An Artificial Intelligence Retrospective Analysis Of Wal-Mart's Q1 Earnings Call

The Internet has disrupted the retail industry in a big way. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) started out as an online bookstore and now threatens the very existence of many retail giants. Even though most retailers have established their online presence, their businesses continue to suffer. The crux of online retailing is not just having an e-commerce site for products and services. It is the essence of the Amazon playbook that makes a difference. The convenience and assurance of secure payment, return policy, quality of service, shipping cost, delivery time, packaging, and perks for customer loyalty all come into play. As a superstore, Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) is mostly brick and mortar. Its acquisition of Jet.com in 2014 created a major online commerce to compete with online merchants like Amazon. This disruptive transformation of Wal-Mart's business model is one that is closely monitored by the retail industry. We deployed our AI engine to analyze Wal-Mart's 2017 Q1 Executive Statement in hope of gaining insights on critical elements that are driving the outcome of online retail businesses.

The following is a summary of findings:

Wal-Mart is going after Amazon's online merchandising space, but they're not doing a good job. Poor online customer experience is negatively impacting online initiative. Execution of "Free 2-Day Shipping" strategy is inconsistent. Third-party vendors lack comparable "Fulfilled by Amazon." Shipping and refund/return problems will undermine its digital strategy. Failure to execute in the e-commerce space will hinder Wal-Mart's growth.

Analytics with Artificial Intelligence

This is part of an ongoing series that applies artificial intelligence to the earnings call of publicly traded companies. For an explanation of the technology behind the analytics, please visit this write-up.

Our AI analysis of the Executive Statement resulted in the following Meta-Vision:

Meta-Vision Legend: Our AI engine discovers important points we call "Meta-Objects." There are two type of Meta Objects, namely, Machine Generated Hashtag (or MGH) nodes and Supporting Fact (or SF) nodes. MGH nodes are important points discovered by CIF from the given dataset. SF nodes are the text that is being analyzed. "Meta-Vision" is the topological mapping of Meta-Objects across a quadrant chart by semantics, context, and polarity. The quadrant chart connects Meta-Objects (MGH and SF nodes) by edges to depict their respective relationships. Clicking on a node opens a new window showing corresponding context for that node. The North-East "NE" quadrant is called the "common-positive quadrant." The North-West "NW" quadrant is called the "common-negative quadrant." The South-West "SW" quadrant is the "negative quadrant." The South-East "SE" quadrant is the "positive quadrant." The name of each quadrant denotes the connotation (common, negative, positive). Placement of nodes are determined by the AI. Machine generated hashtag nodes are labeled. The relative location from the X-axis denotes the strength of a MGH node. The closer the FN nodes are to the center, the higher the number of MGH nodes that it supports. For each of the important points (MGH node), the coordinate indicates the connotation. Clicking a MGH will bring out all the corresponding quotes in verbatim from the transcript (supporting facts and context). MGH nodes are also connected to fact nodes. Each Fact node represents the excerpts from the original document. Clicking a fact node will bring out the semantic and sentiment analytics on that excerpt.

In summary, without any human interaction or influence, our AI algorithm has determined that the following points, represented by machine generated hashtags, are negatively stated in the earnings call: #inventory, #income, #eps

Our AI algorithm determined that the following points, represented by machine generated hashtags, are positively stated in the earning call: #sam, #grocery, #acquisitions, #markets, #margin

Our AI algorithm determined two points carried a negative connotation, but also has positive aspects. They are: #performance, #investment

Our AI algorithm determined that the following points contained both positive and negative supporting facts, while the positive supporting facts are dominant: #customer, #digital, #track, #share

Our AI algorithm determined that the following points contained both negative and positive supporting facts, while the negative supporting facts are dominant: # customers

Evaluating the Executive Statement with Meta-Vision

Based on our examination, we identified strategic points and corresponding supporting facts. We did so with the following agendas in mind:

For connected points, what is the nature of the relationships? For negative points, are there supporting facts and/or business intelligence that can give us insights into other supporting facts that would mitigate the negativity? For positive points, are there supporting facts and/or business intelligence that can give us insights into other supporting facts that would improve the benefit further? For each of the points identified in the Meta-Vision view, are there conflicting facts within or between points that contradicts each other?

The following are points and corresponding context that we picked out based on the above criteria:

#customers

"customers don't have to pay a membership fee to get two-day shipping on millions of items."

#inventory

"During the quarter, we reduced inventory level even as sales increased."

#income

"Overall international results. On a constant currency basis, net sales increased 0.8%, and excluding Yihaodian, net sales increased 2.2%. Reported net sales declined 3.5%, impacted by a $1.2 billion currency headwind. From a profitability standpoint, first quarter operating income increased 9% on a constant currency basis and declined 0.1% on a reported basis.

"Operating income increased 0.9%, which is the first increase in more than three years. The team continues to do a fantastic job managing inventory. During the quarter, inventory at comp stores fell 7.3%, while in-stock levels remained high."

"Wal-Mart U.S. You will recall in our fourth quarter comments that the first quarter started out slower than anticipated from a sales standpoint, due in part to the delayed issuance of federal income tax refund checks."

#eps

"Beginning in the second quarter, and continuing throughout the remainder of this year, International's results will be negatively impacted by the operating profit lost due to the sale of the business. We expect a negative impact to EPS of approximately $0.01 for the third and fourth quarters. We also expect a full year impact to sales of approximately $600 million."

#digital

"We are transforming to become more of a digital enterprise."

