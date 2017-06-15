International Paper (IP) Presents At Vertical Research Partners Materials Conference - Slideshow

International Paper (IP) Presents At Vertical Research Partners Materials Conference - SlideshowJun.15.17 | About: International Paper (IP) The following slide deck was published by International Paper Co. in conjunction with this event. 19 Click to enlarge Notes: About this article:ExpandTagged: Consumer Goods, Paper & Paper Products, Earnings SlidesWant to share your opinion on this article? Add a comment.Disagree with this article? Submit your own.To report a factual error in this article, click hereFollow SA Transcripts and get email alerts