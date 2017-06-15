Recovering Markets And Self-Help Pushing Commercial Vehicle Higher

CVGI shares should be closer to $9 even without much improvement in market share/diversification, but real progress on those efforts is the key to a higher sustainable long-term valuation.

Underlying market recoveries are great, but Commercial Vehicle needs to do more to diversify its business, add value for customers, and gain share to create a more sustainable growth path.

As a shareholder, I can't complain too much about the performance of Commercial Vehicle (NASDAQ:CVGI) since my last update. With the shares up another 50% or so since late December, Commercial Vehicle has not only outpaced truck manufacturers like PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) and Navistar (NYSE:NAV) but also other truck component stocks like Cummins (NYSE:CMI), Dana (NYSE:DAN), and Meritor (NYSE:MTOR). To be fair, though, longer-term performance track records still do not favor Commercial Vehicle, as the company has lagged many comparable commercial vehicle suppliers due to issues with both growth (in terms of underlying markets, market share, and volume) and margins.

Class 8 orders are growing at double-digit rates again, and many companies in the construction and ag space have pointed to signs of recovery in their respective markets. That all bodes well for Commercial Vehicle, as do ongoing efforts to diversify its customer base, gain share, and penetrate growth markets like India. It is my opinion, though, that a lot of this is reflected in the share price now. I can see some scenarios where a double-digit fair value could come to pass, but I consider that a bull-case outlook at this point. Although I do think the shares are still slightly undervalued, I would view them more as a "strong hold" as opposed to a clear buying opportunity.

Green Shoots Emerging?

Business has been getting better at Commercial Vehicle (or, for the more cynically minded, it has been getting less bad), with year-over-year revenue contraction of 23% in the third quarter of 2016 improving to 17% contraction in Q4 and roughly 3% contraction in the first quarter of this year (all in constant currency terms).

The truck and bus business remains challenged by weak build rates in North America (where CVGI does the lion's share of its business). If there's a bright side, it is that the company hasn't been doing so bad relative to the underlying Class 8 market - revenue fell about 33% in the fourth quarter versus a 36% decline in production while first quarter revenue fell 12% next to a 20% decline in Class 8 truck production (and flat production in Class 5-7, a smaller business for CVGI).

The market seems to be turning, though. Class 8 orders were up more than 30% in CVGI's first quarter, with more than 70% growth in April. True, May did see a slowdown, but orders were still up 16% year over year, and both the company and industry research organizations have been boosting their outlook for 2017 North American Class 8 production. I'd also note that sleeper cab orders (a bigger revenue opportunity for CVGI) have been outgrowing the overall market, which should be a net positive for Commercial Vehicle in the coming months.

While the Truck and Bus segment is still the largest revenue contributor to Commercial Vehicle, the Construction, Ag, and Military business is doing even better. Revenue growth has improved from 1% contraction in the third quarter of 2016 to 5% growth in the fourth quarter and 16% growth in the first quarter of 2017. Context is certainly important, as this segment saw some brutal declines that lowered the base for future comparisons, but it looks like the recovery opportunity that companies like Deere (NYSE:DE), Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), Komatsu (OTCPK:KMTUY), Volvo (OTCPK:VOLVY), and others have been talking about in segments like construction are starting to show through.

Following The Market Isn't Enough

I'm encouraged about the potential for recovering heavy duty truck orders in North America. Conditions in the freight trucking market appear to be improving, and that should mean a cycle of reinvestment in trucks. Moreover, I would note that long-haul truckload carriers like Knight (NYSE:KNX) and Heartland (NASDAQ:HTLD) tend to refresh their fleets more often, as offering better equipment is a competitive need when it comes to recruiting/retaining divers, and CVGI is more leveraged to this opportunity (higher-end seats, interior trim and structures for sleeper cabs, etc.).

Still, I think the company needs to do more. Seats represent less than 1% of truck COGS, and I would like to see the company find more opportunities to expand its "share of wallet" with customers and add more value - this has been a topic of conversation with management many times over the years, but there hasn't been all that much progress.

I'd also like to see better performance in terms of customers. Volvo is CVGI's biggest customer and a meaningful player in North American heavy-duty trucks (around 20% share), but I'd really like to see CVGI win more business with Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) (which holds around 40% of Class 8 share and nearly a third of the Class 6-7 market) and PACCAR. Speaking of PACCAR specifically, this company holds close to 30% share in North America but has been steadily declining as a share of CVGI's revenue (from close to 20% at one point to nearly 10%).

