Cathedral Energy Services: Greatly Undervalued

Cathedral crashed in 2016 to become a penny stock, and has rebounded considerably since then; despite this, the company is greatly undervalued when looking at the numbers.

Cathedral has managed to get rid of all of its debt in Q1 through a combination of an asset sale, and an equity raise at the top of the market.

Introduction

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTC:CETEF) is a small Canadian energy services company that recently sold off its production and fluid testing division in order to pay off debt and to focus on its directional drilling services. They specialize in high performance directional drilling services and equipment rentals. They are a technology driven company that specializes in proprietary measurement while drilling and motors. They typically work in conjunction with E&P companies, as well as contract drillers, to provide high performance directional drilling services.

This article will go over Cathedral's 2017 Q1 financial statements, and discuss why I believe that Cathedral Energy Services still represents a compelling buy, and is deeply discounted when compared to peers.

Cathedral's History in the Downturn

Due to the nature of their high performance business, Cathedral Energy Services was one of the hardest hit during the downturn. Making matters much worse, the company in 2015 was producing almost zero EBITDA, while having considerable debt. This was the main reason why Cathedral Energy Services shares collapsed in 2016 as there was no immediate sign of relief, and they were in danger of failing their financial covenants.

In 2017, Cathedral Energy Services seemed to have everything right going for it. First, they announced the sale of their production services division in December 2016, which closed in January; this brought in $17.8 million in cash, which was desperately needed at the time to pay down debt. Cathedral made the wise decision to sell off their less profitable production service division in order to survive the downturn. It may be years before they ever return to 2014 revenues, however, this allowed them to survive and thrive in the downturn. Fortunately, oil was rallying when Cathedral was selling their assets, which Cathedral to get a reasonable price. This brought Cathedral's debt to a very manageable level, and brought the company well out of the range of failing any financial covenants in the near term.

In February 2017, Cathedral sold 11.5 million shares to raise $12.8 million dollars, at a price of $1.12 per share. In addition to this, Cathedral sold another 1.1 million shares to directors and officers of the company, bringing the total equity raise to $14.13 million. This cleared off the remainder of Cathedral's debt, and put the company in a great position going forward. I thought the timing of this deal was fantastic, and made Cathedral a great deal at the time. Since then, two things have occurred. First, Cathedral's price has dropped even further, going to as low as $.90 per share. Second, they released an unbelievable Q1 statement that showed a profit for the first time in years, and delivered strong EBITDA. Cathedral was already slightly undervalued in February, but after the Q1 news and price drop, Cathedral seems to represent the best value in the sector that I can find today.

Income & Cash flow Statement

I took the highlights from Cathedral's Q1 MD&A to highlight the key numbers for Cathedral in Q1. Revenue has more than doubled to almost $40 million, and EBITDA was almost $7 million after hitting just under $1.5 million for Q1 2016. It is very clear that the recovery is well underway for Cathedral. What was most surprising for me, was that Cathedral Energy was one of the only Canadian energy services companies to produce a profit. I will admit that I did not expect a profit, but it was a nice surprise. Despite the results, the shares barely moved on the news. This type of earnings surprise should have rallied the shares by at least 20%, yet the market did not react. Any share appreciation since the Q1 results had already declined in light of the recent decline in the price of crude oil.

Cathedral announced capex spending for the year would increase to at least $6.8 million for the year (up to $10 million), almost the exact EBITDA for Q1; thus, Cathedral has already covered the annual capex budget within the Q1 period alone. This capex will allow for more growth as they continue to upgrade their equipment, and replace equipment that was lost down-hole.

Cathedral has continued to face pricing challenges due to an excess supply of directional drilling equipment in the market, however, management believes that rates will improve slightly throughout the year. Compounding this problem, is the rise in costs, much of which can be attributed to the labor shortage. Fortunately, Cathedral made the risky strategy of trying to maintain most of their key personnel, which has allowed for their turnaround in Q1. The trend towards faster drilling times has resulted in more damaged equipment; although Cathedral is reimbursed for these costs, the company has been having to replace more equipment, resulting in short term equipment availability issues.

It's important to understand that despite Cathedral being a Canadian company, the majority of its operations are in the United States. Cathedral made the decision early in the downturn to focus resources south of the border due to the higher margins and returns. This was another great move by management, as the US continues to add rigs at a faster rate than in Canada. Despite most of the effort focused on growth, management has maintained their discipline with respect to cutting costs. Funds from operations were just under $4 million, which resulted in just under $2 million of cash gained from last quarter.

EBITDA

The most important number for the energy services sector valuation is EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. Although Cathedral does not have many direct competitors as much of their work is completed by large international companies or contract drilling companies, I included a comparison of the current market cap (as of June 14th close) divided by the Q1 2017 EBITDA for a number of energy service companies, especially the contract drillers. We see here that Cathedral stands as the leader in this regard, despite all of the other companies having much worse balance sheets, except for High Arctic Energy Services (OTC:HGHAF) and Xtreme Drilling (OTC:XTMCF). The closest company to Cathedral, PHX Energy Services (OTC:PHXHF), looks much more expensive in this comparison.

Balance Sheet

This section will be fairly easy to cover, as there's not much to talk about. Cathedral has no debt, and $3.8 million in cash. There is $30 million in working capital, and $106 million in equity. Cathedral is selling for less than half its book value, with positive earnings, and absolutely no debt.

US vs. Canada

I want to take some time to clarify that Cathedral is a Canadian company, but has been obtaining more of its revenue from US operations. It would not surprise me if they are one of the energy companies that will eventually move their head office to the United States for tax reasons. In addition to this, the US dayrates that Cathedral receives are notably higher than their Canadian day rates, which seem to be under more pressure from competition. The strong USD continues to benefit Cathedral's United States operations, and will provide a slight hedge as the CAD/USD will decline with the price of oil.

Conclusion

One thing that I have learned from trading Cathedral in the past, was that the market is always very slow to digest news. This has resulted in many opportunities to buy after the news. This is another one of those opportunities. The company was already cheap before the Q1 results were posted, but there is no reason for Cathedral to be trading the way it has been over the last month. With no debt, strong EBITDA, positive earnings, and a good outlook for 2017, Cathedral Energy Services looks very cheap right now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CETEF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions.

Additional disclosure: I own CET on the tsx, not on the US exchange. All values are listed in CAD unless otherwise stated.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.