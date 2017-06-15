Market Volatility Bulletin: Can S&P Break On Through To The Other Side?

After hanging in a very tight range over the last couple weeks, it appears that the S&P is attempting to break through support - can it?



CNBC: 10:30 EST

Market participants are seeing follow through to a bearish overnight session as all four of the most widely followed stock indexes are trading lower. The tech-heavy Nasdaq is leading the retreat, currently down well over 1%, with S&P and Dow bears looking slightly weaker.

Gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) futures are a few points off their lows, currently down 1.50% in a reaction to Fed guidance from yesterday. You can view the full statement from the June meeting here. The Japanese Yen has weakened approximately 1% against the US dollar in overnight trading.

After spiking to 11.96 in the overnight market, spot VIX is down slightly, though still up from yesterday's close.

CNBC: Wednesday Close

Stocks finished mixed on Wednesday after the Fed announced its decision to raise interest rates by 25 basis points. The move was widely expected, with Fed Fund futures pricing in a 95%+ probability yesterday morning. The Dow (NYSEARCA:DIA) closed at new record highs again, after dipping down briefly after the FOMC announcement; it was the only widely followed US index to close positively yesterday.

The S&P (NYSEARCA:SPY) closed roughly flat, while the Nasdaq (NASDAQ:QQQ) and small-cap Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:IWM) both sold off moderately.

Source: SectorSPDR

The small S&P decline yesterday was led by an energy sector (NYSEARCA:XLE) which shed nearly 2% after a surprise inventory build sent crude oil (NYSEARCA:USO) futures prices tumbling. Oil futures for July delivery closed lower by nearly 4%. Utilities (NYSEARCA:XLU) and consumer staples (NYSEARCA:XLP) both posted solid days, gaining 0.61% and 0.60% respectively.

Shout-Out

Today we highlight a Wednesday piece by SA contributor Gary Gordon, titled Why You Will Lose Your Lovin' Feeling For Central Banks. The timely article, released just hours after yesterday's Federal Reserve decision to raise interest rates, discusses the potential repercussions from central bank actions.

Mr. Gordon first notes that globally, central banks have acquired over $1.5 trillion in assets through the first half of 2017 alone. This fact has pushed prices higher in nearly every asset class, despite subpar economic growth.



Source: Gary Gordon

A supposed benefit of central bank intervention in markets is greater US household wealth. While record highs in household wealth sounds great, the ratio of household wealth to GDP is nearly 500%, higher than both during the tech wreck in 2000 (446%), and the housing boom (471%) and subsequent bust.

Source: Gary Gordon

Mr. Gordon offers the following explanation as to why central bank intervention often has negative consequences:

It follows that a negative consequence of manipulating interest rates lower with traditional rate cutting activity and/or with unconventional asset purchases is the likelihood of wealth destruction. Specifically, household net worth is likely to drop precipitously.

Corporations are feeling the pain too; even as corporate stock shares are worth more than ever, business debt is the highest percentage of GDP it's ever been.



Source: Gary Gordon

Households, corporations and government may be able to service low interest rates today. Asset prices may be at record highs. Yet, there are going to be repercussions from central bank actions to lower borrowing costs and inflate asset prices. Every balloon does not burst, but they all deflate. Bill Gross may have said it best at the Bloomberg Invest New York summit. He said, "Instead of buying low and selling high, you're buying high and crossing your fingers." Indeed, the price one pays determines one's future return. Consider having a little less S&P 500 exposure and a little more cash on hand for future opportunity.

We not only agree with Mr. Gordon's final sentiment, we'd even take it a step further. In addition to lowering excess stock exposure, our opinion is that investors need to take active steps to increase their trading or investing tool kit in order to be successful in the future.

Thoughts on Volatility

As we author this piece before Thursday's US session open, we're seeing an interesting trend in the overnight market. The VIX is up significantly overnight, so far peaking at 11.96, or up 12%. In addition to stocks selling off (Dow and S&P off 0.50%, Nasdaq off 1%). Curiously, your traditional risk-off assets are also coming under selling pressure as well, gold is off 1.60%, with the Japanese Yen weaker against the US dollar by 0.70%.

Even with the vol pickup over the front-end of the VIX futures curve, the middle and back-end remain much the same.

If the current sell move in stocks follows through into the US session much, we are likely to see spot VIX near F1 ((NYSEARCA:JUNE)) VX futures. As we've noted previously, this can be an area where those inclined to be short volatility may begin scaling into their short positions. Conversely, those using a short-VIX exchange traded product such as XIV may consider identifying areas for building long positions.

Organic at-the-money vol has pulled higher over the last twenty-four hours, at all three followed expiries. We pushed our weekly date from Wed Jun21 to Fri Jun23, but there's actually minimal influence for change in vol due to this factor (June21 vol as we write this is 8.6%).

Last Friday, monthly vol got down to an astonishing low of near 7! While 8.6 is a much "healthier" level, it is still very anemic. Regardless of what is going on in tech (many of the high-momentum tech names are getting pummeled again this morning), ES volatility has yet to raise any real alarms.

