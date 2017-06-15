GM: A Look At The Long-Term Strategy And Why It Makes Sense

One of the market themes we like to follow is overlooked or discredited changes in broad market segments. We believe America's automotive industry sits squarely in this class. For context, we think it is analogous to the US airline industry. For years, airlines were simply not on any investor's radar. But after seemingly endless bankruptcies and massive consolidation, the industry finally became investable. One needs to look no further than Warren Buffett and his ownership across the space. Today's legacy auto industry is very similar to the airlines. Both were icons of American ingenuity. People pine for the old days when flying was considered regal and luxurious. The same nostalgia applies to the muscle cars or family sedans of yesteryear. But the truth of the matter is GM (NYSE:GM) and Ford (NYSE:F) are back in the business of making money (just like the airlines).

A key to investing in the autos is to sort through the noise and focus on the big picture. This might be stating the obvious. Or it could be sound advice for any investment. But the reality is that the trading of these two sectors can be manic. Much of this is derived from their hedge fund bases (this is fairly common in post-bankruptcy restructurings given that hedge funds are often the biggest holders of the discounted bonds). But every small tick of news seemingly results in sharp market reactions. With the airlines, we get monthly traffic updates from every single carrier, management teams are regulars on the broker conference tours, oil swings can be crazy, etc. With the autos, there is the constant scrutiny on the monthly production figures, the nonstop litigation, union voices, etc. But we need to look at the long-term trends. And not just the gross number of cars sold. This not to say that we should ignore short-term data, but rather it needs to be put into perspective of the long-term strategy trajectory. To this end, we will examine some of the current trends. Company specific fundamentals are obviously important. But if the vast investing world cannot get by the macro backdrop, we need to start there.

The bears like to point at the decreasing auto sales. The refrain tends to be how this cyclical business has peaked and tough times are ahead. Well, for starters, we need to look at GDP growth given its correlation to auto sales. This correlation is extremely high. Some studies have attributed 90% of vehicle sales variance to GDP (per Transportation Research Institute, University of Michigan). The first-quarter GDP growth came in at a paltry 1.2%. If we double this, thanks to improving PMIs and other data, we are still running below the long-run average. And even with the Atlanta Fed's GDP Now forecast pointing to a 3.2% growth in 2Q, most estimates still have the 2017 growth at around 1.9%. We are certainly not into the minutia of growth forecasting - our only point is that growth is not near any sort of cyclical top.

In the spirit of fairness to the bears, let us assume that this 2% growth rate is the new normal. That is, right now could theoretically be seen as the top of the cycle (once again, far from our base case). This assumes management teams are operating in a vacuum. Looking at the May monthly sales figure, the headlines screamed about GM having declining sales. Buried beneath the fluff was the relevant detail. Low margin sedan sales had slowed, but high-margin crossover and SUV sales had increased (to be fair, truck sales did slip, but the overall trend is still strong). Ford was declared the monthly winner... even though its uptick in sales came from low-margin fleet sales. There are other bearish data points about declining used car prices and increased dealer incentives. These are certainly true. But once again, we do not think these negatives offset the benefits embedded in GM's new core business of higher margin vehicles.

To truly look at the long-term future of GM and F (we favor GM and have slighted F some here, but that's mostly relative), we need to look at the autonomous driving, electric power, and ride-sharing disruptions. The Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) fans laugh and mock GM for its massive factories and unsexy Chevy Bolts. It is hard to argue about the "coolness" behind what Tesla has been able to accomplish. But the new Bolt is starting to sell with better reviews and a 238 mile range (but reviews do not mean much; we will see how sales go). And according to Goldman Sachs, 75% of the autonomous market in the year 2030 will be of the fleet variety. Assuming this involves a significant increase in autonomous cars, the legacy automakers are the only ones with the capacity to meet this new demand. Tesla will likely thrive as a high-end super car company with a great battery business on the side. But the business of selling massive quantities of cars will be left to ones with the old school assembly lines.

And we understand we are hyping the potential of increasing fleet business after we just downplayed losing low-margin business. But in 10-15 years, the business model will be different as the utilization of these low-margin cars will have increased 10 fold. So the churn will increase dramatically. And to those that scoff at GM for its Bolt failures of the past, GM has 1,600 employees in San Francisco dedicated to autonomous and electric technology. And with a $500mm investment in Lyft (Private:LYFT) and acquiring Sidecar and Cruise Automation, GM is not sitting idly on its hands watching the future pass it by. Lastly, GM's OnStar is becoming a star in and of itself. It might not conjure of images of cutting-edge technology, but its new version is the leader in connectivity with over 5mm 4G LTE connected vehicles on the road.

The whole world of autonomous driving, electric cars, and ride-sharing is obviously impossible to predict. We are not trying to nail down any future data points. And grouping these different innovations and technologies is glancing over the detail. But the overriding point is that GM is focusing on these aspects with success and is getting its business ready to adapt to change.

There is so much to talk about GM and the autos; it is difficult to know where to start and when to stop. Just like the airlines, we think looking at the broad measures that define trends is what is important. In terms of valuation, most agree that of 6x forward earnings is extremely cheap (certainly the crux of Einhorn's thesis). Its unfunded pension liability of $18b makes the headlines, but this translates into an 80% funded status (90% funded in the US). This is a huge improvement that was born out of the bankruptcy/restructuring. In general, liquidity has greatly improved to a total of $34.4b with a very sustainable payout ratio of only 23%.

The increasing reliance on GM Financial has been highlighted as a concern. Currently GMF only accounts for 8.8% of EBIT with revenues growing roughly in line with overall sales. With GMF sales only accounting for 7% of total sales, some have warned about lopsided profit attribution. This seems off base to us. GMF has been decreasing its sub-prime loan portfolio. In the US, it is now down to 43% from 57%. And this will keep falling as 75% of originations going forward will be prime loans. On top of this, 87% of GMF's loans and leases now finance new GM vehicles (theoretically a captive finance customer is more creditworthy... proper research needs to be done on this, for sure).

One risk to watch is the ongoing litigation in the ignition switch recall case. The Supreme Court declined to hear the case, which means GM will have to defend against lawsuits dating back to old GM (pre-bankruptcy). Most analysts have this contingency modeled to the tune of $7b. So while there is headline risk, it should be mostly discounted in today's price. There is also a class action lawsuit regarding emissions "defeat devices." While we think it is logical to typically dismiss class action lawsuits as frivolous, there clearly is a precedent with VW (OTCPK:VLKAY) and Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU). We think these circumstances are vastly different considering VW's use of the devices seems to have been on a massive scale while Chrysler's violation seems to be minor. If anything, GM likely falls in the latter camp. Nonetheless, this saga should be watched in the short term.

While we will wrap it up here, we acknowledge we are leaving out a lot to consider if one is looking to trade GM or the autos in the short run. Our point here is to look beyond the trading noise and to consider GM as a long-term buy-and-hold stock with its 4.4% dividend yield. Management might not have delivered on stock returns yet, but that is a metric that time can surely cure.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.