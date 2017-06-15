Altria Positioning Itself Exceptionally Well

Introduction

Altria (MO) is somewhat of a dividend darling. The business model as well as the continuously increasing dividend coupled with a decreasing share count offer satisfactory returns. There is one perceived problem: The continued regulatory and social pressure has made Altria’s business model less attractive - so much so that I have seen some declare that the tobacco industry is dead. At least, that is the bear case. While I do contend that the current trends are by no means encouraging, I argue that we must combine secular trends with management decision-making to create a more holistic view.



Put differently, the most important question is: “How is management combating these negative trends?”



IQOS

Well, the answer is quite straight forward: They are selling healthy alternatives. And their biggest blockbuster, iQOS, has yet to arrive. Technically speaking, it’s not Altria’s blockbuster - it’s that of Philip Morris (PM). PM has developed a product - a heat stick - that makes smoking substantially less harmful while still providing the nicotine addict with the same feeling and rush. Supposedly, the big secret is heating the tobacco instead of burning it. The heating process releases less toxic products than the traditional cigarette. As an added benefit, the heat stick does not produce any smoke.



Like stated earlier, this is not Altria’s product. However, Altria and Philip Morris used to be one company. I would expect that mutually beneficial relationships still exist. Even if they didn’t exist, it just makes business for PM to wholesale to Altria since PM does not do any business in the US. But, of course, they do exist as Altria has already partnered with Philip Morris in their attempt to seek regulatory authorization to commercialize the product in the United States.



The deal is such that Philip Morris is licensing the iQOS IP to Altria. For perspective, this is the exact same relationship that the companies have regarding e-vapor, except for the fact that with iQOS, the relationship is inverse, meaning that Altria is licensing e-vapor to Philip and Philip is licensing iQOS IP to Altria.



FDA approval

One last hurdle that remains before Altria can start selling the IQOS system is the absence of regulatory approval in the United States. The language used in the conference call gives me confidence that the company will be able to secure regulatory approval this year:

Bonnie L. Herzog - Wells Fargo Securities LLC On your EPS guidance this year, I just wanted to confirm that it does include any potential expense associated with the commercialization of IQOS this year in terms of any hiring you might need to do, marketing, store openings, et cetera. Thanks.

Martin J. Barrington - Altria Group, Inc.

Yes, it's all in.



Of course, it is far more interesting to know when exactly this will be happening. Management also provides hints regarding the “pace of engagement,” as an analyst eloquently put it.



Tax benefits

The answer to his question reveals an interesting, although logical, benefit:

Matthew C. Grainger - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC Okay. Thanks, Marty. And on IQOS, are there any updates you can provide on kind of the level of or pace of engagement at the state level as you're talking to legislators about tax treatment, any sense you can give on timeline and your level of confidence that you could potentially align those discussions with the outcome of the FDA's review of pre-market approval? Martin J. Barrington - Altria Group, Inc.

Yeah, that's an interesting question. We are talking to state legislators about the policy issue, of which IQOS is but a part, of having differential taxing, obviously, on lower risk products. That would make good sense. And tax policy gets changed over time, so we're working on that, but I don't have anything new to announce on that.



Notice that the analyst brings up the possibility of a lower tax treatment. If the iQOS tax treatment would be lower equal to the amount of health risk reduction, it would certainly boost margins by a substantial amount. Now, it is obviously hard to quantify the exact amount of risk reduction. Here’s a summary of the benefits for added clarity:

1) Reduced their exposure to 15 harmful chemicals to levels that approached those of smokers who quit smoking; 2) Showed improvements in measured health indicators specific to smoking-related diseases, such as lung and heart disease. In all cases, the health indicators improved in the same direction as seen in smokers who quit.

If this proves accurate, and we will have the answer to that by the end of this year, it could reduce the added cigarette tax by approximately 7-090% depending on what “approaches those of smokers who quit smoking” means. According to this page, the latest tax increase increased the price of cigarettes by 13.3% and resulted in a 10.6% decrease in unit sales.

Of course, this is all contingent upon regulatory rationale.



It is hard to argue with certainty that regulators would be OK with this. But, then again, much stranger and more illogical regulatory decisions have been made.



Conclusion



Altria is setting itself up for at least stable revenue in 2018 or 2019. The iQOS will be incredibly helpful in achieving that and probably the main driver. An unexpected upside could be the lowering of additional cigarette taxes, which would boost margins and reduce the amount of heat sticks needed to replace traditional cigarette revenue.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MO over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.