Boiling Frogs, All Of You

Both of which lead to one inescapable conclusion: "traders are like frogs in water that is being boiled slowly".

On Thursday, everyone is confused as to why Yellen wasn't more dovish in her press conference.

Well, I'm finally catching my breath after a hectic Wednesday of Fed coverage over at HR, so I wanted to take a minute to write something for this platform.

Do you have any idea how crazy it's getting out there? If not, consider this assessment from a Thursday missive penned by a seasoned FX trader:

There's a tug of war going on and the rope resembles a starfish not a snake. Although I'd have to admit, a lot of what we're witnessing has a distinctly reptilian aura about it.

Any idea what that means? Me neither.

No, I mean I get it. What Richard (that's the trader) was trying to say is that "the world is a complicated place and there's great risk in trying to reduce all causality to one factor." But the exceedingly weird imagery underscores how badly the pros are struggling when it comes to explaining things.

Obviously, the worry among traders on Thursday is that the Fed hiked following a lackluster CPI print out Wednesday morning.

That suggested the committee is looking to err on the side of pricking asset bubbles and guarding against an ostensibly overheating labor market, even it means contributing to the readily apparent deflationary impulse.

Of course there are real questions about whether central banks' inflation targets still make sense and yesterday only made that debate more rancorous.

"If Yellen had acknowledged that the policy frameworks she and her colleagues have been using since the crisis have all been incorrect, then we might believe she has a chance of now applying a more appropriate framework and has a credible plan to sustainably hit the inflation target," another trader wrote today, before warning that "Instead, traders can't help but feel that no lessons are being learned and will have to raise the probability of a major policy mistake in market pricing, meaning that the yield curve will need to flatten further through long-end yields dropping."

That brings us quickly to the most important chart of all from Wednesday - this one:

That's a disaster - plain and simple.

Although really, it's par for the course for Yellen who, as my buddy Kevin Muir observed just hours before the hike, is actually a hawk in dove's clothing:

(Bloomberg)

The hawkish lean in the post-statement presser led to a hilarious reversal in the dollar, which recovered all of its CPI losses:

Ultimately, a whole lot folks are viewing yesterday as the beginning of a policy mistake and you're encouraged to remember that this comes just as the ECB has removed the reference to further rate cuts from its own forward guidance.

We'll get the BoJ tonight, but the point is that markets are about to get caught woefully offsides by central banks who, for once, mean what they say.

Just how big of a problem is this for anyone long equities (NYSEARCA:SPY)? Well, have a look at these charts:

(BofAML)

Get the point?

In case you need to be reminded of what's about to happen, I'll leave you with another quote from the trader mentioned here at the outset, only this time, I'll select a passage that's coherent:

Ask anyone and you'll hear they hate stocks and hate bonds - - and own oodles of both. Why not, it's been the smart way to go. But now look at most central banks and you will see them trying desperately to gently push us toward accepting a less-accommodating environment. It's everywhere, we just haven't taken it to heart because traders are like frogs in water that is being boiled slowly.

