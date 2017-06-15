10%+ DiviDogs Top 10 Hunt 24.5%-54.25% Net Gains To June 2018

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five June 10%+ forward yield dividend dog stocks showed 13.8% LESS net-gain than from $5k invested in all ten. The bigger Dogs ruled June's 10%+ forward yield top ten.

42 stocks displayed 10%+ forward yield, $5+ prices, positive annual returns, and $100M+ market caps as of June 12. Yield ranking winnowed the list to 30 for this article.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Broker Analysts Predicted 24.7% To 54.3% Net Gains For Ten 10%+ DiviDogs By June 2018

Six of ten top 10%+ DiviDogs by yield were verified as being among the top ten of thirty gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart listing above). So, this yield-based forecast for 10%+ DiviDogs was graded by Wall St. wizards as 60% accurate.

Ten probable profit-generating trades revealed in YCharts for June 2018 were:

American Midstream (AMID) was projected to net $542.50, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 4% less than the market as a whole.

Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP) was projected to net $513.69, based on target price estimates from nine analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. No Beta number was available for HMLP.

NGL Energy Partners (NGL) was projected to net $484.55, based on a median target price estimate from six analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 25% less than the market as a whole.

CNX Coal Resources (CNXC) was projected to net $440.06, based on a median target price estimate from eight analysts, plus the estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. No Beta number was available for CNXC.

USD Partners (USDP) was projected to net $409.60, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from four analysts, less broker fees. No Beta number was available for USDP.

SunCoke Energy Partners (SXCP) was projected to net $311.97, based on a median target estimates from three analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 38% more than the market as a whole.

USA Compression Partners (USAC) was projected to net $266.23, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 45% more than the market as a whole.

Suburban Propane Partners (SPH) was projected to net $264.54, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from eight analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 49% less than the market as a whole.

Golar LNG Partners (GMLP) netted $262.92 based on a median target price estimate from nine analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 31% more than the market as a whole.

Orchid Island Capital (ORC) was projected to net $246.60 based on dividends, plus a median target estimate from two brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 67% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 37.43% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 25% more than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (11): (Bear Alert) Brokers Projected One 0%+ DiviDog To Lose 14.57% By June, 2018

The probable losing trade revealed by YCharts for 2018 was:

TICC Capital (TICC) lost $145.68 based on a median target price estimate from three analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 38% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

30 Top 10%+ DiviDogs By Yield

Actionable Conclusions (12-21): 10 Top 10%+ DiviDog Stocks By Yield

Top ten 10%+ DiviDogs selected 6/12/17 by yield represented six of eleven Morningstar sectors. Top yielding stock, Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP) [1] was the lone industrials sector representative in the top ten.

Two utilities sector firms placed second, and seventh. CESP (OTCPK:CESDY) [2], and Suburban Propane Partners (SPH) [7]. The basic materials sector was represented by four firms placing third, fourth, ninth, and tenth, Synthos (OTCPK:SYNYY) [3], China Shenhua Energy Co (OTCPK:CSUAY) [4], SunCoke Energy Partners (SXCP) [9], and CNX Coal Resources (CNXC) [10].

A financial services representative placed fifth, Orchid Island Capital (AI) [5]. The real estate sector representative placed sixth, Orchid Island Capital (ORC) [6].

Finally, one energy sector representative placed eighth, American Midstream (AMID) [8], to complete the 10%+ DiviDogs top ten for June.

Actionable Conclusions: (22) Top Ten 10%+ DiviDogs Showed 14.29% To 42.5% Upsides To June, 2018; (23) Worst Downside From One of Three Was -23.5%.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusions: Wall St. Brokers Calculated (24) A 13.55% Median Target Price Upside and (25) 20% Net Gain From Thirty 10%+DiviDogs Come May 2018

10%+DiviDogs top thirty stocks were graphed below to show relative strengths by dividend and price as of June 12, 2017, and those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

A hypothetical $1,000 investment in each equity was divided by the current share price to find the number of shares purchased. The shares number was then multiplied by projected annual per share dividend amounts to find the dividend return. Thereafter, the analyst mean target price gauged the stock price upsides and net gains including dividends, less broker fees, as of 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1k in each of the stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created data points for 2017. Projections based on estimated dividend amounts from $1,000 invested in the ten stocks and aggregate 1-year analyst target share prices from Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points green for price and blue for dividend.

YChart analysts' median 1-year targets projected a 7.3% lower dividend from $10k invested as $1k in ten dogs in this group while aggregate single share price for those ten was projected to increase by 10.3% in the coming year. Notice, price far below dividend in the coming year forecasts no transition to any Dow-like overbought condition for 10%+ DiviDogs in 2018.

The number of analysts contributing to the target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the charts. Three to nine analysts was optimal for a valid projection estimate. Estimates provided by one analyst were generally not applied (n/a).

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column of the above chart. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock's movement opposite of market direction.

Analysts Forecast A 22.62% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced 10%+ DiviDogs To June 2018

Ten top 10%+ DiviDogs were culled by yield for this monthly update. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking. The master list was prescreened to only include firms with net returns greater than 12%.

As noted above, top ten 10%+ DiviDogs selected 6/12/17 showing the highest dividend yields represented six of eleven in the Morningstar sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Projected 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield S&P 500 Dogs Delivering (26) 25.81% Vs. (27) 29.95% Net Gains by All Ten by June, 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten 10%+ DiviDogs kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 13.8% LESS gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all of those ten. The fourth lowest priced 10%+ Dividend top yield dog, American Midstream (AMID), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 54.25%.

The five lowest-priced top yield 10%+ DiviDogs for June 12 were: CESP (OTCPK:CESDY); China Shenhua Energy Co (OTCPK:CSUAY); Orchid Island Capital (ORC); American Midstream (AMID); Synthos (OTCPK:SYNYY), with prices ranging from $5.21 to $14.48.

Five higher-priced 10%+ DiviDogs for June 12 were: Arlington Asset Investment (AI); CNX Coal Resources (CNXC); SunCoke Energy Partners (SXCP); Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP); Suburban Propane Partners (SPH), whose prices ranged from $14.66 to $24.25.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article and this instablog to aid your safe investing. --Fredrik Arnold

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Two of these top 10%+ DiviDogs by yield qualify as valuable catches! Find them among the now 52 Dogs of the Week I found on The Dividend Dog Catcher premium site, or the forty-four Dogs of the Week II now available. Click here to subscribe or get more information.

Make investing fun

To suggest a favorite stock for my next crowd-sourced follower favorite article in July, message me with your favorite stock ticker. I will include it in that article. Just send the ticker symbol for your favorite dividend stock (or two) by clicking on the envelope icon next to my name below the headline of this article or comment in the comments sector below. Leave your top ticker, and remember: Root for the Underdog.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your 10%+ DiviDogs stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in YahooFinance. Dog photo: awesomelycute.com

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.