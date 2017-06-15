Introducing The Future Growth Portfolio

My last article, which focused on the importance of long term investing, ended in a teaser for this article. Today I will focus on how I apply the principals of long term investing, as well as other investment fundamentals, when constructing my portfolio.

Understand the nature of the companies you own and specific reasons for holding the stock...By putting your stocks into categories you'll have a better idea of what to expect from them.

- Peter Lynch

Throughout the articles I will write, I will probably reference and/or quote one of the three great investors that I grew up reading: Peter Lynch; Warren Buffett; and Phil Fisher. And it was Lynch that taught me the importance of separating out the stocks in my portfolio into different categories and having distinct goals for each of these categories. The four categories I use are: Growth; Dividends; Speculative; and Special Situation. Remember, stocks can move between categories if companies' circumstances change!

Starting with the 'Growth' category, this is where (like the title suggests) I have stocks that are usually growing at a rapid pace or that I expect to grow rapidly in the future. Capital gains are what drive the gains here! I look for sustainable growth that can continue well into the future, hopefully buoyed by positive macro trends (though fundamental company analysis is always key). Two great examples in my portfolio are Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) and Take Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO). Both companies are riding the wave of increased gaming we have witnessed since the days of the Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY) Gameboy and the Sony (NYSE:SNE) Playstation 1. Not only that, but both companies are switched on to the rapidly growing eSports phenomenon. Activision Blizzard counts its hugely popular new franchise Overwatch as well as the classic Call of Duty franchise as the big hitters in eSports, while Take Two's NBA 2k is starting its own eSports league.

This is a 5 year chart all investors want to see! Yes it's more volatile than your average utility stock, but the huge potential capital gain can be worth the risk for the long term investor. ATVI's powerful IP library is also second to none, giving it a moat not easily crossed by competitors. That it pays a small dividend is a bonus, but will come in handy in the long term if dividends grow with earnings.

A 5 year chart that looks even better! This is what can be achieved with long term growth stocks when the macro environment helps an already strong company. TTWO also has a strong IP lineup, with gamers eagerly awaiting the upcoming Red Dead Redemption 2. We see a five year stock price rise from the $10 mark to the current $70 area, 7x appreciation (or a 7-bagger)!

Peter Lynch famously wrote about the 10-bagger (or a 10 fold stock price rise), and it is still the 'holy grail' of growth stock investment. I am yet to reach such heights, though I am lucky enough to hold some 5- and 6-baggers. The investor who thinks about large future earnings growth (and therefore stock price growth), doesn't sell after a 2- or 3-bagger if the company is performing well - even if short term traders are selling out because of the rise! The bottom line with the 'Growth' category is that capital gains are the goal and rapid earnings growth will lead to very rapid share price appreciation in the future.

Though I regard myself a long term investor, because of my young age I am able to take more risk than someone, for example, who is about to retire. This is why I have the 'Speculative' category, where huge profits may be had quite quickly, but where losses are much more common. The 'Speculative' category is much like the 'Growth' category, where big capital gains are frequent. However, a fundamental difference is the decrease in financial analysis that occurs with speculative stocks, due to the fact that many don't have any earnings to speak of, as well as the huge swings in stock prices due to binary inflection points (seen especially in biotech stocks).

So why do I dabble in these risky 'bets' (these are never 'investments')? There are a couple of reasons. First, being a medical student, biotechs will always hold sway with me. How can I not be taken in by the romantic view that a new drug could help millions with their health problems? Second, the massive capital gains available make it very lucrative in a long term portfolio to have a very small portion in these risky stocks. Diversification is key though, as most of these stocks will lose you money. However, the one or two that will hopefully rocket up can make up for the losses and more! A Reminder: long term investors must not think of these as 'investments', they are very small gambles - "you have to buy a ticket to win the lottery". Even though you do your homework, checking the medicine or the industry etc., the stock may still lose out because of unexpected setbacks or a myriad of other reasons.

My first example will hopefully sober some of my more excitable readers (as well as myself admittedly) and warn of the dangers of putting money into these stocks. Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) is a small biotech with a few promising early/mid stage compounds in its pipeline. However, the reason I bought shares for around $14 in mid-2016 was because of its Hepatitis B vaccine, Heplisav-B. Heplisav had previously been knocked back by the FDA because the phase-3 study Dynavax had done was not large enough to ascertain the cause of certain immunological reactions. So the company undertook a massive 10,000 person study to prove its superiority and safety over GlaxoSmithKline's (NYSE:GSK) Engerix-B. And it definitely did this, proving better seroprotection (a measure of how affective a vaccine is) in both the general and diabetic populations (a problem population in Hepatitis B) and a better safety profile. Not only this, but patients would be more likely to finish the full vaccine course of two injections one month apart, compared to Engerix-B's three injections at 0, 1 and 6 months. Sounds like a slam dunk doesn't it?

After buying in mid-2016, I watched as DVAX drifted lower until November 14th, when the FDA again asked for more information - affectively rejecting the vaccine again. The stock dropped off a cliff, losing 70% when the market opened. The stock has since come back because of a new date for an FDA decision, but I'm still sitting on a 50% haircut. Even after doing my homework and rechecking it, I still lost out. Heplisav might still get approved this year, but in the meantime, I've been stuck holding onto a loss, with hope being the only positive left. Learn from me! Stocks that go in the 'Speculative' category can be dangerous to your portfolio's health if you don't diversify yourself and only have two or three 'bets'.

Most importantly, if you are more risk averse than I am, you don't need stocks in the 'Speculative' category!

Now for the story that shows what can happen if everything goes right with a stock in the 'Speculative' category'. Back in April 2016, I came across Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) and its drug cabozantinib which had published phase-3 results in advanced renal cell (kidney) carcinoma. Another company and drug that had demonstrated great phase-3 results and was waiting for FDA approval. Not only this, but Exelixis was going to bring the drug to market by itself in the U.S., thus keeping all the revenue. Ambitious, but could they pull it off?

I bought in early April 2016 at around $4.50 and watched in delight as the FDA approved cabozantinib at the end of April, and as the company kept on beating quarterly revenue estimates. Rising from the $4.50 mark to the current $20 area is more than a 4-bagger! Also, you'll notice that this huge rise in share price occurred within 14 months, not the 5 year timeframe seen with Activision and Take Two. This is the power of the 'Speculative' stock, huge upside potential, but with the danger of falling over if anything goes wrong (e.g. Dynavax).

So this article talked about the 'Growth' and 'Speculative' categories, and how each can help you reach your portfolio's goals. In my next article, I'll go through the 'Dividend' and 'Special Situation' categories and give some examples too.

Thank you for your time and please comment if you have any suggestions for future articles or other thoughts! I hope to continue outlining my portfolio and highlighting stocks within it in future articles. Please follow me if you're interested in reading more articles about my portfolio, my watchlist or my investing world.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ATVI, DVAX, EXEL, TTWO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.