Aratana Therapeutics (PETX) Presents At The William Blair 2017 Growth Stock Conference - Slideshow

Aratana Therapeutics (PETX) Presents At The William Blair 2017 Growth Stock Conference - SlideshowJun.15.17 | About: Aratana Therapeutics (PETX) The following slide deck was published by Aratana Therapeutics in conjunction with this event. 133 Click to enlarge Notes: About this article:ExpandTagged: Healthcare, Biotechnology, Earnings SlidesWant to share your opinion on this article? Add a comment.Disagree with this article? Submit your own.To report a factual error in this article, click hereFollow SA Transcripts and get email alerts