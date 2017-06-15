Dividend Growth All-Stars: CVS Health

Stocks on our All-Retirement Team are great candidates for a retirement portfolio (at the right price of course!).

One of the best ways to generate stable income in any market environment is through dividend growth investing. Thankfully, this strategy is not rocket science and it is fairly simple for anyone to implement. Ideally, you want to build a portfolio of dividend paying stocks that have a track record of increasing their dividends every year. This way, not only are you generating stable income, but you are also able to maintain the purchasing power of your dollar (as long as your dividends are at least rising at the rate of inflation).

All Dividend Stocks Are Not Created Equal

We love analyzing dividend stocks and we built our investment process to help us find the cream of the dividend stock crop (using a combination of dividend stock rankings, Buy Zones, and Action Ratings).

Our whole strategy is built around buying high-quality dividend stocks at good prices.

Our rankings are derived by ranking each stock in our universe based on 30 key fundamental and technical data points across four rating categories: (1) Dividend, (2) Safety, (3) Value, and (4) Momentum. Click here to learn more about our rankings and how we use them for stock selection.

We then combine these rankings with our Buy Zones and Action Ratings to help us decipher which stocks are trading at reasonable price. Click here to learn more about our entry strategy.

That said, we have a standard screener in the Dividend Investors Club called the Dividend Growth All-Stars that meet the criteria below:

Consecutive Years of Dividend Increases >= 10 years

>= 10 years Dividend Yield > 2.0%

> 2.0% 5-year and 10-year Dividend CAGRs > 10.0%

> 10.0% Payout Ratio: < 60%

< 60% Parsimony Dividend Rating: >= 7

>= 7 Parsimony Safety Rating: >= 5

The reason we picked these criteria for the Dividend Growth All-Stars is simple. Stocks that consistently raise their dividend over the rate of inflation help investors maintain their future purchasing power and offer the opportunity to increase income over time. In addition, stocks that consistently grow earnings and cash flow have a higher probability of maintaining future dividend growth and offer higher potential for capital appreciation. Throw in a low payout ratio (the percentage of earnings that a company "pays out" as a dividend) and you feel really good about future dividend sustainability.

There are currently 17 stocks on the Dividend Growth All-Stars list and we are going to highlight each stock individually in this 17-part series. Please make sure to "follow" us so that you will be notified when we publish the article for each new stock.

CVS Health Corporation (CVS)

CVS currently has our highest ranking for Dividend (10), Safety (10) and Value (10) - one of only a few stocks in our entire universe with a "10" in each one of these categories.

Overview

CVS provides integrated pharmacy health care services with ~9,700 retail locations and ~1,100 walk-in health care clinics. The company is a leading pharmacy benefits manager (which accounts for ~70% of revenue) with nearly 90 million plan members.

In addition, CVS's acquisition of Omnicare helped broaden its base of pharmacy care to an additional dispensing channel: long-term care pharmacy. Omnicare’s long-term care operations include the distribution of pharmaceuticals, related pharmacy consulting and other ancillary services to chronic care facilities and other care settings.

CVS is certainly positioned to benefit from an aging demographic as well as new reimbursement models.

Dividend

Our Dividend ranking measures the stock's historical dividend stability and growth and the company's ability to continue to make (or raise) its current dividend.

CVS's high dividend ranking is clearly driven by its high dividend growth rates (over 25% annual growth over that past 5 and 10-year periods) as well as its low relative payout ratio (37%).

In addition, CVS pays a decent dividend yield (2.5%) and has a nice history of dividend growth (14 consecutive years).

Safety

Our Safety ranking measures the stock's overall financial health (e.g., sales, EPS, and cash flow growth, ROC, leverage, historical volatility, beta).

CVS has had a very stable operating history, which proves the recession-resistant nature of its business model.

CVS's Safety ranking also benefits from its low historical volatility (only 16.6% over the past 5 years) and low beta (0.93).

Value

Our Value ranking measures the stock's relative valuation compared to historical trading levels (e.g., P/Sales, P/E, P/B, EV/EBITDA, shareholder yield). We use multiple valuation metrics to derive our Value rating as multi-factor models have proven to be better indicators of long-term value than single-factor models.

As you can see from the table below, CVS currently trades at a discount relative to its historical averages across a variety of valuation metrics.

In fact, CVS currently trades for less than 14x forward 12/31/17 EPS estimates.

Momentum

Our Momentum ranking measures the strength of the stock's trend (e.g., 6-month and 12-month relative strength, moving average trends, industry relative strength).

It should be noted that most stocks with high Value rankings will also have a low Momentum ranking (for obvious reasons). Since we have a value bias in our investing philosophy, we tend to use our Momentum ranking to weed out potential "value traps".

CVS's low Momentum ranking is driven by its underperformance relative to the broader market (over the past 1-year and 5-year periods). However, as shown in the table above, the broad underperformance appears to be industry-related.

A huge positive sign that we see from CVS from a Momentum perspective is the fact that it has outperfomed its industry peers (over the past 1-month and 3-month periods). This gives us comfort that CVS is likely not a value trap and more a victim of sector rotation.

Buy Zone and Action Rating

CVS is currently trading in the middle of its Buy Zone range of $77.00 - $83.00. As such, we have "Buy" Action Rating on the stock.

Summary

Hopefully this analysis of CVS give you a good idea of how we approach stock selection and some of the metrics we use.

Note: We will be continuing this series over the next few weeks highlighting all 17 stocks on the Dividend Growth All-Stars list, so please make sure to "follow" us and you will be alerted real-time when the next article is published.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.