Past, Present, And Future Lessons Out Of 100 Seeking Alpha Articles

Walking through my top 10 most-viewed articles, I'm checking how my calls have performed since publication and what the future holds for the relevant stocks.

I'm not sure that I can keep up with this pace, but it's interesting to see if there's a correlation between the most popular 10 pieces and performance.

Excluding eight articles that were written prior to March 2016, I wrote 92 articles over the course of roughly 15 months.

This is my 100th article on Seeking Alpha. While this isn't going to be part of my resume, it's a nice milestone that calls for reflection.

In May 1986, a then not-so-famous Swedish band called "Europe" released its biggest hit ever called "The Final Countdown." I loved (and still love) this song, and apparently I'm not the only one -- the YouTube clip has circa 338 millions views (I wish my SA articles were that popular), and this 30-plus-year-old song is still being played quite often.

When you think about it from a purely economic/financial perspective, Europe is providing the markets with many frequent reasons/events that bring up the obvious question: Is it really the final countdown? Is it the final countdown for the EU? Perhaps it's the final countdown for the markets?

Although the song talks about a launch into space, I always find the first verse to be relevant to the markets. It only requires playing a bit with the words to make the lyrics markets-relevant:

We're leaving together

But still it's farewell

And maybe we'll come back

To Earth, who can tell?

I guess there is no one to blame

We're leaving ground (leaving ground)

Will things ever be the same again?

For example:

using "the EU" instead of "Earth"

adding the word "down" before the words "To Earth"

exchanging the word "we'll" with "the markets"

switching the "t" into a "s" in the word "tell"

Try it; it's quite fun -- and very relevant indeed!

In this article, the countdown I'm doing is of a different kind. This is my 100th article on the Seeking Alpha platform (plus 30 on the premium service), a milestone that at the end of February 2016 I never thought I'd reach. Why? Because 92 (out of the total 100) articles were written since March 1, 2016.

Aside from reviewing the past -- which is interesting in and of itself -- I'm providing two additional things in here:

Present view: I'll be taking a look at the current performance of the underlying stocks that each article focused on, from the date of publication until today -- or, if this is the case, until the day I've declared that the position/theme has been sold/changed (if there is a SA written publication supporting this, of course). Future view: I'll also be taking a near-term, forward-looking call in regard to these very same stocks -- i.e., should one hold, buy or sell?

The top 10 were selected based on the total page views they've received -- i.e., desktop and mobile views combined. They all enjoyed a five-digit number of page views (I haven't had a six-digit number of yet; something to aspire to), and they were all published during a 10-month period (from early July 2016 through early May 2017).

Without further ado, here's a recap of the top 10, most-viewed articles that I've published as an SA contributor. Let the 100th anniversary celebration's (final) countdown begin!

No. 10

The article "Identifying Equity REITs Worth Keeping Versus Those To Avoid Right Now" turned out to be a hit from day/part one. This article was the first part in this 13-part series, focusing on residential eREITs. We singled out two names -- MORE and APTS -- and here's how they have performed since the date of publication:

Retrospectively, adopting a long APTS/short MORE strategy would have made more sense, but (even if one went long both) the average is still OK. We still like the residential segment within the eREITs arena, and this is especially true in light of the problems certain other segments within this arena are suffering from. We'll get to that later.

Verdict (Future Call): HOLD

No. 9

As many of few already know, I've been shorting various eREITs that I viewed as overvalued since mid-2016. O and NNN top the list.

Following the recent SRC blowout, which has shaken the entire retail-exposed eREITs segment, I thought (and still think) that the risk here outweighs the reward.

As you can see, the prices (today) are much better than they were (a month ago), and still negative for the period. Ask yourself: What can/should lift this duo's share prices up? Frankly, I don't see any catalysts here.

Simply put, there are so many better choices out there -- even eREITs that are way more attractive than triple-net lease eREITs, especially the retail-exposed names. Whether you belong to the pro or con O-camp, the fact is that the risk/reward profile of triple-net lease eREITs is simply unattractive. That's true on both absolute (standalone) and relative (versus peers) terms.

Verdict (Future Call): AVOID

No. 8

Over the past year, many readers have asked me why ARI is part of my A-Team while BXMT isn't. First and foremost, it's important to note than BXMT was a holding of mine too, all along the way. As a matter of fact, BXMT was very close to making it on to the A-Team, but eventually it didn't. In the above-mentioned article -- as well as in the second part -- I explained the reasons for this preference.

It's worthwhile noting that ARI got sold about two months ago (mentioned here), while I still stick to BXMT (more about this after).

As the above chart suggests, so far both preferences proved themselves to be right: While ARI outperformed BXMT during the first 4-4.5 months, it has underperformed over the past two months.

Verdict (Future Call): HOLD (while bearing in mind that both names have about 5% upside from here)

No. 7

The A-Team was launched at the end of March 2016. Each one of the A-Team's 10 components got specific-focused coverage, and PSEC was the last one to be covered. Nonetheless, this article was the most viewed out of them all. Perhaps this shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone who is following PSEC closely here on SA. As one of the most controversial stocks on this platform, PSEC almost always gets the best and the worst (emotions) out of investors. You may love it, you may hate it, but you surely can't ignore it.

In this instance we refer to the price action since March 31, 2016,(rather to the date of publication) because this article was referring to the A-Team launch date -- i.e., the actual BUY signal was given way before this article got published. Even from the date of publication, PSEC's total return is ~7%.

All along, I thought that PSEC could break into the double-digit area. Nevertheless, the last (very disappointing) earnings report was a bit too much and we bailed out on the way down, once our stop-loss limit was breached. Although the share price right now perhaps dictates a HOLD, we see high chance for the dividend to get cut inside 2017. If this is the case, investors might lose confidence and the stock could slide further.

