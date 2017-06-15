Government Properties Income Trust: As Sustainable As It Gets

A business that is stable, provides steady income, and is likely to continue doing so for the foreseeable future is one any income investor would want in their portfolio - and it is my opinion that Government Properties Income Trust (NYSE:GOV) is such a business.
On April 27, Government Properties Income Trust released their Q1 figures, with Q1 FFO of $0.56 missing estimates by $0.03 and revenues of $69.28 million, beating estimates by $1.84 million. The earnings miss was addressed the April 27 conference call by President and COO David Blackman, who asserted that it "was negatively impacted by our noncash charge at SIR due to a tenant bankruptcy."
By SIR, Blackman was referring to Select Income REIT (NYSE:SIR), a firm in which Government Properties has a 28% stake. Nonetheless, Blackman also stated that "our operating results remained stable."
In light of this report, it is worth taking a look at Government Properties as a prospective investment.
Government Properties Income Trust is a REIT that focuses the bulk of its property portfolio on government tenants. Indeed, they hold the distinction of being the U.S. government's biggest landlord, offering 73 properties containing 11.4 million square feet across 31 states and in Washington, D.C., to federal and state government departments and agencies.
This fact alone makes Government Properties an attractive investment. The U.S. government is as reliable a tenant as it gets. The likelihood of the Federal government defaulting on rental payments is extremely unlikely. The sheer diversity of U.S. government agencies making use of Government Properties makes plain just how dependent the government is on this REIT for its office space:
|Agency
|Rentable Square Feet
|% of Rentable Square Feet
|% of Annualized Rental Income
|Citizenship and Immigration Services
|448,607
|3.9%
|8.1%
|Internal Revenue Service
|1,041,806
|9.1%
|7.8%
|U.S. Government*
|406,388
|3.6%
|4.5%
|Federal Bureau of Investigation
|304,425
|2.7%
|3.2%
|Centers for Disease Control
|352,876
|3.1%
|2.9%
|Department of Justice
|227,201
|2.0%
|2.9%
|Customs and Border Protection
|243,162
|2.1%
|2.5%
|Bureau of Land Management
|304,831
|2.7%
|2.3%
|Department of Veterans Affairs
|280,699
|2.5%
|2.3%
|Defense Intelligence Agency
|266,000
|2.3%
|1.9%
|Immigration and Customs Enforcement
|136,395
|1.2%
|1.9%
|Social Security Administration
|189,645
|1.7%
|1.7%
|Bureau of Reclamation
|212,996
|1.9%
|1.7%
|National Park Service
|166,745
|1.5%
|1.7%
|U.S. Courts
|115,366
|1.0%
|1.6%
|Department of Health and Human Services
|128,645
|1.1%
|1.2%
|National Archives and Record Administration
|352,064
|3.1%
|1.1%
|Drug Enforcement Agency
|93,177
|0.8%
|1.1%
|Department of Energy
|140,152
|1.2%
|1.0%
|Defense Nuclear Facilities Board
|60,133
|0.5%
|1.0%
|Department of State
|89,058
|0.8%
|0.9%
|U.S. Postal Service
|321,800
|2.8%
|0.8%
|Occupational Health and Safety Administration
|57,770
|0.5%
|0.8%
|Bureau of the Fiscal Service
|98,073
|0.9%
|0.7%
|Centers for Medicare and Medicade Services
|78,361
|0.7%
|0.7%
|Military Entrance Processing Station
|56,931
|0.5%
|0.7%
|Department of Housing and Urban Development
|82,497
|0.7%
|0.6%
|Environmental Protection Agency
|43,232
|0.4%
|0.6%
|Department of the Army
|228,108
|2.0%
|0.6%
|General Services Administration
|20,535
|0.2%
|0.4%
|Bureau of Prisons
|51,138
|0.4%
|0.4%
|Food and Drug Administration
|33,398
|0.3%
|0.3%
|Department of Defense
|31,030
|0.3%
|0.3%
|Equal Employment Opportunity Commission
|21,439
|0.2%
|0.2%
|Small Business Administration
|8,575
|0.1%
|0.1%
|U.S. Coast Guard
|4,064
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Department of Labor
|6,459
|0.1%
|0.0%
|Subtotal
|6,703,781
|58.6%
|60.6%
*Agency occupant cannot be disclosed
As the table shows, the Federal government's rent of the office space provided by Government Properties generates 60.6% of the REIT's annual income. In addition to this, the REIT also gets rental income from state government departments and agencies in states such as California, Georgia, Massachusetts, New York, and Virginia. It also profits from its 28% stake in Select Income REIT.
The strength of the position that Government Properties enjoys can be gleaned from its financials. The REIT has a total debt to total capital ratio of 59.99%, with $2.39 billion worth of assets, $1.39 billion worth of debt, and total cash on hand worth $29.94 million. The revenue figures for the 2012-2016 period show how steadily profitable Government Properties is.
|Year
|Revenue ($)
|2012
|203.70 million
|2013
|226.91 million
|2014
|251.03 million
|2015
|248.55 million
|2016
|258.18 million
Such revenue figures have supported the steady dividend payments that Government Properties has paid their shareholders since 2010. Prospective shareholders are currently offered a dividend yield of 7.70% with a somewhat high but tolerable payout ratio of 75.4% backed by a solid business model.
The key risk to this business would be the inability to either renew their leases with their existing tenants or find new tenants for its properties. However, this REIT has minimized this risk admirably: The leases that do exist are not set to start expiring until 2021, and the nature of the tenants - government agencies - would find it cumbersome to relocate their operations to other premises.
The likelihood that the current tenants will renew their leases when the expiry date approaches is therefore very strong. Investors can therefore assume that Government Properties Income Trust looks set to continue collecting rental fees from the U.S. government and rewarding their shareholders for years to come, and proceed accordingly.