"We're uniquely positioned to deliver value through both our physical and digital assets."

#performance

"International performance was negatively impacted by one less operating day this year due to Leap Day last year, as well as the later timing of Easter this year."

"On a constant currency basis, total revenue increased 2.5% to $118.8 billion as we saw solid top-line performance across the business."

#investment

"Operating expenses as a percentage of net sales increased 14 basis points primarily due to investments in e-commerce and technology."

#margin

"Gross margin rate was flat in the quarter. Savings from procuring merchandise and the acceleration of post-holiday markdowns taken in the fourth quarter benefited the margin rate, but this was offset by investments in price and the mix effects from our growing e-commerce business."

Deriving Insights through Bionic Fusion

The AI algorithm did the work of identifying important points, connotation, and supporting facts. We examined each point and supporting fact to draw inference into perceived strengths and weaknesses. To corroborate our findings, we also referred to our enterprise data lake for business intelligence around competitive market space and external market forces.

Re: Wal-Mart's digital transformation (#customers, #digital, #inventory)

There are pros and cons to leveraging Wal-Mart's brick and mortar channels. On one hand, physical stores provide online customers the convenience of in-store pickup. Additionally, Wal-Mart can ask employees to deliver goods at the end of their working shift. The overhead of maintaining physical stores, however, cannot be discounted.

Wal-Mart's touted ability to reduce inventory while simultaneously increasing sales is welcome news. The real game-changer, however,is Wal-Mart's free two-day shipping without membership fees. By Wal-Mart's account, the initiative is progressing well. Wal-Mart CEO Doug McMillon's closing statement says, "We're making progress and we know we're on the right track as we work to become the most trusted retailer for our customers."

A quick analysis of Wal-Mart's Voice of Customer, however, yields a different sentiment. Examples are as follows:

Per our AI analysis, the signals are overwhelmingly negative. There are many reviews complaining about online orders' logistics and shipments. Many indicated they would shy away from Walmart.com due to bad customer experience. The following are sample excerpts of customer complaints:

After I was told from a rep on the customer service line that my order would arrive on 4/19, I sent my daughter down to the store to pick it up, …only to find out it wasn't there. I called this customer service and was told my order didn't process. … I re-placed the order and gave it a longer time. Today is 4/28. I call to check the same thing, the order didn't process. … "

"This is the second time I've ordered items (sold and shipped by Wal-Mart, not the marketplace vendors) that took more than two days to arrive. Ordered one item on 4/24 expecting the order on 4/26 (website and confirmation email all said this). Look at the tracking yesterday when it hadn't arrived by the afternoon and it's not even in the state! I look again at UPS tracking this morning and it was delivered to the facility in my city but they can't give a delivery date. … Maybe two days late doesn't seem like that much, but when you claim two-day shipping, it darn well should be two days!"

"Placed an order at Walmart.com. Noticed as it confirm order that something was added to order. Went to Walmart.com messaged a guy saying he would cancel order. Few days later got email order shipped. Called Walmart.com. Was told could return to any Wal-Mart store. And would refund my shipping. When went to store was told cannot return to store. Called Walmart.com again. Now they tell me have to pay to ship back to vendor then I would get refund and they won't refund my shipping. Vendors say it is a Walmart.com problem. They were to cancel order. Now I have products I didn't want and paid for."

"Two weeks late on delivery!!"

"I ordered my daughter a unicorn float. …A week later, … Still waiting, …Just got an email stating my package would be delayed 3-5 more business days"

"The tire that was supposed to be delivered by 8am the day after I placed my order online will not be delivered till 8 days later. I learned from my lesson. I will cancel my Walmart.com order, run down the street … pay an extra $10 and have the exact tire installed."

Customer-centric merchants such as Amazon have helped create a generation of online shoppers who have developed a "Service Level" expectation. For example, if two-day delivery is promised, it must be observed. To retain customers, the timeliness, refund and exchange policy must adhere to some common expectation, deviation will impact customer spend or permanently impact future revenues. Successfully competing with the 'Amazons' of the world for e-commerce presence requires, at a minimum, Amazon-like logistics. As demonstrated with our Voice of Customer analysis, it is not difficult to validate digital performance. Retailers can benefit from treating signals on the web as leading indicators of performance and execution.

Re: Third-party vendor marketplace lacks "Fulfilled by Amazon" Strategy

Continued investment in price and technology results in increased operating expense. Will Wal-Mart's transformation lead to higher profit and return on investment? The verdict is still out, but signals from Voice of Customer indicate Wal-Mart's digital strategy is on a slippery slope. Critically, shipping and logistics for third-party vendors are not fulfilled by Wal-Mart - a key Amazon value offering. This critical difference sets Amazon apart from Wal-Mart. If left unchanged, the success of Wal-Mart's digital strategy is highly questionable.

Conclusion

Low prices are an effective marketing tool. Prices alone, however, do not win online customers. Wal-Mart's digital success hinges on the acquisition of new customers. They will not benefit from transitioning brick and mortar customers. Delivering a combination of competitive offerings and consistent high-quality service is key to customer acquisition and retention. Managing online shopping and delivery logistics will make or break Wal-Mart's digital initiatives.

Granted it has only been a few months since Wal-Mart announced its free shipping initiative, customers are not as forgiving in today's hyper-competitive e-commerce space. Winning over customers accustomed to a high quality of service provided by merchants like Amazon is extremely difficult. For these reasons, we believe Wal-Mart will be unable to obtain a return on its investments in the near term.