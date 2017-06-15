Unwinding The Mess: Fed's Road Map To QunE

As promised in the previous post, a quick update on the Fed's latest guidance regarding its plans to unwind the $4.5 trillion-sized balance sheet, to the Quantitative un-Easing...

First, the size and the composition of the problem:

So, as noted in the post here, the Fed is aiming to gradually unwind the size of its asset exposures on both the U.S. Treasuries and MBS (mortgage-backed securities). This is a tricky task, because simply dumping both asset classes into the markets (aka, selling them to investors) risks pushing yields on Government debt up and value of Government bonds down, as well as the value of MBS assets down. The problem with this is that all of these assets are systemically important to… err… systemically important financial institutions (banks, pension funds, investment funds and insurance companies).

Should yields on Government debt explode due to the Fed selling, the U.S. Government will simultaneously: 1) pay more on its debt; and 2) get less of rebates from the Fed (the returned payments on debt held by the Fed). This would be ugly. Uglier yet, the value of these bonds will fall, creating pressure on the assets' valuations for assets held by banks, investment funds, insurance companies and pensions funds. In other words, these institutions will have to accumulate more assets to cover their capital cushions and/or sustain their funds' valuations. Or they will have to reduce lending and provision of payouts.

Should MBS assets decline in value, there will be an assets writedown for private sector financial institutions holding them. The result will be the same as above: less lending, more expensive credit and lower profit margins.

With this in mind, today's Fed announcement is an interesting one. The FOMC "currently expects to begin implementing a balance sheet normalization program this year, provided that the economy evolves broadly as anticipated," according to today's statement. And the FOMC provides some guidance to this normalization program:

Instead of dumping assets into the market, the Fed will try to gradually shrink the balance sheet by 'rolling off' a fixed amount of assets every month. At the start, the Fed will 'roll off' $10 billion a month, split between $6 billion from Treasuries and $4 billion from MBS. Three months later, the numbers will rise to $20 billion per month: $12 billion for Treasuries and $8 billion for MBS. Subsequently, 'roll-offs' will rise $10 billion per month every three months ($6 billion for Treasuries and $4 billion for MBS). The 'roll-off' will be capped once it reaches $30 billion for Treasuries and $20 billion for MBS.

This modestly-paced plan suggests that the 'roll off' will concentrate on non-replacement of maturing instruments, rather than on direct sales of existent instruments.

What we do not know: 1) when the 'roll off' process will begin, and 2) when will it stop (in other words, what is the target level of both assets on the Fed's balance sheet in the long run. But the rest is pretty much consistent with my view presented in Unwinding the Mess: ECB vs. Fed.