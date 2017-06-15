Kroger Signals Deflation May Be Spreading

Competition from Wal-Mart and other retailers are part of the problem. The question is is it the competition causing lower prices, or lack of overall demand from consumers?

Deflationary forces appear to be gaining steam in the economy. This morning Kroger (NYSE:KR) disappointed Wall Street and lowered their annual guidance to $2.00 to $2.05 per share. On CNBC this morning CEO Rodney McMullen specifically cited deflation as a factor in the lowered guidance. He talked about how deflation has been a factor for over a year, and that the lower selling points this year are on top of already lower selling points from last year. Here are his comments from the quarterly press release:

Comments from Chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen

"We remain focused on our strategy. This will make a difference for our customers and create value for our shareholders. We are running the business with an eye toward where the customer is going. Customers tell us they want to connect with us in multiple ways with the help of friendly associates to easily provide meals to their families at prices that enable them to stretch their budgets. We are committed to providing that experience, and we will not lose on price."

Customers want to stretch their budgets and Kroger will not lose on price. Grocery retailers are on the front lines and most in touch with consumers. About the only thing everyone shops for every month is groceries. Other retailers may not notice a slowdown as quickly as grocers because they don't see all of their customers every month.

It is possible the problems Kroger is facing are more company and industry specific. Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) is a fierce competitor on price. McMullen specifically mentions Kroger "will not lose on price." So part of the issue is clearly competition. But competition may not be the whole picture. Kroger reports at a different time than most other retailers and we will have to wait until next month to see if deflationary forces are a trend amongst other retailers.

McMullen's emphasis that consumers want "prices that enable them to stretch their budgets" is a signal the consumer may be tapped out. The Consumer Price Index for May fell .1%, and ex-food and energy the index rose .1%. Both readings were less than expected. Wages are not rising fast enough to push inflation. Additionally, the May employment report showed only 138,000 jobs were created, and the prior two months were revised downward by a combined 66,000 jobs. Kroger's first quarter ended May 31, so this is one of the earliest looks from a company confirming the weak economic readings.

Oil prices have been declining in 2017, and have taken a sharp downturn in June. The chart below shows oil prices in June are almost 10% lower than the average trading price during Kroger's first quarter ending May 31. Most companies report on the calendar quarter ending June 30. For those companies oil prices will be even lower in their upcoming quarterly reports than they were for Kroger in its first quarter report ending May 31. Lower fuel costs could create additional price competition amongst grocers and other retailers. This could exacerbate the squeeze on margins for some of these companies just like margins were squeezed for Kroger:

Trucking is a big part of any grocery store. Lower gas and diesel prices this summer, assuming prices stay low, could lead to even lower selling points for Kroger and other grocery retailers. It could also lead to further weak readings from the CPI report. With the Federal Reserve raising interest rates and tightening the money supply, there may not be any near-term way to slow down the deflationary forces plaguing Kroger (and probably other retailers).

Investors should consider that the deflationary forces Kroger is talking about may not be just company, or industry, specific. Kroger has been forced to lower expectations partially because of deflation. Those looking for a detailed discussion of Kroger's financials should read Quad 7 Capital's article Kroger: The Damage Is Done. Other companies may well echo Kroger's experience in the coming months.

Now is a good time to go through one's portfolio and consider trimming positions in industries that also compete on price like grocers. For example, department stores may be seeing the same squeeze on consumers that Kroger is seeing. Raising cash is good idea in a deflationary environment. Especially when the Federal Reserve is tightening the money supply. Should the Federal Reserve change its policy and stop tightening the money supply, then inflationary forces may gain the upper hand, which would be good for grocers and retailers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.