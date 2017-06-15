Speculation And Actual Value: Separating The Hype From Utility In Digital Currencies

Since the start of the year, the digital currency market has been dramatically reshaped in terms of both scale and composition, to an extent that the mainstream media has yet to fully appreciate. Bitcoin - the industry's largest and best-known digital currency - continues to dominate the headlines.

It is easy to see why the focus has remained on Bitcoin… its price and market capitalization continue to soar to new records. The growth rates are eye watering to anyone with experience in traditional finance. Bitcoin's market capitalization at the end of last year was $15.3 billion. Just over five months later, its value is up nearly threefold to $44 billion. The price per Bitcoin is now solidly above $2,500 per coin - double the price of gold per ounce, and fifty times the price of oil per barrel - and it's up from just $953 at the beginning of the year.

But as dramatic as Bitcoin's growth has been, it is significantly underperforming in the digital currency market as a whole. In fact, Bitcoin's market share of the digital currency market has declined from 87% to 39% so far this year. Two main drivers are eroding Bitcoin's market share - rapidly increasing prices for competing digital assets, and the proliferation of new digital assets that are often seeking to serve needs not addressed by Bitcoin.

The growth is astounding - the aggregate market capitalization of all digital currencies excluding Bitcoin has grown from $2.2 billion to over $71 billion so far this year. That is over 3000% growth in just five months.

The growth is prompting many commentators to opine the industry is in a bubble. Indeed, many signs of a bubble are there… new projects are able to raise millions of dollars through "Initial Coin Offerings" (ICOs) before even launching a product. Money is now flowing into the market in seemingly indiscriminate ways… one day last month 99 of the top 100 assets were trading higher than the day before, and by large margins.

Whether the market is in a bubble is still up for debate given the enormous potential of digital currencies, and their currently insignificant size in comparison to government issued currencies. There are many reasons to believe the growth could continue at a rapid rate.

So, while serious investors are now pouring into the space, unfortunately many of them are ill-equipped to differentiate quality assets from speculative ones. Many investors simply chase the currencies that are increasing the most.

Unlike equities, there aren't yet industry-standard approaches to valuation such as discounted cash flows or applying an earnings multiple. Those methods simply don't apply to digital currencies. However, that doesn't mean investors needn't worry about analysis and due diligence. On the contrary, there are many attributes and tests investors can apply to discover underappreciated assets and avoid assets that are more hype than substance.

First, investors should look for projects with a clear mission and vision to serve a particular market or function. Projects that promise to do too much will likely not excel at anything, and thus will likely fail in the long run.

Second, longevity and adoption counts in the fast-moving and risky digital currency industry. It takes time for a network to build a base of users and an ecosystem of services. Very few projects have consistently delivered growth and remained a top digital currency relative to the many that explode into existence with strong initial hype then later fall. Great investments have stood the test of time and are actually used for their intended purpose. Determine whether the asset has an extensive list of merchants or partners. If it's not used much - and instead mainly traded on exchanges - that should be a red flag.

Third, investors should evaluate the long-term business model and sustainability of the asset. ICOs raise a lot of money for initial development and marketing, which allows them to enter the market with gusto, but many of these projects haven't yet addressed how the network will function after the ICO money is depleted. Quality assets have a clear model for supporting development long-term, either through user fees or other continuous funding sources.

Fourth, it is worth applying some lessons from equity investing… namely that you should place enormous importance on the leadership team. The team should have relevant experience in the segments the asset aims to serve. Too many projects are overweight on programming experience, while lacking business sense or even basic professionalism.

Lastly, governance matters. Similar to a public company, investors should have a say in how the project is run, and who is operating it. In addition, look for projects with an explicit mechanism for making critical decisions. As we've seen with Bitcoin's years-long block size debate, the lack of clear governance can cause significant issues that can negatively impact end users.

Similar to the internet bubble, it may take time for the market to develop a sophisticated ability to differentiate quality business models from the hype inherent in any new market. In time, we might even see valuation methods emerge for digital currency. In the meantime, by simply applying these filters, investors can dramatically improve their odds of selecting a long-term winner, while reducing their downside risk.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Ryan Taylor is the CEO of the Dash Core team and holder of Dash tokens, tradeable on open markets worldwide.