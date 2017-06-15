Amgen: A Fairly Valued Biotech Dividend Growth Play

The company may be overextending itself by targeting too many large markets.

Dividend powerhouse Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) has increased its dividend payout by nearly 750% (roughly 30% annually) since it began distributing one in 2011 and currently yields 2.8%. With a mere 39% payout ratio and a solid 11.4 Price/Cash Flow ratio, the company has a lot of room to further grow its quarterly distributions to shareholders:



Adding further support to these numbers, the company's promising research and development pipeline, robust cost-cutting efforts, and current strength in the oncology and immunology markets make it an attractive and secure dividend growth play:

Pipeline

The promise of AMGN's pipeline should continue its strong cash flow generation capabilities for years to come, adding a nice supplement to current cash cows Enbrel ($6 Billion in 2016), Neulasta ($4.6 Billion in 2016), Aranesp ($2.1 Billion in 2016), Prolia ($1.6 Billion in 2016), and Sensipar/Mimpara ($1.6 Billion in 2016):

Repatha - This cholesterol-lowering drug could provide a significant amount of revenue for the company in the years to come (some estimates put it at over $4 billion in peak sales).

KYPROLIS - With projected sales of $1.5 billion in 2017 and potentially peaking at $2 billion in annual revenues, this multiple myeloma drug should also boost dividend supporting cash flow.

XGEVA/Prolia - Special products for strengthening bones for Osteoporosis and preventing fractures in cancer patients, these drugs are projected to bring in $3.4 billion in revenues next year and could max out at $4 billion.

EVENITY - The Osteoporosis drug was supposed to contribute to revenues this year and bring in $500 million in projected 2021 revenues with further growth likely. However, the drug's development has recently suffered a setback due to heart safety concerns, delaying and potentially destroying its prospects.

Erenumab - The company is very optimistic about this migraine medication, recently presenting very positive clinical data Annual Scientific Meeting of the American Headache Society. The company hopes it can provide half a billion dollars of revenue by 2022.

ABP 215 and ABP 980 - Biosimilar competitors to multi-billion dollar drugs Herceptin and Avastin. If successful, these could further add to the company's cash-flow generation.

Cost-Cutting

The company has been boosting margins by embarking on an ambitious cost-cutting and manufacturing improvement program, particularly in controlling late-stage clinical trial expenses. These increased efficiencies will not only boost profits, but should also strengthen the company's pricing advantages as it seeks to maintain and grow market share in its wide array of drug offerings.

Risks

Repatriation - AMGN keeps much of its cash offshore and would be faced with a heavy repatriation tax if it brought it back to the U.S. to repurchase more shares and/or hike the dividend. Tax reform from the Republican-controlled government would be a big boon to the company's ability to grow shareholder returns.

Regulations and Medicare Cuts - Increasing regulations, price fixing and/or renegotiation by the government, and cuts to Medicare reimbursement programs could hurt margins.

Age and Overextension of Drug Portfolio - Many of Amgen's drugs, including Aranesp, Neutropenia, Neupogen, Epogen, Enbrel, and Neulasta, are encountering challenging competition from biosimilar and branded drugs. The broad assortment of drugs offered by AMGN may make it difficult for them to successfully simultaneously maintain high profit margins and strong market share in each of its fields.

Investor Takeaway

In any biotech company there are considerable risks due to uncertainty from both government (taxation and regulation policies) and industry (drug competition and clinical trial results), and AMGN is no exception. However, its strong, growing dividend, low payout ratio, cash pile of ~$38 Billion, and strong cash flow yield (over 8%) give it a considerable margin of safety as a dividend growth player.

Combined with its moat, consisting of its current diverse portfolio of cash cow drugs and numerous potential cash cows in its R&D pipeline, AMGN's dividend growth prospects appear to have the odds stacked in its favor. For dividend growth investors looking for solid income generation at moderate to low risk in the biotech sector, consider adding AMGN.