So too with the construction, agriculture, and military business. Ag in particular is still a very small business at Commercial Vehicle, despite concerted efforts to grow this business - three years ago, management was talking about a target of 10% sales contribution (helped by new seat and wiring products) - and a good relationship with Deere. The success of companies like Grammer (GMM.DE) in agriculture tells me that it's not just a case of competing with internal sourcing, but here again, I believe it falls on CVGI to demonstrate value-add to OEMs to grow this business.

The flip side of this is that Commercial Vehicle has just single-digit market share of its total addressable market (seats, trim, wiring harnesses, mirrors/wipers, cab structures/panels), and the opportunities in trucks, construction, agriculture, and so on add up to around $13 billion. Of course, I don't think all of that is truly addressable, as some companies just won't budge off of internal sourcing or low-cost "commodity" sourcing, but I believe the fact remains that Commercial Vehicle could be a substantially larger company than it is.

The question is, will it? The good news is that whether a truck runs on diesel, biodiesel, natural gas, or electricity, the driver needs a place to sit (fully automated commercial vehicles that have no driver would certainly be a threat to CVGI, but that's likely a long way off). The bad news is that companies like Cummins, Dana, and Meritor can all deliver product innovations that reduce weight and/or improve efficiency/performance, while CVGI's core products just really don't seem to lend themselves to those advantages. Said differently, customers will make buy/sell decisions on the basis of whether a truck has a Cummins engine; I don't see them doing that over whether it has a CVGI-supplied seat or sleeper bed.

The Opportunity

Management deserves credit for the progress it has made on self-help initiatives. Improved sourcing and manufacturing has allowed gross margins to hold up pretty well in the truck business despite the sharp volume declines, while Construction/Ag margins have been on a steady upward trajectory. While the company has recently seen a bump in the road in the Construction/Ag business due to labor shortages in Mexico and an interrupted production transfer process, the company has made progress on reducing corporate overhead. Management also recently refinanced its senior notes, though I'm a little nervous about the company going to a variable rate (LIBOR + 600) in a time of rising rates.

What's more, I think there are still further improvements to be made. Management believes it can go further in standardizing and localizing its supply chain, and there should be significant incremental margin potential from operating leverage as truck (and construction/ag) volumes improve. I'd also note that the company made some meaningful expenditures to support new launches, and the company should start to leverage that better in the coming years.

On the revenue side, I'm more optimistic than I was six months ago. I believe CVGI could actually squeeze out a little revenue growth for the year as a whole, with 2018-2020 being stronger years overall. Longer term, I'm looking for revenue growth in the 3% to 4% range. Management could do a lot to boost that, including gaining share in Europe (it does virtually no business with Volkswagen today), India (an area of focus), and China, as well as expanding its agriculture and construction businesses. Military, too, could be an opportunity - CVGI has served Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) in the past and could benefit from Oshkosh's expected volume growth in the coming years. At this point, though, I think investors would do well to keep a "show me" attitude in mind - CVGI has talked for years about the ways in which it could grow its business, but not much fruit has come off of those trees yet.

Turning to margins, I'm looking for margins to improve from around 13% to close to 17% in the coming years but not reach the prior (pre-2006) highs. Likewise with operating margins, where I expect improvement into the high single-digits but not into the double-digits of over a decade ago. I believe the long-term changes to long-haul trucking are a headwind to margins, and I think efforts to build the agriculture and international businesses will likewise make it difficult to set new margin records. Still, I do think that even with the need to rebuild working capital into a recovery, CVGI can generate long-term FCF margins in the neighborhood of 4%.

I use a double-digit discount rate for my DCF-based fair value, and it drives a fair value range of $8 to $9.50 today. I should also note that I do attempt to model some cyclicality, but getting the peaks/valleys precisely right is tricky (and does influence the fair value). Looking at EV/EBITDA, I think an 8x multiple is fair (if not conservative given that CVGI should be recovering out of a trough), and that supports a fair value close to $9 today on my 2017 EBITDA estimate.

The Bottom Line

If my assumptions are in the right ballpark, $9 would seem to be a reasonable fair value for CVGI. Whether a little more than 10% upside is enough for a very cyclical company that has struggled to meet its own historical growth/diversification targets is up for each reader to decide. This is a small position for me but one I'm in no hurry to sell. I do believe that Commercial Vehicle can be a better company than it is today, and I'm content to hold at least a little while longer to see where these apparent recoveries in trucking and construction can take it.

