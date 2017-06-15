Government Properties Income Trust: As Sustainable As It Gets

The strongest advantage this REIT has is its position as the U.S. government's biggest landlord.

A business that is stable, provides steady income, and is likely to continue doing so for the foreseeable future is one any income investor would want in their portfolio - and it is my opinion that Government Properties Income Trust (NYSE:GOV) is such a business.

On April 27, Government Properties Income Trust released their Q1 figures, with Q1 FFO of $0.56 missing estimates by $0.03 and revenues of $69.28 million, beating estimates by $1.84 million. The earnings miss was addressed the April 27 conference call by President and COO David Blackman, who asserted that it "was negatively impacted by our noncash charge at SIR due to a tenant bankruptcy."

By SIR, Blackman was referring to Select Income REIT (NYSE:SIR), a firm in which Government Properties has a 28% stake. Nonetheless, Blackman also stated that "our operating results remained stable."

In light of this report, it is worth taking a look at Government Properties as a prospective investment.

Government Properties Income Trust is a REIT that focuses the bulk of its property portfolio on government tenants. Indeed, they hold the distinction of being the U.S. government's biggest landlord, offering 73 properties containing 11.4 million square feet across 31 states and in Washington, D.C., to federal and state government departments and agencies.

This fact alone makes Government Properties an attractive investment. The U.S. government is as reliable a tenant as it gets. The likelihood of the Federal government defaulting on rental payments is extremely unlikely. The sheer diversity of U.S. government agencies making use of Government Properties makes plain just how dependent the government is on this REIT for its office space:

Agency Rentable Square Feet % of Rentable Square Feet % of Annualized Rental Income Citizenship and Immigration Services 448,607 3.9% 8.1% Internal Revenue Service 1,041,806 9.1% 7.8% U.S. Government* 406,388 3.6% 4.5% Federal Bureau of Investigation 304,425 2.7% 3.2% Centers for Disease Control 352,876 3.1% 2.9% Department of Justice 227,201 2.0% 2.9% Customs and Border Protection 243,162 2.1% 2.5% Bureau of Land Management 304,831 2.7% 2.3% Department of Veterans Affairs 280,699 2.5% 2.3% Defense Intelligence Agency 266,000 2.3% 1.9% Immigration and Customs Enforcement 136,395 1.2% 1.9% Social Security Administration 189,645 1.7% 1.7% Bureau of Reclamation 212,996 1.9% 1.7% National Park Service 166,745 1.5% 1.7% U.S. Courts 115,366 1.0% 1.6% Department of Health and Human Services 128,645 1.1% 1.2% National Archives and Record Administration 352,064 3.1% 1.1% Drug Enforcement Agency 93,177 0.8% 1.1% Department of Energy 140,152 1.2% 1.0% Defense Nuclear Facilities Board 60,133 0.5% 1.0% Department of State 89,058 0.8% 0.9% U.S. Postal Service 321,800 2.8% 0.8% Occupational Health and Safety Administration 57,770 0.5% 0.8% Bureau of the Fiscal Service 98,073 0.9% 0.7% Centers for Medicare and Medicade Services 78,361 0.7% 0.7% Military Entrance Processing Station 56,931 0.5% 0.7% Department of Housing and Urban Development 82,497 0.7% 0.6% Environmental Protection Agency 43,232 0.4% 0.6% Department of the Army 228,108 2.0% 0.6% General Services Administration 20,535 0.2% 0.4% Bureau of Prisons 51,138 0.4% 0.4% Food and Drug Administration 33,398 0.3% 0.3% Department of Defense 31,030 0.3% 0.3% Equal Employment Opportunity Commission 21,439 0.2% 0.2% Small Business Administration 8,575 0.1% 0.1% U.S. Coast Guard 4,064 0.0% 0.0% Department of Labor 6,459 0.1% 0.0% Subtotal 6,703,781 58.6% 60.6%

*Agency occupant cannot be disclosed

As the table shows, the Federal government's rent of the office space provided by Government Properties generates 60.6% of the REIT's annual income. In addition to this, the REIT also gets rental income from state government departments and agencies in states such as California, Georgia, Massachusetts, New York, and Virginia. It also profits from its 28% stake in Select Income REIT.

The strength of the position that Government Properties enjoys can be gleaned from its financials. The REIT has a total debt to total capital ratio of 59.99%, with $2.39 billion worth of assets, $1.39 billion worth of debt, and total cash on hand worth $29.94 million. The revenue figures for the 2012-2016 period show how steadily profitable Government Properties is.

Year Revenue ($) 2012 203.70 million 2013 226.91 million 2014 251.03 million 2015 248.55 million 2016 258.18 million

Such revenue figures have supported the steady dividend payments that Government Properties has paid their shareholders since 2010. Prospective shareholders are currently offered a dividend yield of 7.70% with a somewhat high but tolerable payout ratio of 75.4% backed by a solid business model.

The key risk to this business would be the inability to either renew their leases with their existing tenants or find new tenants for its properties. However, this REIT has minimized this risk admirably: The leases that do exist are not set to start expiring until 2021, and the nature of the tenants - government agencies - would find it cumbersome to relocate their operations to other premises.

The likelihood that the current tenants will renew their leases when the expiry date approaches is therefore very strong. Investors can therefore assume that Government Properties Income Trust looks set to continue collecting rental fees from the U.S. government and rewarding their shareholders for years to come, and proceed accordingly.

