything else, but we're in a good place there.

And the other metric is, what’s the margin of our online business versus our offline business, and again, in aggregate, they’re about equal. So we feel very well-positioned to follow the consumer wherever she choose to shop.

Faiza Alwy

If you take your China business, as an example, maybe you could talk a little bit about what decisions the local management now take that they weren’t taking, let's say, three years ago?

Jon Moeller

So I’m going to back up a little bit from that and then I'll get to the specific question you're asking. And the question was about China and how things look differently organizationally now and what - how does that affect decision-making on the ground? The first chart that I showed in the organization discuss - discussion talked about where resources are located. I made the point that we're moving more resources into markets.

So in a china example, we now have the full complementary commercial resources on the ground that we didn't have necessarily previously. So design, as an example, when it comes to designing packaging. That was not not resonant within a China context. And therefore, it was not informed by the China reality or the China opportunity, and therefore, it was slow, because things needed to move either to the region or the globe to get resolved. Those resources and design is just one example are now resonant locally, which makes a significant difference.

China is one of our end-to-end markets. So it follows that first organization construct I talked about, which means that increasingly resources are being dedicated to individual categories, and that's important within, for instance, the selling function. So a good example of what wasn't working in the past that now gets remedied, a rapidly growing format or channel in China was baby stores. And there was no real benefit for a P&G salesperson who called - who sold all categories of P&G business to focus on baby stores, because that was a one category sale, whereas a hyper superstore was a 10 category sale. And not surprisingly, we therefore lacked the distribution that we needed to be competitive in baby stores.

Today, that decision as to, first of all, how many sales resources support the Baby Care business and what channels are they supposed to call on is made by the Baby Care business leader on the ground in China. That decision previously was made by the country sales manager. So it wasn't linked into the business. So I could go on, but those are two examples of how things are changing pretty dramatically.

Faiza Alwy

Jon, could you maybe talk about your product innovation cycle and how maybe that has changed over the last several years?

Jon Moeller

Product innovation cycle is different by category, so it’s not a universal answer. I think generally, our product innovation cycles in the categories that we are in are a little bit longer than people typically expect them to be, I realize they are. And part of that’s because of the industrialization process that has to occur as part of innovating.

So you not only have to come up with a product and a package that delights, but you have to be able to produce that product at incredibly rapid speeds and some of our lines so fast you won't see it in order to achieve the unit cost that's necessary to deliver superior value equation, right? So that whole process takes a bit of time.

I feel very good with where we are in terms of the pipeline and its readiness for exploitation of market. We're better positioned, for example, in Baby Care than we've been in a long time. We’re better positioned in Fabric Care than we have been in a long time. So it's not so much a question of what's the innovation lifecycle? The question is, do you have a regular rhythm of innovation that's ready to come out of the pipe, and I feel very good about that.

Unidentified Analyst

Just in terms of how you're seeing the regions, so if you look at U.S., do you think growth is coming back, and how should one look at international in terms of, are you seeing any bright spots there from different countries?

Jon Moeller

So if you look at the U.S., growth rates have been slower and I've heard some discussion in the hallways here about question of whether that’s trade inventory management as a part of the retail transformation that Pfizer talked about earlier, or whether that's consumption, I would - from the seat that I sit in, it’s both. And but we're talking about, people are very concerned about this and I understand why they’re concerned. I'm not that concerned.

We're talking about differences in growth rates on the margin one or two points. We're not talking about big drops in the market. With the exception of the grooming market in the U.S., which has admittedly dropped much faster than that as a result of societal influences.

So it's hard for me to call the U.S., but I don't see - the good news is, I don't see anything that tells me that there's been a systemic and sustainable reduction of the level of consumption in any of our categories with the exception of grooming. The developing markets continue to be relatively refracted from a growth rate standpoint. China depends on the category. Baby diaper is growing 20% on a category basis probably the lowest growth categories are 3% to 4%.

India certainly is a big opportunity. Russia continues to be very tough, given the currency dynamic and the pricing behind that. The UK continues to be very tough for the same reason. But look, there are within all of this plenty of opportunities for growth. And if you step way back and think about what drives consumption, what drives growth in these businesses, it's fundamentally at a very simple level population and income. Population growth is alive and well. We will create - the plan that will create more middle-income households in the next decade than it ever had in its history.

So I cannot look at macro dynamics in given market and say that, therefore, we don't - that we have an excuse for not growing. I think, there are plenty of opportunities to capitalize on.

Faiza Alwy

Right. Thank you, Jon. We'll end it there.

Jon Moeller

Thank you.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.