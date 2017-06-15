Robert Half: Slow And Steady Wins The Race

As highlighted recently at the William Blair & Company 37th Annual Growth Stock Conference, Robert Half International (RHI) is a truly great company with steady long-term performance that a long-term investor should love to add to their portfolio at the right price.

Reputation: Recently recognized by Fortune as one of the World's Most Admired Companies and one of the top 100 Best Companies To Work For, listed as part of Barron's 400 Index, placed on the "Best Places to Work" lists around the world, and labeled by Forbes as America's Best Professional Recruiting Firm, the company's accolades attest to its numerous strengths and decades-long reputation for excellence.

International Network: With more than 400 offices in 20 countries throughout North America, Europe, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East, Robert Half's global scale adds strength, diversity, and long-term growth potential to its network.

Brand Power: Supplementing its company-wide reputation, the company's individual brands each have a reputation for quickly and efficiently balancing and meeting the needs of businesses and job seekers and combine to give the company broad, well-rounded access to the recruiting industry:

Long-Term Performance: Boasting 20-year average compounded annual revenue and cash flow growth of 7.2% and 7.6%, respectively, and a 23.7% 20-year average return on invested capital, the company's business model has proven itself through consistent growth and profitability.

Recent Strength: RHI's first quarter results exceeded expectations by $0.04 in earnings per share and $10 Million in revenue and posting a 29% ROIC. Though overall revenues and earnings were down year-over-year, the company's primary growth initiatives performed very well: international revenues were up 7% and Protiviti revenues were up 4% with operating profit growth of 16%. On the conference call, CEO Harold Messmer declared the company's optimism for continued growth from Protiviti:

Protiviti has been broadening its practice areas and now serves clients in a wide range of consulting areas. These include business performance improvement, data management and advanced analytics, digital transformation, forensics, technology consulting, internal audit and financial advisory services, risk and compliance and transaction services. We could not be more pleased with the evolution of this business and its strong performance.

Business Strategy: By emphasizing accounting and IT staffing, the company has positioned itself for outsized growth over the next decade. These jobs are among the top 15 occupations for projected growth rate between 2014 and 2024 and experience very low unemployment. Another major driver of growth should be found in the continued success of Protiviti (consulting, project management, co-sourcing and outsourcing, and managed services capabilities) using their unique delivery model:

Finally, the company hopes to continue to grow rapidly in the $400 billion international staffing market by building off of their 9% growth in the last quarter. The company plans to lean heavily on its heavy investments in digital capabilities to give it a competitive edge in growing in these markets. By combining its strong brand power and extensive databases from years of experience with candidates and clients with world-class digital and personal services, the company will be able to differentiate itself from competitors. By quickly offering a broad array of targeted opportunities to a large pool of candidates, RHI will optimize time and candidate/client satisfaction.

Shareholder Returns: With $260 million in cash on hand (as of 3/31/17) and virtually no debt, the company is well positioned to continue its practice of returning a high percentage of free cash flow to shareholders through consistently growing dividends and share repurchases:

For the income investor, RHI currently yields around 2% with a payout ratio of only 34%, providing a solid level of immediate income with plenty of room to continue growing for years to come.

Investor Takeaway: Though RHI won't blow you away with exciting new technology or flashy growth rates, it has proven through its decades of performance to be a consistently profitable and conservatively financed business. With a pristine reputation, competitive advantages, promising avenues for continued long-term growth, and a demonstrated commitment to consistently growing its dividend and repurchasing shares, RHI offers investors a slow and steady way to consistently compound their wealth. Robert Half is currently on my watch list and I plan to add it to my portfolio on any dips into the low $40s.