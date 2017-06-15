The Kids Are Not Alright: Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

Among the many themes one hears at investment-related conferences, the biggest blooper I have heard over the years concerns housing. Typically, a distinguished economist or investment strategist will click his PowerPoint and point to various charts that individually and collectively indicate that the still wounded housing market that has never recovered from the last financial crisis is set to explode once the tidal wave of millennials graduating college and forming families redeem the homes that downsizing boomers vacate.

Though housing starts have oh-so-slowly risen since the dawn of the economic recovery beginning in 2009, we still remain quite far from year-2000 levels, let alone the 2006 peak. Housing starts remain at about 1992 levels, despite an increase in U.S. population of around 70 million souls since that time.

Danielle DiMartino Booth writes about the difficulty in "movin' on up" in her article appearing on Seeking Alpha today, from which I quote:

According to a recent report detailed in the Washington Post, no city in America has low enough rents on two-bedroom apartments for someone earning minimum wage to call home….The report went on to say that things have only gotten worse since the Great Financial Crisis. In the eight years through 2015, average inflation-adjusted apartment rents rose by six percent while that of real wages fell by four percent. The upshot: some 11.2 million US households spend over half their income just to put a roof over their heads."

So, stagnant incomes have a lot to do with this problem. I think a faltering education has a lot to do with this as well. It's hard to match a good-paying job developing a mobile app for the financial industry with Junior's anthropology degree. In the past, that wasn't as much of a problem because there were plenty of other well-paying jobs that appreciated a college graduate's ability to, say, communicate clearly in speech and in writing. Many such jobs still exist, but international tests show declining abilities of students in all basic areas, from math to reading comprehension.

DoubleLine Capital bond manager Jeffrey Gundlach was an early contrarian on investor expectations for a housing recovery, arguing back in 2014 that "the kids aren't alright." Since that time, stories of college grads living at home or with their grandparents have only multiplied. Last year, the Pew Research Center released a comprehensive study showing that for the first time in more than 130 years, more adults aged 18 to 34 were living with their parents than any other living arrangement. So, Gundlach was correct.

The stock market has done well these past nine years, but fundamental elements of our economy remain completely out of whack. Until the educational revamp starts, don't expect the housing starts.

