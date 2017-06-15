Is Kroger Spoiling?

Is the company spoiling or is it just on sale?

The stock is getting hammered and is down 18%.

Kroger reported earnings in line with expectations this morning, but the company lowered full year guidance citing margin pressure.

Just a quick note on Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) this morning. The stock is down over 18% after lowering full year guidance due to on-going margin pressures. My initial take is that the market has vastly overreacted to a known headwind for the company.

This is one of those situations where the market has priced the absolute worst case scenario into the stock. The company cut guidance by 10%, yet the stock is down 18%? Just silly...

In our opinion, the stock was slightly undervalued before the sell-off this morning as it was trading for ~13.5x forward 1/31/18 estimated EPS of $2.21. Pro-forma for the guidance cut and the move in the stock today, Kroger is now trading at ~12.5x forward EPS of $2.00 (based on the low end of the new guidance range).

This stock is not spoiling -- it's a buy!

Kroger currently has really high ratings for Dividend (9), Safety (9), and Value (9).

And the stock is now trading below our Buy Zone after the sell-off today!

As you can see from the charts below, Kroger has had a very stable operating history, which proves the recession-resistant nature of its business model:

This is the exact kind of stock you want in your portfolio long term.

Dividend Closing In On 2%

Despite it's low historical yield (five-year average of 1.5%), Kroger has been a great dividend growth stock for the past 10 years.

Kroger's high dividend ranking is clearly driven by its nice dividend growth rates (16.1% annual growth over that past five years) as well as its low relative payout ratio (22%).

And post sell-off, the yield is now approaching 2.0%. Still on the low end of what we like for a dividend portfolio, but your picking up a market leader at a great price!

Summary

We think the stock has been completely oversold after the announcement this morning, and we think that this is a great opportunity to buy a great company at a very good price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.