Verdict (Future Call): AVOID

No. 6

Just like with eREITs, the "Identifying Business Development Corporations Worth Keeping Vs. Those To Avoid Right Now" series received lots of attention. Part two, which focused on BDCs with a market cap of $300M to $1B, was second to Part I (ranked fifth among this top 10 list of articles) not only chronologically, but also based on page views.

This was a good call. More than FDUS being a good holding (though I don't hold or held it), FSC turned out to be a disastrous holding. We sold FSC just before it crashed, partially thanks to this eyeopening analysis.

While BDCs, generally speaking, are doing fine, we are not anywhere as bullish as we were about this segment at the beginning of the year. Nonetheless, the segment as a whole and FDUS specifically remains solid.

Verdict (Future Call): HOLD

No. 5

As mentioned in the previous item, part one of the BDC-related series was a hit. Taking into consideration that it presents the largest and (therefore) the most known names within the BDC arena, that shouldn't come as a big surprise.

Not a bad call, especially since we let ARCC go close to its peak thus avoiding its recent weakness. Admittedly (and regrettably), we sold MAIN long ago -- way before we got to benefit from this unbelievable run-up. Trading at a 70%+ premium to NAV, I still can't help myself rating it a SELL. Sorry!

Verdict (Future Call): MAIN - SELL, HOLD for the rest

No. 4

This is undoubtedly one of the articles we are most proud of because it clearly showed how bad triple-net lease eREITs are performing during periods of rising rates/yields.

It's hard to argue with the performance and it's even harder to argue with the fact that the retail sector is in deep trouble. This, no doubt, will take its toll from the relevant eREITs. One can't expect so many tenants to be on the verge of collapse while landlords (share prices) flourish. One can't expect the high number of stores getting closed to have no effect on the properties' owners.

One can argue about the magnitude and extent of that toll, but my simple question is: Why argue about it in the first place? Why would I buy a stock that is de facto a bet on the health and well-being of a severely ill sector? Although I'm not the type of "nothing will last but Amazon (AMZN)" investor, it's clear to me that many chains and brands will get closed.

It might not be dying, but the retail sector is surely isn't flourishing. More importantly, it isn't expected to flourish anytime soon.

Verdict (Future Call): NNN, O, SRC - AVOID. VER - HOLD. STOR - BUY.

No. 3

This was one of the biggest surprises I had when reviewing the data. I can't understand how part 12, focusing on "Specialized Government-Related And Infrastructure," received more views than any other part of the "Identifying Equity REITs Worth Keeping Vs. Those To Avoid Right Now" series. I guess that being part 12, just before the last part focusing on triple-net lease eREITs, didn't hurt.

With the exception of USM, this was a pretty accurate call. Even with USM included, the three LONGs easily beat the three SHORTs. Without expressing any political view, it's safe to say that most reforms of the current administration might get delayed and/or shrink and/or cancelled over time. With that in mind, we think that this segment should be avoided, generally speaking.

Verdict (Future Call): AVOID

No. 2

DATE OF PUBLICATION ARTICLE NAME PRO (SYMBOLS) CON (SYMBOLS) Jan. 10, 2017 OMG: Realty Income Has Hit The Wall (Street)... Again O

As most readers know, I'm short the mighty O since mid-2016. O was -- and remains -- overvalued in the mid-$60s. This article was published five months ago when O, once again, hit the low to mid-$60s range and couldn't hold there.

It's hard to claim that O was a good investment in 2017. Aside from temporary positive phases, here and there, the stock has underperformed the market quite significantly.

I believe that while the mid-$50s puts O away from the "grossly overvalued" definition, it's still overvalued even here. Another 10% down, at the very minimum, is needed in order to make it a HOLD, not a BUY, as yet. With the retail sector looking as bad as it is and with long-term yields maybe moving up from here, it's hard to see what would give a boost to this stock.

I believe that the downside risk still outweighs the potential upside. The risk/reward is still very much skewed toward more risk than reward.

Verdict (Future Call): AVOID

No. 1

This article was published when spreads kept widening and the landscape looked very favorable for mortgage REITs (mREITs). I specifically spoke about my holdings (ARI, BXMT, and NRZ) and also suggested that STAR (which I didn't hold -- and never held before or after) might be a good pick in light of the monetary policy tightening mode.

All three names that we held performed quite well since the date of publication. After all, we are talking about less than five months and the average monthly return is 1%-2.5% (nominal). STAR hasn't stepped up to its potential (as yet) and thus far it seems like a good idea not holding it -- but it remains on my radar.

I sold both ARI and NRZ about two months ago because of ARI's valuation (fully priced) and NRZ-specific noise (the OCN relationship and deal). As for NRZ, I got in and out a couple of times since then, but at the moment I have no position there. However, we still have a position in BXMT and we recently explained why and when our initial preference for ARI over BXMT had shifted.

All three names are decent holdings and it's hard to resist the double-digit yields offered by ARI and NRZ. Nonetheless, with spreads tightening that much (as they did over the past two to three months) and with the overall market valuation, we see a bit less than 50% for these names to march higher from here without making stops at lower prices along the way.

We currently rate all three names as HOLDs, but we view BXMT as offering more safety than the other two. Therefore, it is the only one (out of this trio) that we're sticking to for now.

Verdict (Future Call): HOLD

There you go; my top 10 (most viewed) out of a hundred articles. Let's see if this one can make it on to this honorable list.

I hope you enjoyed this summary, and most of all I thank you for following me, for reading my articles, and for allowing me to get to this point.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BXMT, STO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am/we are short O, NNN