Speaking of rising tech volatility, yesterday astute reader and commenter atom&humber had this to say:

In other words, buying Nasdaq optionality against S&P optionality. It's an interesting trade idea (thanks for sharing!), and for more detail you can read his additional thoughts in the comment thread.

If you have trade ideas to share, please do. Market Volatility Bulletin is intended to be a forum for sharing thoughts, strategies, experiences.

Tracking the Trade

A couple weeks ago, we received a comment from a reader on a trade they wanted to see play out:

Normally, when we track a trade, we follow it for two weeks or so. Now there is nothing to say that we couldn't do two weeks for this trade as well. But what we've decided is that we will follow this trade (with a couple of modifications along the way) over the next quarter or so.

What we'll likely do is track this trade for a week or two and then head over to something else, keeping an eye on this every so often.

Remember, Tracking the Trade is meant to be educational. We do not put these positions on in reality, and we are not recommending that you trade these spreads. They're really meant to give you the reader exposure to different ways of thinking about risk and the richness of views the options market can uniquely accommodate.

Strategy:

For insight into what leads Pierr04 to believe this is a good strategy, we can read what he has to say below (taken from a comment on Monday):

We'll quote Pierr04 again below when we address tactics. But read (especially the first paragraph) to get a real sense of thesis.

Now, it is not at all important that you actually agree with his core trading belief. In fact, what's more useful to the notion of flexibility is to disbelieve it, but to ask yourself how you would trade the thesis if you did believe it. What tactics would you use? Which basic structures? These are useful skill sets to develop whether you tend to be "long vol" or "short vol"; in fact, those that could most benefit from them, perhaps ironically, are the buy-and-hold investment crowd.

Tactics

From the outset, we took a different approach to trading this structure vs. what pierr04 initiated with. That said, it is important to recognize that he did not envision just sitting on his hands for fourteen weeks. Here is what he had to say Friday:

Our approach entailed scaling in more gradually; buying calendar spreads rather than just naked calls, and selling a one-month strangle to try and keep our theta more controlled. Pierr's tactic is to initiate the trade the way that he envisions it, and then to "trade around" the position: selling a futures to level out the delta when ES trades high, and buying futures when it trades low.

As with all market propositions, both approaches entail risk.

We are going to feature the performance and options sensitivities of the baseline trade that Pierr04 suggested, as well as our own modified trade. That said, we do this for educational purposes, and not at all as some sort of competition. As he said above, he never saw this as a trade that you just put on and leave be.

Pricing Update

Here is what the baseline looks like today:

At a mid of -$3.50, it is down substantially from its highs last week of around $35; the original mid that we initiated the trade was $12.25. Clearly, this trade is choppy.

What is very interesting, however, is the fact that the theta and delta on the position have each come off their high levels. The delta that was once as high as 1.3 is now down to .39: moves lower in ES will be less painful. Theta, which at one point stood at almost $1.50/day of harmful spread impact, is now down to a more manageable $.83. In other words, the trade's risk profile is muting.

Based on Pierr's tactic description, he may well have sold a futures contract when the ES pushed higher last week (and this Tuesday), and bought an ES futures (or perhaps a couple) when the market had gone lower on Friday, Monday… today? He's essentially using the initial trade as a base for trading around. Clearly this comes with its own set of risks. But it is his approach to managing the profile on his options sensitivities.

Our approach

We modified the initial approach by scaling into the position, and also by selling calendar spreads (Aug18-Sep15 2600-strike) rather than naked calls. Finally, we sold a Jul7 2340 2450 strangle.

To compare current Greeks, we offer this table:

Our position (using midpoint prices) is down a grand total of $6, including all adjustments vs. down $15 for the baseline. We were harmed by the fact that we scaled into eight calendar spreads at unattractive prices, but helped by selling the strangle and trading the calendars to begin with.

It is well worth noting that had ES continued to march higher, the baseline trade would have significantly outperformed our modified version.

Mechanics - adding to our scaled position

The baseline is a 1x50, and so we want our position to mirror to the extent possible.

We'll look to get 4 more of these done at $.65. If filled, it will bring our scaled spread to $1.085 per spread. This is below, but not far below, the initial opportunity we had to trade the spread at $1.15. Scaling is no guarantee that you'll get filled at better prices, just as dollar-cost averaging is no guarantee that you'll always be averaging down.

Conclusion

As we finish the bulletin for today, trade ranges look to be reasonably muted (the S&P trades at 2427 as we close up). Volatility products, while not high, are off their lowest levels.

For those who trade options, consider atom&humber's idea above - we think it has merit (solid, tradable thesis).

Always look to learn and improve at trading, or whatever it is you do, each day.

That's all for now. We welcome your comments. With Quad Witching tomorrow, we'd love to hear readers' thoughts on what the next quarter will bring. Also, we ourselves said little about the Fed meeting yesterday, but that doesn't mean we're not interested in what you have to say.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We actively trade the futures markets, potentially taking multiple positions on any given day, both long and short. It is our belief that the S&P 500 is meaningfully overvalued. As such, we typically carry a net short-delta position using ES options and futures.