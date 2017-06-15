Aimia: Deferred Revenue Redemption Threat Is Manageable

As Aimia looks for alternatives the threat being portrayed is a run on the redemption liabilities.

Aimia stock has declined more than 80% since Air Canada failed to renew their contract.

Jason Li wrote an excellent piece on Aimia (OTCPK:GAPFF) recently. I enjoyed reading his viewpoints and financial modeling. I think his calculations on EBITDA and company valuations are sound. To extend this analysis further I have modeled a redemption run over a longer time frame, rather than just one year. This is done to stress test what level of redemptions management can handle in a worst case scenario.

Assumptions:

1) Gross Billing decline every year by 5%. Cost of Aimia current redemptions decline 5% as well. This is pretty simple as COGS should follow Gross Billings.

2) Operating Expense is reduced 5% in 2017 & 2018 and 3% each year after. This decline is lower than Gross Billings to account for reverse economies of scale.

3) Capex declines to $58 million in 2017 and then declines further to $40 million and stays there. This is based on management guidance.

4) All excess FCF is used towards debt reduction or accumulates on Balance Sheet.

5) Corporate Cash Spread is 10% of Gross billings

6) Debt is corporate bond/Line of credit debt and ignores preferred shares.

Case 1:

In addition to reduced billings, $200 million of Deferred Revenue is redeemed each year. What is the cost of this to Aimia? Aimia creates gross margins in the mid-30's on a regular basis so if someone is forcefully picking up whatever is available, this should push Gross margins to at least 40% without management changing the redemption grid.

This scenario creates free cash flow in every year with Aimia accumulating $1.5 billion of cash and redeeming $1.6 billion of liabilities over 8 years.

Case 2:

This is a more severe run with annual redemptions of $300 million of prior deferred revenues. I have assumed the same Gross margins although which such severe redemptions gross margins should probably explode as management resets the redemption grid and/or lack of choices force people to redeem for higher gross margin items.

This scenario too produces almost a $800 million of net cash while redeeming $2.4 billion of deferred revenue. In both scenarios, the existing cash on the balance sheet essentially becomes Aimia's as most deferred revenue would have been run through and reserves would not be required.

Lowered Capex, lowered operating expenses and interest savings offset declines in billing. Both models assume that Aimia is not striking any lucrative deals to revive the brand or none of the other assets are sold. Additionally the redemption run still goes full blast the first year and is not reduced to match the half year left.

Conclusion:

The modeled declines in Gross Billings are quite pessimistic as many who are closer to reaching their point targets might actually increase spending on those cards. Aimia can survive a tidal wave of redemptions over a longer time point as long as it can squeeze some basic efficiencies out of the system. Yet the dividend elimination was a good idea as in the second case the FCF is quite small. The best course of action currently for Aimia though is to NOT stress these scenarios as the market sell-off creates its own self-fulfilling prophecy. The simplest path to preventing a run is to tell its members that

a) It will find one or more compelling airline partner(s) for Aimia before 2020.

b) If members still prefer Air Canada's (OTCQX:ACDVF) flight prices it will "eat" the cost differential on the Air Canada flights for the same number of seats it has prior to 2020. This will cost Aimia annually about $80-$100 million but will promptly stop any run.

Alternatively, it can tell Air Canada this and restrike the deal. This actually creates the $2 Billion NPV for Air Canada versus the very risky plan to start its own rewards program.

